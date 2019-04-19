Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces 1st Quarter 2019 Dividend

MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink Marketplace: CMHF), announced today a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share, declared on April 19, 2019. This cash dividend is payable on May 10, 2019 to shareholders of record on May 3, 2019.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company for its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Middletown Valley Bank and Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with seven locations in Frederick County and Washington County, Maryland. For more information, visit http://www.mvbbank.com/ .

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Middletown, MD with locations in Crofton, Oakland and Cumberland, MD. For more information visit http://mlend.com/ .

