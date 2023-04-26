Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2023

MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), announced today that for the three months ended March 31, 2023 the Company earned net income of $1.39 million $0.48 per share compared to $1.44 million or $0.50 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. First quarter 2023 net income was down $431 thousand compared to first quarter 2022 net income of $1.82 million or $0.81 per share. The first quarter of 2022 included $320 thousand in Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) related fees and interest income. All PPP loans were fully forgiven or paid off during 2022 and no related interest or fee income was recognized during the first quarter of 2023.

Total assets as of March 31, 2023 were $936.6 million, an increase of $6.5 million compared to $930.1 million as of December 31, 2022 and on a year-over-year basis total assets were up $91.0 million compared to March 31, 2022 total assets of $845.6 million. Core loan balances grew $9.1 million during the first quarter to $757.6 million as of March 31, 2023 compared to outstanding balances of $748.5 million as of December 31, 2022 and were up $113.7 million compared to $643.9 million as of March 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022 several commercial relationship principal owners added material deposit dollars to the Bank related to the sale of their businesses. It was anticipated that a portion of those deposits would be short-term in nature until the principal owners completed reinvestment of the funds to new opportunities. During the first quarter of 2023 one specific customer reinvested approximately $25 million outside of the Bank, which contributed to an overall decrease in outstanding Bank deposit balances for the quarter. Core deposit balances at March 31, 2023 were $815.8 million, a decrease of $23.6 million compared to $839.4 million as of December 31, 2022. Outside of the one transaction as noted above, core deposit balances remained relatively flat for the quarter. To fund loan growth and compensate for the deposit decrease related to the specific transaction noted previously, the Bank added $30 million in short-term FHLB borrowings during March of 2023.

As of January 1, 2023 the Bank adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) methodology for estimating allowances for credit losses. The initial loan adoption adjustment for ACL on loans of $867 thousand moved the on-balance sheet ACL ratio from 0.98% as of December 31, 2022 to 1.10% as of the adoption date of January 1, 2023. The Bank also adopted CECL for unfunded loan commitments and held-to-maturity (HTM) investment securities which resulted in initial ACL adjustments of ($76) thousand and $155 thousand respectively. Net of deferred taxes the overall initial CECL adjustment impact to equity was a decrease of $686 thousand.

Short-term rates in the market continued to drive up funding costs and impact earnings for the first quarter of 2023. Interest expense increased from $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Higher rates also helped to push interest revenue higher on a quarter-over-quarter basis with interest income going from $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Non-interest revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $713 thousand, up from $98 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue related to mortgage loan activity and salary expenses were impacted during the fourth quarter due to a one-time reclassification. Operating expenses were $6.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, up from $5.4 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Most of the variance related to increased salary and benefit expense due to higher wage structures along with increased occupancy expense related to a one-time lease termination cost. Due to improved national and regional economic factors used in the CECL model, the calculated ACL to loans ratio as of March 31, 2023 was 1.04%, resulting in a recovery of credit losses of $440 thousand for the first quarter of 2023 ($345 thousand recovery for on-balance sheet loans, $96 thousand recovery for unfunded loan commitments, and $1 thousand provision for HTM securities). No qualitative factors were adjusted within the CECL model for the March 31, 2023 calculation, all remained at the original levels from the January 1, 2023 adoption date.

Subsequent Events:

In regard to recent developments in the banking industry, the Company continues to monitor and manage the balance sheet and liquidity position on a daily basis. While management feels the Bank has built a strong balance sheet to withstand volatility in the market, in order to further bolster liquidity, the Bank has recently pledged securities to the new Bank Term Funding Program to add a contingency funding source and further protect the safety of customer deposits and shareholder assets.

Quarterly Highlights – 1Q23 vs 4Q22

Tangible book value per share increased by $0.31 from $22.53 per share as of December 31, 2022 to $22.84 as of March 31, 2023 . The increase is the result of $1.39 million in earnings for the quarter along with an improved accumulated other comprehensive loss position which went from an unrealized loss of $9.5 million as of December 31, 2022 to an unrealized loss of $9.2 million as of March 31 , 2023. These positive factors helped to off-set the one-time CECL adjustment of $686 thousand as previously noted.

