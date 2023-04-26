Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2023

Apr 26, 2023, 09:00 ET
MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), announced today that for the three months ended March 31, 2023 the Company earned net income of $1.39 million $0.48 per share compared to $1.44 million or $0.50 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. First quarter 2023 net income was down $431 thousand compared to first quarter 2022 net income of $1.82 million or $0.81 per share. The first quarter of 2022 included $320 thousand in Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) related fees and interest income. All PPP loans were fully forgiven or paid off during 2022 and no related interest or fee income was recognized during the first quarter of 2023.
Total assets as of March 31, 2023 were $936.6 million, an increase of $6.5 million compared to $930.1 million as of December 31, 2022 and on a year-over-year basis total assets were up $91.0 million compared to March 31, 2022 total assets of $845.6 million. Core loan balances grew $9.1 million during the first quarter to $757.6 million as of March 31, 2023 compared to outstanding balances of $748.5 million as of December 31, 2022 and were up $113.7 million compared to $643.9 million as of March 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022 several commercial relationship principal owners added material deposit dollars to the Bank related to the sale of their businesses. It was anticipated that a portion of those deposits would be short-term in nature until the principal owners completed reinvestment of the funds to new opportunities. During the first quarter of 2023 one specific customer reinvested approximately $25 million outside of the Bank, which contributed to an overall decrease in outstanding Bank deposit balances for the quarter. Core deposit balances at March 31, 2023 were $815.8 million, a decrease of $23.6 million compared to $839.4 million as of December 31, 2022. Outside of the one transaction as noted above, core deposit balances remained relatively flat for the quarter. To fund loan growth and compensate for the deposit decrease related to the specific transaction noted previously, the Bank added $30 million in short-term FHLB borrowings during March of 2023.
As of January 1, 2023 the Bank adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) methodology for estimating allowances for credit losses. The initial loan adoption adjustment for ACL on loans of $867 thousand moved the on-balance sheet ACL ratio from 0.98% as of December 31, 2022 to 1.10% as of the adoption date of January 1, 2023. The Bank also adopted CECL for unfunded loan commitments and held-to-maturity (HTM) investment securities which resulted in initial ACL adjustments of ($76) thousand and $155 thousand respectively. Net of deferred taxes the overall initial CECL adjustment impact to equity was a decrease of $686 thousand.
Short-term rates in the market continued to drive up funding costs and impact earnings for the first quarter of 2023. Interest expense increased from $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Higher rates also helped to push interest revenue higher on a quarter-over-quarter basis with interest income going from $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Non-interest revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $713 thousand, up from $98 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue related to mortgage loan activity and salary expenses were impacted during the fourth quarter due to a one-time reclassification. Operating expenses were $6.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, up from $5.4 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Most of the variance related to increased salary and benefit expense due to higher wage structures along with increased occupancy expense related to a one-time lease termination cost. Due to improved national and regional economic factors used in the CECL model, the calculated ACL to loans ratio as of March 31, 2023 was 1.04%, resulting in a recovery of credit losses of $440 thousand for the first quarter of 2023 ($345 thousand recovery for on-balance sheet loans, $96 thousand recovery for unfunded loan commitments, and $1 thousand provision for HTM securities). No qualitative factors were adjusted within the CECL model for the March 31, 2023 calculation, all remained at the original levels from the January 1, 2023 adoption date.
Subsequent Events:
In regard to recent developments in the banking industry, the Company continues to monitor and manage the balance sheet and liquidity position on a daily basis. While management feels the Bank has built a strong balance sheet to withstand volatility in the market, in order to further bolster liquidity, the Bank has recently pledged securities to the new Bank Term Funding Program to add a contingency funding source and further protect the safety of customer deposits and shareholder assets.
Quarterly Highlights – 1Q23 vs 4Q22
- Tangible book value per share increased by $0.31 from $22.53 per share as of December 31, 2022 to $22.84 as of March 31, 2023. The increase is the result of $1.39 million in earnings for the quarter along with an improved accumulated other comprehensive loss position which went from an unrealized loss of $9.5 million as of December 31, 2022 to an unrealized loss of $9.2 million as of March 31, 2023. These positive factors helped to off-set the one-time CECL adjustment of $686 thousand as previously noted.
- Outstanding loan balances increased by $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Growth came from the residential mortgage portfolio, which grew $11.1 million for the quarter while commercial portfolio balances showed a slight decrease of $2.0 million related to business sale paydowns.
