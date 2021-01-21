Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC Pink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend"), announced today that for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company earned net income of $1.567 million or $0.70 per share, an increase of 30.5% or $366 thousand compared to net income of $1.201 million or $0.53 per share for the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was up $1.001 million from $566 thousand and earnings per share increased $0.45 per share from $0.25 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Year-to-date net income of $4.127 million increased $1.497 million or 56.9% from $2.631 million for 2019. Earnings per share for the year ended 2020 was $1.83 per share compared to $1.17 per share for 2019, an increase of $0.66 per share.

2020 was an unprecedented year and will serve as a benchmark in history for many years to come. The plans and expectations of every person and every business in the world quickly changed and all were forced to forge a new path and adapt to the changes brought on by the pandemic. As the nation works to recover and move forward to strengthen the economy and work its way through the COVID crisis, Community Heritage Financial, Inc., Middletown Valley Bank and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. remain deeply committed to the communities we serve. Mlend and MVB have continued to support the local economy and extended credit to fund over $250 million in residential mortgage loans to local homeowners and over $64 million via the Paycheck Protection Plan, ("PPP") to local small business owners, which supported the retention of 7,554 jobs in the community. During the fourth quarter, the Bank began the process of assisting those small businesses with the loan forgiveness application process and over $14 million in PPP loans had been granted forgiveness by the end of the year. The Bank continues its commitment to the local economy and has begun processing applications for Phase 2 of the PPP program to offer continued support to local jobs and small businesses. While the pandemic remains in the forefront, the health and safety of our customers and employees remains our highest priority as we have taken steps to return to normal operations and provide customers with Absolutely Exceptional Experiences to serve their financial needs.

Quarterly Highlights – 4Q20 vs 3Q20

Net book value per share increased to $23.52 per share in the fourth quarter, up $0.61 per share, or 2.67% compared to $22.91 in the third quarter of 2020. Tangible book value per share increased by $0.61 or 2.8% to $22.78 per share compared to $22.17 at September 30, 2020 .

per share in the fourth quarter, up per share, or 2.67% compared to in the third quarter of 2020. Tangible book value per share increased by or 2.8% to per share compared to at . Cash balances increased on a linked quarter basis by 48.5% or $14.1 million . In the fourth quarter of 2020 the PPP loan payoffs due to SBA forgiveness totaled $14 million . This along with $11.8 million in deposit growth added to the cash increase. The bank deployed a portion of the funds in the form of liquid investment securities and also funded core loan growth for the period. The bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity), keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 46% of total funding at the bank level as of December 31, 2020 .

. In the fourth quarter of 2020 the PPP loan payoffs due to SBA forgiveness totaled . This along with in deposit growth added to the cash increase. The bank deployed a portion of the funds in the form of liquid investment securities and also funded core loan growth for the period. The bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity), keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 46% of total funding at the bank level as of . Net loans grew on a linked quarter basis by $2.7 million as of December 31, 2020 . At the end of the fourth quarter the bank had a total of $50.0 million in PPP loans on the balance sheet, a decrease of $14 million resulting from PPP loan forgiveness. Core loan growth totaled $17.4 million for the fourth quarter. The core growth for the fourth quarter came from $2.3 million in residential mortgages and $15.8 million in commercial real estate and C&I loans.

as of . At the end of the fourth quarter the bank had a total of in PPP loans on the balance sheet, a decrease of resulting from PPP loan forgiveness. Core loan growth totaled for the fourth quarter. The core growth for the fourth quarter came from in residential mortgages and in commercial real estate and C&I loans. Overall deposits grew $11.8 million , or 2% for the fourth quarter. The deposit growth for the fourth quarter was affected by the retirement of $10 million in brokered deposits. The brokered deposit decrease was offset by increases in money market accounts totaling $10 million and non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaling $9 million .

, or 2% for the fourth quarter. The deposit growth for the fourth quarter was affected by the retirement of in brokered deposits. The brokered deposit decrease was offset by increases in money market accounts totaling and non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaling . Due to a decrease in the cost of funds of 11 basis points quarter over quarter, the bank normalized margin (excludes impact of PPP loans and fees, FRB Cash and Brokered deposits) increased to 3.66% in the fourth quarter from 3.61% in the third quarter of 2020.