from per share as of to as of . The increase is the result of in earnings for the quarter along with an improved accumulated other comprehensive loss position which went from an unrealized loss of as of to an unrealized loss of as of , 2023. These positive factors helped to off-set the one-time CECL adjustment of as previously noted. Outstanding loan balances increased by $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Growth came from the residential mortgage portfolio, which grew $11.1 million for the quarter while commercial portfolio balances showed a slight decrease of $2.0 million related to business sale paydowns.

for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Growth came from the residential mortgage portfolio, which grew for the quarter while commercial portfolio balances showed a slight decrease of related to business sale paydowns. Deposit balances decreased $23.6 million for the first quarter of 2023 to $815.8 million as of March 31 , 2023. Interest-bearing deposits increased $2.5 million from $562.6 million at December 31, 2022 to $565.1 at March 31 , 2023. Non-interest bearing demand deposits were down $26.1 million for the quarter related to an isolated customer transaction as noted previously. The Bank added $30 million in short-term (6-month term) borrowings to meet funding needs during the quarter, which are reflected in March 31, 2023 balances.

for the first quarter of 2023 to as of , 2023. Interest-bearing deposits increased from at to at , 2023. Non-interest bearing demand deposits were down for the quarter related to an isolated customer transaction as noted previously. The Bank added in short-term (6-month term) borrowings to meet funding needs during the quarter, which are reflected in balances. Funding costs continued to increase as additional Fed rate increases pushed short-term money market deposit rates and borrowing rates higher. While interest income increased by $829 thousand comparing first quarter 2023 to fourth quarter 2022, interest expense increased by $869 thousand over the same time period resulting in a $40 thousand decrease to net interest income.

comparing first quarter 2023 to fourth quarter 2022, interest expense increased by over the same time period resulting in a decrease to net interest income. The allowance for loan credit losses to total loans ratio was 1.04% at March 31, 2023 , up from 0.98% as of December 31 , 2022. The overall increase resulted from the net impact of the one-time CECL adoption adjustment along with improved economic and credit metrics as updated for the first quarter of 2023 calculation as previously noted.

Quarterly Highlights – 1Q23 vs 1Q22

Tangible book value per share increased by $0.90 from $21.94 as of March 31, 2022 to $22.84 as of March 31, 2023 . Most of the increase resulted from strong earnings growth over the period resulting in higher retained earnings.

from as of to as of . Most of the increase resulted from strong earnings growth over the period resulting in higher retained earnings. Loan balances of $757.6 million as of March 31, 2023 were up $113.7 million or 17.7% on a year-over-year basis compared to March 31 , 2022. Growth over the period consisted of approximately $38.0 in commercial, $68.7 million in residential mortgage and $7.0 million in consumer and other loans.

as of were up or 17.7% on a year-over-year basis compared to , 2022. Growth over the period consisted of approximately in commercial, in residential mortgage and in consumer and other loans. Total deposits at March 31, 2023 were $815.8 million , an increase of $45.6 million or 5.9% compared to $770.2 million as of March 31 , 2022. As of March 31, 2023 there were no brokered deposits on the Bank balance sheet compared to $248 thousand as of March 31, 2022 .

were , an increase of or 5.9% compared to as of , 2022. As of there were no brokered deposits on the Bank balance sheet compared to as of . Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.18% at the Bank level compared to 3.35% for the first quarter of 2022. Increased funding costs, along with no PPP related interest and fee income for the first quarter of 2023 compared to PPP interest and fee income of $320 thousand for the first quarter of 2022 accounted for the variance.

for the first quarter of 2022 accounted for the variance. Non-interest income was $713 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $500 thousand compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. Higher market rates have resulted in lower refinance and secondary residential mortgage activity on a year-over-year basis accounting for most of the variance in non-interest revenue.

for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of compared to for the first quarter of 2022. Higher market rates have resulted in lower refinance and secondary residential mortgage activity on a year-over-year basis accounting for most of the variance in non-interest revenue. Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $6.3 million , an increase of $1.2 million compared to $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. Increased employee costs due to labor market competition, increased data processing fees related to volume and infrastructure improvements and increased occupancy expense related to a one-time lease termination cost made up most of the year-over-year variance.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.06 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on April 24, 2023, for shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023, and payable on May 12, 2023.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

301-371-3055

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets





























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,





2023

2022

2022

2022

2022





(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)























Assets



















Cash and due from banks $ 12,821,166 $ 15,393,207 $ 15,829,569 $ 15,495,064 $ 34,704,104

