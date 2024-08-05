Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces New Member to the Board of Directors

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPK: CMHF), the holding company for Middletown Valley Bank (the "Bank") today announced the appointment of Kelly Schulz as an independent director to the boards of the Company and the Bank.

"We are delighted to welcome Kelly as a new director," said James G. Pierne, Chairman of the Board for both entities. "Her expertise will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute the Company's sustainable growth strategy and deliver long-term shareholder value."

Kelly Schulz

President and Chief Executive Officer Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr. added, "I am excited Kelly is joining the leadership of the Bank. Her commitment to Frederick and the state of Maryland is exemplary and will be invaluable in leading us forward."

Ms. Schulz is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Maryland Tech Council, the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state of Maryland. Previously held positions include Secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce and Secretary of the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation. She served as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates for four years. Ms. Schulz is a graduate of Hood College.

"I am honored to join the board of directors of such a vibrant and community-focused organization, and I look forward to contributing my leadership skills in support of the Company's mission," Ms. Schulz said.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank and its subsidiary, Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with locations in the Maryland counties of Frederick, Garrett, and Washington, and in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit https://www.mvbbank.com/.

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender with offices in Middletown, Crofton, and Oakland, Maryland. For more information visit https://www.mlend.com/.

