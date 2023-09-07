Community Health Fair for Lowcountry Residents

Event Will Provide Free Health Screenings and Resources

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lincolnville Preservation & Historical Society, Inc. in partnership with The Balm In Gilead, Inc., is hosting The Lowcountry Health Fair on Saturday, September 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Bishop Richard Harvey Cain Community Garden, 112 Dunmeyer Hill Road, Lincolnville, SC.

The fair, themed "Our Health! Our History! Our Faith!," will feature free health screenings, a produce market, live entertainment and activities for the entire family. Residents in Charleston, Berkley and Dorchester County are encouraged to attend. The focus of the health fair will be diseases that disproportionately impact Black communities, including diabetes, high blood pressure, sickle cell disease, kidney disease, HIV and more .

Additional event partners include the Trident United Way, AARP, Bristol Myers Squibb, the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, Janssen, the Mayo Clinic, the South Carolina Alzheimer's Association, the South Carolina Health Department, and Vertex, among others.

SOURCE Balm In Gilead, Inc.