- Deposit balances decreased $23.6 million for the first quarter of 2023 to $815.8 million as of March 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits increased $2.5 million from $562.6 million at December 31, 2022 to $565.1 at March 31, 2023. Non-interest bearing demand deposits were down $26.1 million for the quarter related to an isolated customer transaction as noted previously. The Bank added $30 million in short-term (6-month term) borrowings to meet funding needs during the quarter, which are reflected in March 31, 2023 balances.
- Funding costs continued to increase as additional Fed rate increases pushed short-term money market deposit rates and borrowing rates higher. While interest income increased by $829 thousand comparing first quarter 2023 to fourth quarter 2022, interest expense increased by $869 thousand over the same time period resulting in a $40 thousand decrease to net interest income.
- The allowance for loan credit losses to total loans ratio was 1.04% at March 31, 2023, up from 0.98% as of December 31, 2022. The overall increase resulted from the net impact of the one-time CECL adoption adjustment along with improved economic and credit metrics as updated for the first quarter of 2023 calculation as previously noted.
Quarterly Highlights – 1Q23 vs 1Q22
- Tangible book value per share increased by $0.90 from $21.94 as of March 31, 2022 to $22.84 as of March 31, 2023. Most of the increase resulted from strong earnings growth over the period resulting in higher retained earnings.
- Loan balances of $757.6 million as of March 31, 2023 were up $113.7 million or 17.7% on a year-over-year basis compared to March 31, 2022. Growth over the period consisted of approximately $38.0 in commercial, $68.7 million in residential mortgage and $7.0 million in consumer and other loans.
- Total deposits at March 31, 2023 were $815.8 million, an increase of $45.6 million or 5.9% compared to $770.2 million as of March 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023 there were no brokered deposits on the Bank balance sheet compared to $248 thousand as of March 31, 2022.
- Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.18% at the Bank level compared to 3.35% for the first quarter of 2022. Increased funding costs, along with no PPP related interest and fee income for the first quarter of 2023 compared to PPP interest and fee income of $320 thousand for the first quarter of 2022 accounted for the variance.
- Non-interest income was $713 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $500 thousand compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. Higher market rates have resulted in lower refinance and secondary residential mortgage activity on a year-over-year basis accounting for most of the variance in non-interest revenue.
- Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $6.3 million, an increase of $1.2 million compared to $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. Increased employee costs due to labor market competition, increased data processing fees related to volume and infrastructure improvements and increased occupancy expense related to a one-time lease termination cost made up most of the year-over-year variance.
Dividend
A dividend of $0.06 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on April 24, 2023, for shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023, and payable on May 12, 2023.
|
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
12,821,166
|
$
|
15,393,207
|
$
|
15,829,569
|
$
|
15,495,064
|
$
|
34,704,104
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
12,821,166
|
15,393,207
|
15,829,569
|
15,495,064
|
34,704,104
|
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
43,142,854
|
39,510,486
|
39,352,159
|
38,181,195
|
143,435,198
|
Securities held-to-maturity
|
99,914,183
|
101,005,393
|
102,703,746
|
104,434,552
|
-
|
Less: allowance for credit losses
|
(155,381)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total securities held-to-maturity, net
|
99,758,802
|
101,005,393
|
102,703,746
|
104,434,552
|
-
|
Total securities
|
142,901,656
|
140,515,879
|
142,055,905
|
142,615,747
|
143,435,198
|
Equity securities, at cost
|
1,740,100
|
406,400
|
2,281,400
|
593,900
|
406,400
|
Loans
|
757,611,496
|
748,450,525
|
727,346,209
|
692,810,899
|
643,877,606