Total cash and cash equivalents

12,821,166

15,393,207

15,829,569

15,495,064

34,704,104























Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

43,142,854

39,510,486

39,352,159

38,181,195

143,435,198























Securities held-to-maturity

99,914,183

101,005,393

102,703,746

104,434,552

-

Less: allowance for credit losses

(155,381)

-

-

-

-

Total securities held-to-maturity, net

99,758,802

101,005,393

102,703,746

104,434,552

-

























Total securities

142,901,656

140,515,879

142,055,905

142,615,747

143,435,198























Equity securities, at cost

1,740,100

406,400

2,281,400

593,900

406,400























Loans

757,611,496

748,450,525

727,346,209

692,810,899

643,877,606 Less allowance for credit losses

(7,855,981)

(7,330,436)

(7,524,423)

(7,097,516)

(6,492,858)

Loans, net

749,755,515

741,120,089

719,821,786

685,713,383

637,384,748























Loans held for sale

1,703,221

4,725,495

2,536,184

2,729,626

4,043,863 Premises and equipment, net

6,974,776

7,053,532

6,594,337

6,528,753

6,673,970 Right-of-use assets

2,731,604

2,841,736

2,989,453

2,085,283

2,191,459 Accrued interest receivable

2,405,851

2,616,879

2,124,769

2,263,562

2,067,109 Deferred tax assets

5,264,879

5,277,275

5,353,435

4,917,422

4,916,198 Bank-owned life insurance

6,875,378

6,817,058

6,746,834

6,475,884

6,484,376 Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507 Other Assets

1,789,199

1,708,412

1,748,574

1,487,765

1,597,527

Total Assets $ 936,619,852 $ 930,132,469 $ 909,738,753 $ 872,562,896 $ 845,561,459























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











































Liabilities



















Deposits:



















Non-interest-bearing demand $ 250,702,470 $ 276,829,209 $ 277,747,419 $ 294,684,219 $ 287,579,008 Interest-bearing

565,130,161

562,601,082

500,526,922

496,127,473

482,651,234

Total Deposits

815,832,631

839,430,291

778,274,341

790,811,692

770,230,242























Federal home loan bank advances

30,000,000

-

53,000,000

5,000,000

- Subordinated debt, net

14,865,455

14,843,030

14,820,606

14,798,182

14,775,758 Lease liabilities

2,789,614

2,908,707

3,052,126

2,155,281

2,259,527 Accrued interest payable

440,611

236,624

382,450

176,479

396,806 Other liabilities

4,661,833

5,572,659

7,252,244

6,930,947

6,839,126

Total Liabilities

868,590,144

862,991,311

856,781,767

819,872,581

794,501,460























Shareholders' Equity











































Common stock, par value $0.01; shares authorized

10,000,000; shares issued and outstanding March

31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were 2,905,973

and September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021

were 2,251,320

29,060

29,060

22,513

22,513

22,513























Additional paid-in-capital

40,895,863

40,861,802

28,580,504

28,566,129

28,551,754 Retained earnings

36,287,937

35,757,761

34,429,771

32,999,658

31,019,099 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(9,183,152)

(9,507,465)

(10,075,802)

(8,897,985)

(8,533,367)

Total Shareholders' Equity

68,029,708

67,141,158

52,956,986

52,690,315

51,059,999

























Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 936,619,852 $ 930,132,469 $ 909,738,753 $ 872,562,896 $ 845,561,459

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,





2023

2022

2022















Interest Income













Loans, including fees $ 9,344,705 $ 8,506,375 $ 6,362,459

Securities

734,583

727,876

642,529

Fed funds sold and other

109,705

125,813

14,506

Total interest income

10,188,993

9,360,064

7,019,494















Interest Expense













Deposits

2,894,188

1,770,167

333,979

Borrowed funds

80,458

341,905

-

Subordinated debt

238,049

238,049

238,049

Other Interest Expense

31,145

24,533

32,734

Total interest expense

3,243,840

2,374,654

604,762















Net interest income

6,945,153

6,985,410

6,414,732 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(440,391)

(196,987)

10,133 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

7,385,544

7,182,397

6,404,599















Non-interest income













Service charges on deposits

187,402

190,655

158,091

Earnings bank owned life insurance

50,029

61,933

1,018

Gain sale of fixed assets

-

48,940

-

Mortgage loan income activity

234,445

(461,671)