Provision expense was $1.46 million for the fourth quarter, up from $845 thousand in the third quarter. While credit quality metrics remained strong, metrics related to unemployment and GDP coupled with a bank applied COVID factor moved the provision expense higher for the fourth quarter. The increased provision moved the "loan loss reserve to total loans" ratio (excluding PPP loans) to 1.47% for December 31, 2020 , up from 1.22% as of September 30, 2020 .

Quarterly Highlights – 4Q20 vs 4Q19

Net book value per share of $23.52 represents a $1.92 or 8.9% increase over December 31, 2019 book value of $21.60 per share. Tangible book value per share of $22.78 also increased by $1.92 or 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

represents a or 8.9% increase over book value of per share. Tangible book value per share of also increased by or 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Year-over-year net loan growth was $126.4 million or 29.7%, which includes $50 million in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, core loan growth was $76.4 million or 18% year-over-year.

or 29.7%, which includes in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, core loan growth was or 18% year-over-year. Deposits grew $153 million or 34.2% on a year over year basis compared to December 31, 2019 . Excluding brokered deposits of $8 million (as of 12/31/20), core deposits increased $144.5 million or 32.3% year-over-year. Most of the growth was in demand deposits ( $71 million ) and low interest cost money market and savings deposits ( $57.5 million ).

or 34.2% on a year over year basis compared to . Excluding brokered deposits of (as of 12/31/20), core deposits increased or 32.3% year-over-year. Most of the growth was in demand deposits ( ) and low interest cost money market and savings deposits ( ). As of December 2020 , the bank had reduced overall cost of funds to 0.39%, down from 0.97% in December of 2019.

, the bank had reduced overall cost of funds to 0.39%, down from 0.97% in December of 2019. Year-to date loan loss provision expense through December 31, 2020 totaled $3.25 million (excludes $254 thousand for off-balance sheet and check card loss provision), an increase of $2.49 million compared to $763 thousand through December 31, 2019 . Loan growth and economic metrics due to the pandemic (unemployment, GDP and COVID factor) account for the increased provision expense.

totaled (excludes for off-balance sheet and check card loss provision), an increase of compared to through . Loan growth and economic metrics due to the pandemic (unemployment, GDP and COVID factor) account for the increased provision expense. On a total year basis, non-interest income for 2020 grew by $4.439 million compared to non-interest income for 2019. Mortgage activity and secondary sales income (increase of $3.57 million ) along with security sale gains of $750 thousand account for most of the increase. The company also booked a $465 thousand gain on the derivative related to interest rate lock commitments on residential mortgage loans for 2020.

compared to non-interest income for 2019. Mortgage activity and secondary sales income (increase of ) along with security sale gains of account for most of the increase. The company also booked a gain on the derivative related to interest rate lock commitments on residential mortgage loans for 2020. Non-interest expense year to date December 31, 2020 increased $2.8 million compared to December 31, 2019 . The increase is directly related to the increased mortgage volume (processing, investor fees, etc.) noted above, while the remaining increased expense is related to additional technology, staffing and processing costs associated with rapid asset growth (33.2% year-over-year).

Dividend

A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on January 19, 2021 for shareholders of record as of February 2, 2021 and payable on February 9, 2021.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands)

























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2020

2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)





















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $29,185,895

$15,043,681

$49,706,388

$96,263,005

$25,065,743 Fed funds sold -

-

-

-

- Total cash and cash equivalents 29,185,895

15,043,681

49,706,388

96,263,005

25,065,743





















Interest-bearing deposits with banks -

-

-

-

- Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 71,058,845

67,440,907

69,518,278

51,357,044

42,640,765 Equity securities, at cost 462,100

462,100

462,100

1,737,100

392,200





















Loans 558,966,588

554,851,127

524,512,193

450,357,944

429,334,750 Less allowance for loan loss 7,480,190

6,023,558

5,179,211

4,552,647

4,235,316

Loans, net 551,486,398

548,827,569

519,332,982

445,805,298

425,099,435





















Loans held for sale 13,900,894

21,670,409

13,525,399

6,765,210

3,775,199 Premises and equipment, net 6,399,918

6,458,931

6,612,225

6,719,863

6,815,474 Right-of-use assets 2,666,896

2,784,840

2,899,764

2,996,370

3,109,423 Accrued interest receivable 2,199,489

2,191,831

2,002,813

1,265,627

1,232,624 Deferred tax assets 2,080,834

1,796,287

978,166

1,028,379

979,581 Bank-owned life insurance 5,279,741

5,214,030

5,026,968

5,000,147

4,966,843 Goodwill 1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507 Intangible assets 9,028