|
Less allowance for credit losses
|
(7,855,981)
|
(7,330,436)
|
(7,524,423)
|
(7,097,516)
|
(6,492,858)
|
Loans, net
|
749,755,515
|
741,120,089
|
719,821,786
|
685,713,383
|
637,384,748
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,703,221
|
4,725,495
|
2,536,184
|
2,729,626
|
4,043,863
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
6,974,776
|
7,053,532
|
6,594,337
|
6,528,753
|
6,673,970
|
Right-of-use assets
|
2,731,604
|
2,841,736
|
2,989,453
|
2,085,283
|
2,191,459
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
2,405,851
|
2,616,879
|
2,124,769
|
2,263,562
|
2,067,109
|
Deferred tax assets
|
5,264,879
|
5,277,275
|
5,353,435
|
4,917,422
|
4,916,198
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
6,875,378
|
6,817,058
|
6,746,834
|
6,475,884
|
6,484,376
|
Goodwill
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
Other Assets
|
1,789,199
|
1,708,412
|
1,748,574
|
1,487,765
|
1,597,527
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
936,619,852
|
$
|
930,132,469
|
$
|
909,738,753
|
$
|
872,562,896
|
$
|
845,561,459
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest-bearing demand
|
$
|
250,702,470
|
$
|
276,829,209
|
$
|
277,747,419
|
$
|
294,684,219
|
$
|
287,579,008
|
Interest-bearing
|
565,130,161
|
562,601,082
|
500,526,922
|
496,127,473
|
482,651,234
|
Total Deposits
|
815,832,631
|
839,430,291
|
778,274,341
|
790,811,692
|
770,230,242
|
Federal home loan bank advances
|
30,000,000
|
-
|
53,000,000
|
5,000,000
|
-
|
Subordinated debt, net
|
14,865,455
|
14,843,030
|
14,820,606
|
14,798,182
|
14,775,758
|
Lease liabilities
|
2,789,614
|
2,908,707
|
3,052,126
|
2,155,281
|
2,259,527
|
Accrued interest payable
|
440,611
|
236,624
|
382,450
|
176,479
|
396,806
|
Other liabilities
|
4,661,833
|
5,572,659
|
7,252,244
|
6,930,947
|
6,839,126
|
Total Liabilities
|
868,590,144
|
862,991,311
|
856,781,767
|
819,872,581
|
794,501,460
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Common stock, par value $0.01; shares authorized
|
29,060
|
29,060
|
22,513
|
22,513
|
22,513
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
40,895,863
|
40,861,802
|
28,580,504
|
28,566,129
|
28,551,754
|
Retained earnings
|
36,287,937
|
35,757,761
|
34,429,771
|
32,999,658
|
31,019,099
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|
(9,183,152)
|
(9,507,465)
|
(10,075,802)
|
(8,897,985)
|
(8,533,367)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
68,029,708
|
67,141,158
|
52,956,986
|
52,690,315
|
51,059,999
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
936,619,852
|
$
|
930,132,469
|
$
|
909,738,753
|
$
|
872,562,896
|
$
|
845,561,459
|
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
Interest Income
|
Loans, including fees
|
$
|
9,344,705
|
$
|
8,506,375
|
$
|
6,362,459
|
Securities
|
734,583
|
727,876
|
642,529
|
Fed funds sold and other
|
109,705
|
125,813
|
14,506
|
Total interest income
|
10,188,993
|
9,360,064
|
7,019,494
|
Interest Expense
|
Deposits
|
2,894,188
|
1,770,167
|
333,979
|
Borrowed funds
|
80,458
|
341,905
|
-
|
Subordinated debt
|
238,049
|
238,049
|
238,049
|
Other Interest Expense
|
31,145
|
24,533
|
32,734
|
Total interest expense
|
3,243,840
|
2,374,654
|
604,762
|
Net interest income
|
6,945,153
|
6,985,410
|
6,414,732
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
(440,391)
|
(196,987)
|
10,133
|
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
7,385,544
|
7,182,397
|
6,404,599
|
Non-interest income
|
Service charges on deposits
|
187,402
|
190,655
|
158,091
|
Earnings bank owned life insurance
|
50,029
|
61,933
|
1,018
|
Gain sale of fixed assets
|
-
|
48,940
|
-
|
Mortgage loan income activity
|
234,445
|
(461,671)
|
790,060
|
Other non-interest income
|
240,645
|
257,808
|
263,541
|
Total non-interest income
|
712,521
|
97,665
|
1,212,710
|
Non-interest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
3,573,621
|
2,784,133
|
2,950,494
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
991,946
|
808,870
|
769,524
|
Legal and professional fees
|
185,509
|
181,490
|
180,696
|
Advertising
|
154,147
|
134,085
|
183,204
|
Data processing
|
800,986
|
803,583
|
575,433
|
FDIC premiums
|
154,032
|
154,074
|
135,583
|
Loss sale fixed assets
|
3,058
|
-
|
-
|
Other intangible amortization
|
-
|
-
|
695
|
Other
|
387,445
|
500,523
|
302,693
|
Total non-interest expense
