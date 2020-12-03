Community Grand Opening: Island Lakes at Midtown in Taylor, Michigan

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS:

Single-family, two-story homes with basements and brick exteriors

4 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,217 square feet

Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and more included

Convenient location with quick access to Heritage Park, Lakes of Taylor Golf Club and Lake House Grille, Taylor Sportsplex and more

Closing cost assistance available!

Community location:

S. Island Lake Circle and Island Lake Drive

Taylor, MI 48180

Sales Studio:

41210 Bridge Street

Novi, MI 48375

For more information, call 248.621.2895.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