11,111

13,195

15,278

17,361 Other real estate owned -

-

-

-

- Other Assets 2,226,396

1,960,467

1,740,498

1,280,286

1,215,938

Total Assets $688,612,940

$675,518,670

$673,475,281

$621,890,113

$516,967,093





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







































Liabilities

















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing demand $197,415,650

$187,971,604

$181,154,551

$134,342,517

$126,449,656 Interest-bearing 402,262,420

399,955,185

413,742,711

385,258,946

320,256,855

Total Deposits 599,678,070

587,926,789

594,897,262

519,601,463

446,706,511





















Federal home loan bank advances -

- - -

30,000,000

- Subordinated debt, net 14,663,636

14,641,212

14,618,788

14,596,364

14,573,940 Other borrowings 8,305,449

10,577,345

5,784,495

616,371

289,039 Lease liabilities 2,714,979

2,823,382

2,934,461

3,027,221

3,136,351 Accrued interest payable 215,490

445,258

234,619

504,060

279,832 Other liabilities 10,074,820

7,532,465

4,506,634

4,295,541

3,346,518

Total Liabilities 635,652,444

623,946,450

622,976,259

572,641,020

468,332,191





















Stockholders' Equity

















Common stock 22,513

22,513

22,513

22,513

22,513 Surplus 28,523,004

28,523,004

28,523,004

28,523,004

28,523,004 Retained earnings 23,633,375

22,156,244

21,045,316

20,286,492

19,866,169 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 781,603

870,459

908,189

417,083

223,217

Total Stockholders' Equity 52,960,495

51,572,219

50,499,022

49,249,092

48,634,902























Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $688,612,940

$675,518,670

$673,475,281

$621,890,113

$561,967,093

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019





















Interest Income



















Loans, including fees $6,311,740

$5,811,942

$5,189,074

$22,935,022

$19,681,478

Securities 307,082

304,756

195,913

1,073,590

909,568

Fed funds sold and other 13,044

29,402

109,577

152,726

496,974

Total interest income 6,631,865

6,146,099

5,494,564

24,161,338

21,088,020





















Interest Expense



















Deposits 619,250

728,081

1,051,829

3,353,129

4,199,796

Borrowed funds -

-

1

48,869

1

Subordinated debt 238,053

238,049

201,445

947,409

201,445

Other Interest Expense 63,216

66,877

7,746

170,293

85,024

Total interest expense 920,519

1,033,008

1,261,021

4,519,700

4,486,265





















Net interest income 5,711,346

5,113,092

4,233,543

19,641,638

16,601,754 Provision for loan losses 1,456,879

844,521

227,442

3,252,897

763,490 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,254,467

4,268,571

4,006,101

16,388,741

15,838,264





















Non-interest income



















Service charges on deposits 199,634

164,660

153,250

648,125

590,534

Earnings bank owned life insurance 54,648

46,771

31,360

144,962

109,176

Gain/(loss) sale of fixed assets -

500

-

500

(5,471)

Gain/(loss) sale of securities 575,869

164,464

-

749,590

(636)

Mortgage loan income activity 2,210,046

1,973,960

792,237

6,139,762

2,566,355

Other non-interest income 170,711

155,515

154,471

581,817

566,002

Total non-interest income 3,210,907

2,505,870

1,131,318

8,264,755

3,825,959





















Non-interest expense



















Salaries and employee benefits 2,928,023

3,133,762

2,524,214

11,147,427

9,460,012

Occupancy and equipment 681,446

694,331

685,066

2,738,468

2,498,741

Legal and professional fees 217,174

200,451

139,289

746,435

683,696

Advertising 453,077

96,098

199,255

771,512

467,185

Data processing 570,630

504,575

423,509

1,984,715

1,399,269

FDIC premiums 112,999

106,675

-

272,154

179,323

Other intangible amortization 2,083

2,083

2,083

8,333

7,639

Loss other real estate owned -

-

-

-

(12,017)

