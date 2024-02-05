Community Hospital Consulting Announces Management of Morehouse General Hospital

News provided by

Community Hospital Corporation

05 Feb, 2024, 08:51 ET

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Consulting, the management and consulting arm of Community Hospital Corporation, is pleased to announce it has aligned again with Morehouse General Hospital, Bastrop, La., to provide management services as of February 1, 2024. CHC Consulting will collaborate with the Morehouse Parish Hospital Service District, which retains governance over the hospital.

"We are pleased to be working with CHC Consulting for their expert guidance and assistance as we further develop quality patient care services to meet the growing needs of our community," said Robert Green, Chairman, Morehouse General Hospital. "Our strategic planning efforts are focused on long-term strength and a vision to be known as the center of choice for healthcare services in the future."

CHC's Mark Kimball, Vice President of Special Projects, is serving as Interim CEO for Morehouse as new management services begin. Kimball has more than 30 years of executive operations and management experience, including senior executive roles for organizations in Texas, Tennessee, and Georgia.

Established in 1930 as a 19-bed facility, Morehouse General Hospital today is a 49-bed community hospital offering many of the benefits of a larger hospital in a metropolitan area, including a wide range of inpatient and outpatient services, advanced technology and equipment, and highly skilled staff. The hospital serves the Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas region with a mission "to improve the health of the communities we serve through safe, compassionate and professional care."

Craig Sims, CHC Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations, said, "We are excited to step in and work together with the Morehouse General staff to identify areas for operational, financial and clinical improvement. Many of our team members will be hard at work alongside the talented staff at Morehouse." 

Similar to many other rural hospitals nationwide, Morehouse General Hospital is an independent, non-profit, and community-driven facility.  As federal and state governmental mandates continue to drive reimbursement down for both hospitals and physicians, many providers are seeking solutions through collaboration and economies of scale. 

CHC Consulting specializes in the management and operation of community-based hospitals across the country.

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®
Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE with the purpose to collaborate with partners and bring innovative solutions to support the vibrancy and accessibility of community healthcare. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. Visit http://chc.com.

CONTACT: Anne Block
972-943-6470
[email protected]

SOURCE Community Hospital Corporation

