Community Insurance Partners Joins with Integrity to Deliver Extended Care-Focused Solutions to Communities in Need

DALLAS , Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Community Insurance Partners, based in Mobile, Alabama, and led by Jason Jones. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Jones draws on a deep background in healthcare and social work to guide his clients to the best health insurance solutions for their needs. Known as a trusted Medicare resource, Community Insurance Partners has steadily built sustainable growth by developing a foundation of public trust and strong relationships across the communities they serve. The agency's core values of compassion, integrity and professionalism are at the forefront of every interaction with consumers and providers. Through its Integrity partnership, Community Insurance Partners will expand its client-centric approach to positively impact more seniors nationwide.

"Integrity partnerships are built on shared values, mutual respect and a joint commitment to making a difference," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Community Insurance Partners fully embodies Integrity's values while showcasing the power of community-focused business practices that improve life for both the agents and the consumers they serve. Jason and his entire team now gain access to Integrity's groundbreaking technology suite to deliver an even higher quality of service with a greatly expanded reach. Through Integrity's elevated resources and myriad partner benefits, the entire Community Insurance Partners team is poised to make an indelible impact on its community and in the lives of seniors!"

"Early in my career, I recognized that seniors needed a trusted resource to guide and support them in healthcare decisions. I have dedicated my life to building that trust and providing proven direction for our clients," explained Jason Jones, President of Community Insurance Partners. "Joining Integrity allows us to continue our mission with greater resources and support, including MedicareCENTER to manage client relationships and plans efficiently, and MarketingCENTER to better reach and connect with my clients however they prefer. Integrity's impact within its community was also fundamental in my decision to partner — its emphasis on community service and innovation resonates deeply with our core values. We are excited to be aligned with a partner who shares our outlook, and we can't wait to expand our impact together!"

More than just a business decision, the agency's partnership with Integrity represents an alignment of vision about the future of consumer health and financial wellbeing. Partners are incorporated into Integrity's rapidly expanding network of industry titans and trailblazers whose strategic insight and collaboration is improving the insurance and financial services processes for all stakeholders. These experts are integrating life, health and wealth protection into holistic solutions that help Americans prepare for the good days ahead.

Agencies like Community Insurance Partners can leverage Integrity's industry-altering resources and solutions, available through its proprietary suite of technology solutions. This end-to-end life, health and wealth technology platform includes MedicareCENTER, a proven solution to help agents effectively grow and intuitively manage their client relationships through Ask Integrity™, the first-of-its-kind AI-enabled and voice-activated digital assistant. The platform also includes MarketingCENTER, which offers a library of customizable and fully compliant marketing materials. The accessible leadership guidance, world-class advertising and marketing capabilities, and strategic innovation that Integrity offers all its partners will help Community Insurance Partners thrive as it enters this growth phase.

For more information about Community Insurance Partners' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/CIP.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Community Insurance Partners

Community Insurance Partners is a trusted Medicare-focused insurance agency serving the Gulf Coast region. Founded in 2010, the agency helps individuals navigate the complexities of Medicare through personalized solutions and a relationship-centered approach. With a focus on building trust and delivering compassionate service, Community Insurance Partners empowers clients to make informed healthcare decisions. The agency's experienced team is committed to going beyond insurance, offering clients access to essential community resources that enhance their wellbeing. For Community Insurance Partners, improving lives through service is more than a goal — it's the foundation of everything they do.