790,060

Other non-interest income

240,645

257,808

263,541

Total non-interest income

712,521

97,665

1,212,710















Non-interest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

3,573,621

2,784,133

2,950,494

Occupancy and equipment

991,946

808,870

769,524

Legal and professional fees

185,509

181,490

180,696

Advertising

154,147

134,085

183,204

Data processing

800,986

803,583

575,433

FDIC premiums

154,032

154,074

135,583

Loss sale fixed assets

3,058

-

-

Other intangible amortization

-

-

695

Other

387,445

500,523

302,693

Total non-interest expense

6,250,744

5,366,757

5,098,322 Income before taxes

1,847,321

1,913,305

2,518,987 Income tax expense

457,259

469,282

698,285 Net Income $ $1,390,062 $ $1,444,023 $ $1,820,702















Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.81 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.81

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data

Income Statement Review





























For the Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2023

2022

2022



(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)













Interest Income $ 10,188,993 $ 9,360,064 $ 7,019,494 Interest Expense

3,243,840

2,374,654

604,762 Net interest income

6,945,153

6,985,410

6,414,732 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(440,391)

(196,987)

10,133 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses $ 7,385,544 $ 7,182,397 $ 6,404,599













Non-interest income $ 712,521 $ 97,665 $ 1,212,710 Non-interest expense

6,250,744

5,366,757

5,098,322













Yield on interest-earning assets

4.52 %

4.08 %

3.57 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.22 %

1.65 %

0.51 % Efficiency ratio

81.63 %

75.77 %

66.84 %













Balance Sheet Review





























March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2023

2022

2022



(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)













Total assets $ 936,619,852 $ 930,132,469 $ 845,561,459 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

749,755,515

741,120,089

637,384,748 Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507 Deposits

815,832,631

839,430,291

770,230,242 Shareholder's equity

68,029,708

67,141,158

51,059,999













Asset Quality Review











Non-accrual loans $ 1,295,856 $ 893,320 $ 1,022,637 Non-accrual troubled debt restructured

786,700

834,322

912,317 Non-performing assets

2,082,556

1,727,642

1,934,954













Non-performing assets to total assets

0.22 % % 0.19 % % 0.23 % Non-performing assets to total loans

0.27 % % 0.23 % % 0.31 %













Summary of Operating Results





























For the Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2023

2022

2022



(Unaudited)

(Audited)



(Unaudited)













Pre-provision for (recovery of) credit losses, pre-tax net income $ 1,406,930 $ 1,716,318 $ 2,529,120 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses, pre-tax

(440,391)

(196,987)

10,133 Tax expense

457,259

469,282

698,285 Net Income $ 1,390,062 $ 1,444,023 $ 1,820,702













(dollars in thousands)











Charge-offs $ - $ - $ - (Recoveries)

(3,000)

(3,000)

(3,535) Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (3,000) $ (3,000) $ (3,535)













Per Common Share Data

























Common shares outstanding

2,905,973

2,905,973

2,251,320 Weighted average shares outstanding

2,905,973

2,874,980

2,251,320 Diluted shares outstanding

2,906,676

2,874,980

2,251,320













Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.81 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.81 Dividend paid $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.04













Book value per share $ 23.41 $ 23.10 $ 22.68 Tangible book value per share $ 22.84 $ 22.53 $ 21.94













Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)

























Return on average assets

0.60 % % 0.62 % % 0.89 % Return on average equity

8.25 % % 8.69 % % 13.16 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.04 % % 0.98 % % 1.01 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans)

1.04 % % 0.98 % % 1.01 % Non-performing assets to total loans

0.27 % % 0.23 % % 0.31 % Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)

0.27 % % 0.23 % % 0.30 % Net Charge-offs to total loans

0.00 % % 0.00 % % 0.00 % Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

12.30 % % 12.22 % % 10.21 % Tier1 capital

12.30 % % 12.22 % % 10.21 % Total risk based capital

13.47 % % 13.33 % % 11.26 % Tier-1 leverage ratio

9.57 % % 9.53 % % 8.84 % Average equity to average assets

7.30 % % 7.00 % % 6.75 % Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets

7.10 % % 7.07 % % 5.85 % Net interest margin (bank only)

3.18 % % 3.15 % % 3.35 % Loans to deposits - (EOP)

92.86 % % 89.16 % % 83.60 %

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.