Merger and acquisition -

-

-

-

77,596

Other 227,229

413,695

401,796

1,277,271

1,343,887

Total non-interest expense 5,192,661

5,151,670

4,375,213

18,946,317

16,105,332 Income before taxes 2,272,713

1,622,771

762,206

5,707,180

3,558,892 Income tax expense 705,528

421,791

196,120

1,579,761

928,117 Net Income $1,567,185

$1,200,980

$566,086

$4,127,418

$2,630,774





















Basic earnings per share $0.70

$0.53

$0.25

$1.83

$1.17

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data



















Income Statement Review







































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



















Interest Income $6,631,865

$6,146,099

$5,494,564

$24,161,338

$21,088,020 Interest Expense 920,519

1,033,008

1,261,021

4,519,700

4,486,265 Net interest income 5,711,346

5,113,092

4,233,543

19,641,638

16,601,754 Provision expense 1,456,879

844,521

227,442

3,252,897

763,490 Net interest income after provision $4,254,467

$4,268,571

$4,006,101

$16,388,741

$15,838,264



















Non-interest income $3,210,907

$2,505,370

$1,131,318

$8,264,755

$3,825,959 Non-interest expense 5,192,661

5,151,170

4,375,213

18,946,317

16,105,332 Merger expenses -

-

-

-

77,596



















Yield on interest-earning assets 4.04%

3.85%

4.49%

3.97%

4.67% Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.86%

0.97%

1.54%

1.11%

1.46% Efficiency ratio 58.20%

67.61%

81.55%

67.89%

78.80%



















Balance Sheet Review







































December 31,

September 30,





December 31,





2020

2020





2019





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





(Audited)



(dollars in thousands)

















Total assets $688,612,939

$675,518,670





$516,967,093



Loans, net of reserve 551,486,398

548,827,569





425,099,435



Goodwill & intangibles 1,665,534

1,667,618





1,673,868



Deposits 599,678,070

587,926,789





446,706,511



Shareholder's equity 52,960,495

51,572,219





48,634,902























Asset Quality Review

















Non-accrual loans $1,005,634

$1,246,457





$1,155,358



Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing 932,770

681,455





700,856



Loans 90 days past due still accruing -

294,000





-



Foreclosure properties -

-





-



Total non-performing assets $1,938,404

$2,221,912





$1,856,214























Non-performing assets to total assets 0.28%

0.33%





0.36%



Non-performing assets to total loans 0.38%

0.40%





0.43%























Summary of Operating Results







































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)























Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision, pre-tax net income $3,729,592

$989,648

$8,960,077

$4,322,382



Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax 1,456,879

227,442

3,252,897

763,490



Tax expense 705,528

196,120

1,579,761

928,117



Net Income $1,567,185

$566,086

$4,127,418

$2,630,774























(dollars in thousands)

















Charge-offs $13,173

$13,429

$62,856

$176,557



(Recoveries) ($6,185)

($792)

($34,851)

($21,731)



Net charge-offs $6,988

$11,637

$28,004

$154,827























Per Common Share Data





































Common shares outstanding 2,251,320

2,251,320

2,251,320

2,251,320



Weighted average shares outstanding 2,251,320

2,251,320

2,251,320

2,250,064























Basic Earnings per share $0.70

$0.25

$1.83

$1.17



Dividend declared $0.04

$0.03

$0.16

$0.12























Book value per share $23.52

$21.60

$23.52

$21.60



Tangible book value per share $22.78

$20.86

$22.78

$20.86























Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)





































Return on average assets 0.92%

0.44%

0.64%

0.55%



Return on average equity 11.65%

4.67%

8.06%

5.55%



Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.34%

0.99%

1.34%

0.99%



Allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans) 1.47%

0.99%

1.47%

0.99%



Non-performing assets to total loans 0.38%

0.40%

0.38%

0.43%



Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP) 0.38%

0.43%

0.38%

0.43%



Net Charge-offs to total loans 0.00%

0.00%

0.01%

0.04%



Tier-1 leverage ratio N/A

11.76%

N/A

11.76%



Community bank leverage ratio (bank only)** 9.14%

N/A

9.14%

N/A



Average equity to average assets 7.87%

9.52%

8.00%

9.88%



Net interest margin (bank only, normalized)* 3.66%

3.61%

3.60%

3.69%



Loans to deposits - (EOP) 93.21%

96.11%

93.21%

96.11%







*Normalized margin excludes impact of PPP loans and related on balance sheet liquidity through Brokered deposits, FHLB Borrowing and FRB cash **As of March 31, 2020 the bank adopted the community bank leverage ratio (CBLR) for capital reporting