|
6,250,744
|
5,366,757
|
5,098,322
|
Income before taxes
|
1,847,321
|
1,913,305
|
2,518,987
|
Income tax expense
|
457,259
|
469,282
|
698,285
|
Net Income
|
$
|
$1,390,062
|
$
|
$1,444,023
|
$
|
$1,820,702
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
0.81
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
0.81
|
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Income Statement Review
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Interest Income
|
$
|
10,188,993
|
$
|
9,360,064
|
$
|
7,019,494
|
Interest Expense
|
3,243,840
|
2,374,654
|
604,762
|
Net interest income
|
6,945,153
|
6,985,410
|
6,414,732
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
(440,391)
|
(196,987)
|
10,133
|
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
$
|
7,385,544
|
$
|
7,182,397
|
$
|
6,404,599
|
Non-interest income
|
$
|
712,521
|
$
|
97,665
|
$
|
1,212,710
|
Non-interest expense
|
6,250,744
|
5,366,757
|
5,098,322
|
Yield on interest-earning assets
|
4.52 %
|
4.08 %
|
3.57 %
|
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|
2.22 %
|
1.65 %
|
0.51 %
|
Efficiency ratio
|
81.63 %
|
75.77 %
|
66.84 %
|
Balance Sheet Review
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Total assets
|
$
|
936,619,852
|
$
|
930,132,469
|
$
|
845,561,459
|
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|
749,755,515
|
741,120,089
|
637,384,748
|
Goodwill
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
Deposits
|
815,832,631
|
839,430,291
|
770,230,242
|
Shareholder's equity
|
68,029,708
|
67,141,158
|
51,059,999
|
Asset Quality Review
|
Non-accrual loans
|
$
|
1,295,856
|
$
|
893,320
|
$
|
1,022,637
|
Non-accrual troubled debt restructured
|
786,700
|
834,322
|
912,317
|
Non-performing assets
|
2,082,556
|
1,727,642
|
1,934,954
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.22 %
|
%
|
0.19 %
|
%
|
0.23 %
|
Non-performing assets to total loans
|
0.27 %
|
%
|
0.23 %
|
%
|
0.31 %
|
Summary of Operating Results
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Pre-provision for (recovery of) credit losses, pre-tax net income
|
$
|
1,406,930
|
$
|
1,716,318
|
$
|
2,529,120
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses, pre-tax
|
(440,391)
|
(196,987)
|
10,133
|
Tax expense
|
457,259
|
469,282
|
698,285
|
Net Income
|
$
|
1,390,062
|
$
|
1,444,023
|
$
|
1,820,702
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Charge-offs
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
(Recoveries)
|
(3,000)
|
(3,000)
|
(3,535)
|
Net (recoveries) charge-offs
|
$
|
(3,000)
|
$
|
(3,000)
|
$
|
(3,535)
|
Per Common Share Data
|
Common shares outstanding
|
2,905,973
|
2,905,973
|
2,251,320
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
2,905,973
|
2,874,980
|
2,251,320
|
Diluted shares outstanding
|
2,906,676
|
2,874,980
|
2,251,320
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
0.81
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
0.81
|
Dividend paid
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.04
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
23.41
|
$
|
23.10
|
$
|
22.68
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$
|
22.84
|
$
|
22.53
|
$
|
21.94
|
Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)
|
Return on average assets
|
0.60 %
|
%
|
0.62 %
|
%
|
0.89 %
|
Return on average equity
|
8.25 %
|
%
|
8.69 %
|
%
|
13.16 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
1.04 %
|
%
|
0.98 %
|
%
|
1.01 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans)
|
1.04 %
|
%
|
0.98 %
|
%
|
1.01 %
|
Non-performing assets to total loans
|
0.27 %
|
%
|
0.23 %
|
%
|
0.31 %
|
Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)
|
0.27 %
|
%
|
0.23 %
|
%
|
0.30 %
|
Net Charge-offs to total loans
|
0.00 %
|
%
|
0.00 %
|
%
|
0.00 %
|
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
|
12.30 %
|
%
|
12.22 %
|
%
|
10.21 %
|
Tier1 capital
|
12.30 %
|
%
|
12.22 %
|
%
|
10.21 %
|
Total risk based capital
|
13.47 %
|
%
|
13.33 %
|
%
|
11.26 %
|
Tier-1 leverage ratio
|
9.57 %
|
%
|
9.53 %
|
%
|
8.84 %
|
Average equity to average assets
|
7.30 %
|
%
|
7.00 %
|
%
|
6.75 %
|
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets
|
7.10 %
|
%
|
7.07 %
|
%
|
5.85 %
|
Net interest margin (bank only)
|
3.18 %
|
%
|
3.15 %
|
%
|
3.35 %
|
Loans to deposits - (EOP)
|
92.86 %
|
%
|
89.16 %
|
%
|
83.60 %
