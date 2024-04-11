Community Invited to South Sound's Premier Medical Spa Anniversary Celebration at Northwest Medical Arts on Saturday, April 20th

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Medical Arts (NWMA) invites the community to celebrate one year of making Puget Sound beautiful at their anniversary event on Saturday, April 20th from 2-5pm at 5350 Orchard Street W., Suite #202 in University Place.

The year's best deals will be available at the anniversary party, along with live raffles & thousands in giveaways. In its first year, NWMA serviced clients from Duvall to Dubai with the industry's top brands and treatments.

NWMA Celebrates 1 Year of Community Impact at Flagship Medical Spa in University Place, WA Northwest Medical Arts Team (L-R): Jeni, Heather, Shanti, Leslie, Sarah

Anniversary Discount Specials

Package Offer Investment Savings Bank Your Tox 100u Botox or 300u Dysport $1,150 $250 Bright Eyes PRFM 3-Pack. SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Cream Free $1,600 $250 The Glow Getter Diamond Glow Facial 3-Pack $875 $175 VI Chemical Peel 3-Pack. SkinMedica Essential Defense Sunscreen Free $900 $150 Sculptra Buy 4, get 1 vial free $3,400 $850 Relax & Refresh Medical Facial 3-Pack $450 $75 Skinvive Add Skinvive treatment to any service for 6-month hydration boost $600 $100 BBL Hero Forever Young Photo Facial Buy 3, get 1 free $1,200 Face $1,800 Face and Neck $2,100 Face, Neck & Chest $450 $650 $850 Refresh Package Buy 2 syringes of Voluma or Volux, get 1 Free $1,600 $800 Microneedling Face & Neck + Growth Factor 3-Pack $1,400 $200 Microneedling with PRP Buy 1 Face & Neck package, get 3 PRFM under eye treatments free $2,100 $900 Laser Hair Removal Buy a 6-Pack for one area, get another 50% off varies varies Halo Treatment Face 2-Pack Add BBL 2-Pack $2,500 $800 $500 $100 Halo Face & Neck Face and Neck 2-Pack Add BBL 2-Pack $3,000 $1,000 $500 $300

Founders Shanti & Heather are top injectors from Seattle bringing their expertise and unmatched dedication to skin education to the Tacoma area. This dynamic duo have quickly become active members of the community through the Tacoma Chamber of Commerce, local events and charitable fundraisers.

"It was a gamble to move our practice from Seattle to Tacoma, but we have been blown away by the support of this community," said Shanti. "We have grown so much that we can invest in next generation medical devices like the Halo, which we can't wait to showcase at our anniversary event."

"Our patients are dedicated to going the extra mile to get the best service —many commute from Seattle and Bellevue to see us," said Heather, ARNP and co-owner. "Popular treatments include BBL Light Therapy and Microneedling with PRP."

Introducing the Halo

Halo offers dramatic results for clients with minimal downtime. Treating textural issues, wrinkles, pore size, sun damage, and acne scars in as little as one appointment. Topical numbing makes this procedure comfortable while the technology provides safe, reproducible results that will give you that, "Halo Glow."

NWMA Year in Review

Spring

Impact Circle "Care Squad" Program Launch

Grand Opening Community Celebration

Happy Hour featuring Local Women's Businesses

Nurses Week giveaway recognizing dedicated local nurses

Summer

Ribbon Cutting with University Place Mayor

Mayor Multicultural Child & Family Hope Center gala

Joy Thru Tears Foundation gala

YoungLife Peninsula gala

Associated Ministries Lead the Way Home Breakfast sponsor

Fall

Trunk or Treat Event

Local Moms Meetup

Women's Clothing Exchange

Permission to Start Dreaming Foundation veterans support

Winter

"Battle of the Badges" Blood drive sponsor

Bagels & Botox educational talk at Harbornest

B-12 Shots at R Storie

Random Acts of Kindness campaign with Pierce County Declaration

Junior League of Tacoma Learning Session

of Tacoma Learning Session Food Drive for Eloise's Cooking Pot in Tacoma

Learn more at NWMedicalArts.com or call 253-352-0882. Same day appointments available pending availability.

