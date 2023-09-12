The Balm In Gilead Presents Prostate Cancer and Black Men Live Webinar

September 12 at 7:00pmET

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In efforts to drive awareness about health disparities in the United States that result in higher rates of prostate cancer diagnosis and death for Black men, The Balm In Gilead, Inc., a national non-profit organization, will present a free webinar titled "Talk That Talk: Prostate Cancer and Black Men" on September 12, 2023 at 7:00pmET via Zoom. Registration is required.

"Because one in six Black men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, our webinar will examine gaps in awareness and knowledge that contribute to delays in Black men seeking screening and treatment for this disease," said Pernessa C. Seele, Ph.D., founder and CEO of The Balm In Gilead, Inc.

Dr. Seele will host the webinar, which features an esteemed panel moderated by Rev. Dr. Nathaniel T. Brooks, senior pastor, Greater St. John Baptist Church, Birmingham, AL, who is a leader in community cancer education. Joining him will be Terrence S. Richardson, MBA, a patient advocate and champion committed to helping patients and families manage their cancer journey, and Dr. Russell J. Ledet, MD, PhD, MBA, Triple Board Resident at Indiana University.1

Black men are two to four times more likely to die of prostate cancer than other ethnic groups.2 To help address this health disparity, The Balm In Gilead encourages Black men to talk to their doctors about getting screened for prostate cancer on a regular basis.

The Balm In Gilead, Inc. is a 35-year-old organization whose mission is to improve the health status of people of African descent by providing resources and technical support to faith institutions. Learn more at The Balm In Gilead.

The "Talk That Talk" webinar is presented with support from the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson's Talk That Talk™, an educational campaign and call to action to drive prostate cancer awareness and reinforce the importance of screening for early detection among Black men. Learn more at www.janssen.com

