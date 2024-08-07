Fidelis Care Opens Applications for Maternal Health Grants Across New York State

Grant Applications Open to Health Care Providers and Community Organizations That Address Maternal Health Disparities

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York State and a Centene Corporation company, has opened the application process for its second annual maternal health grant program. Health care providers and community-based organizations across New York State that address maternal health disparities, particularly in underserved communities, are encouraged to apply for the grants, which range from $10,000 to $20,000. The application deadline is 5 p.m. ET on Friday, September 6, 2024.

"Fidelis Care is committed to ensuring equitable access to quality, affordable maternal care for all – especially those most in need," said Fidelis Care CEO Thomas Halloran. "These grants will support our health care partners who work tirelessly to address disparities in maternal care. For this round of grants, we have opened the application process to both providers and community-based organizations across New York State, understanding the critical role they play in the health and well-being of mothers and their babies."

The March of Dimes says one in 11 babies born in New York State in 2022 was premature, and one in 12 babies was of low birthweight. In New York, Black infants (13.1%) were nearly twice as likely as white infants (7.7%) to be born preterm. Fidelis Care's grants provide much needed prenatal and postnatal services to improve these outcomes statewide and are consistent with Fidelis Care's key areas of focus to address the systemic health disparities that impact the health and wellness of New Yorkers, including behavioral health and rural health.

Health care providers and community-based organizations that offer maternal health services may apply for the Fidelis Care maternal health grants now through 5 p.m. ET on September 6, 2024. Awards will be announced on or before September 27, 2024.

Recipients will be chosen based upon strength of proposal including impact, sustainability, organizational rating, social media verification and regional location, with consideration given to counties that did not have recipient organizations in the 2023 Fidelis Care maternal health grants distribution.

For more information or to apply, visit fideliscare.org/maternal-grant.

