Community Health Fair for Lowcountry Residents

News provided by

Balm In Gilead, Inc.

07 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Event Will Provide Free Health Screenings and Resources

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lincolnville Preservation & Historical Society, Inc. in partnership with The Balm In Gilead, Inc., is hosting The Lowcountry Health Fair on Saturday, September 16, 10 a.m.4 p.m., at the Bishop Richard Harvey Cain Community Garden, 112 Dunmeyer Hill Road, Lincolnville, SC.

The fair, themed "Our Health! Our History! Our Faith!," will feature free health screenings, a produce market, live entertainment and activities for the entire family. Residents in Charleston, Berkley and Dorchester County are encouraged to attend. The focus of the health fair will be diseases that disproportionately impact Black communities, including diabetes, high blood pressure, sickle cell disease, kidney disease, HIV and more .

Additional event partners include the Trident United Way, AARP, Bristol Myers Squibb, the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, Janssen, the Mayo Clinic, the South Carolina Alzheimer's Association, the South Carolina Health Department, and Vertex, among others.

SOURCE Balm In Gilead, Inc.

Also from this source

The Healthy Churches 2030 Conference Equips Faith Communities to Respond to Racial Health Disparities

Upcoming Webinar Spotlights Prostate Cancer and Black Men

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.