Community Invited to Journey to Wellness Community Health Fair

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care announced today their upcoming Journey to Wellness and Health Fair to be held on Saturday August 17 from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Lincoln Terrace/ Arthur S. Somers Park in Brooklyn, New York. Together with Fidelis Care, presenting partners New York City Police Department, National Minority Quality Forum, and the National Hispanic Medical Association encourage community members to attend and learn about ways to improve healthy living and take advantage of free educational materials and health screenings. Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke will make a guest appearance at this free event to join community members along the journey to better health and wellness.

Free vision, hearing, and blood pressure health screenings will be offered to attendees. Fair participants will receive a free Health Passport where results of the screenings can be recorded in addition to any follow-up questions to discuss with a healthcare provider.

Educational exhibitors include:

Basic oral care

Basic podiatry care

Breast Health Education

Asthma education

"As an integral part of the community, Fidelis Care is pleased to work with our valued local providers and partners to ensure families have access to care and screenings," said Pam Hassen, Chief Member Engagement Officer. "The Journey to Wellness fair will offer a wide range of opportunities to learn more about taking good care of your health and wellness."

Live entertainment at the event will include music from local radio stations WBLS and Power 105. New York Knicks alumni Larry Johnson will make a guest appearance to sign autographs and take pictures. A free BBQ style lunch will be provided to all attendees. Fidelis Care Representatives will be available to answer questions about health insurance and help eligible residents apply for enrollment.

About Fidelis Care:

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 1.7 million members Statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Contact: MediaInquiries@fideliscare.org or call (718) 393-6360

SOURCE Fidelis Care

Related Links

www.fideliscare.org

