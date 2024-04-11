Community Invited to South Sound's Premier Medical Spa Anniversary Celebration at Northwest Medical Arts on Saturday, April 20th
Apr 11, 2024, 08:44 ET
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Medical Arts (NWMA) invites the community to celebrate one year of making Puget Sound beautiful at their anniversary event on Saturday, April 20th from 2-5pm at 5350 Orchard Street W., Suite #202 in University Place.
The year's best deals will be available at the anniversary party, along with live raffles & thousands in giveaways. In its first year, NWMA serviced clients from Duvall to Dubai with the industry's top brands and treatments.
Anniversary Discount Specials
|
Package
|
Offer
|
Investment
|
Savings
|
Bank Your Tox
|
100u Botox or 300u Dysport
|
$1,150
|
$250
|
Bright Eyes
|
PRFM 3-Pack. SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Cream Free
|
$1,600
|
$250
|
The Glow Getter
|
Diamond Glow Facial 3-Pack
|
$875
|
$175
|
VI Chemical Peel
|
3-Pack. SkinMedica Essential Defense Sunscreen Free
|
$900
|
$150
|
Sculptra
|
Buy 4, get 1 vial free
|
$3,400
|
$850
|
Relax & Refresh
|
Medical Facial 3-Pack
|
$450
|
$75
|
Skinvive
|
Add Skinvive treatment to any service for 6-month hydration boost
|
$600
|
$100
|
BBL Hero Forever Young Photo Facial
|
Buy 3, get 1 free
|
$1,200 Face
$1,800 Face and Neck
$2,100 Face, Neck & Chest
|
$450
$650
$850
|
Refresh Package
|
Buy 2 syringes of Voluma or Volux, get 1 Free
|
$1,600
|
$800
|
Microneedling
|
Face & Neck + Growth Factor 3-Pack
|
$1,400
|
$200
|
Microneedling with PRP
|
Buy 1 Face & Neck package, get 3 PRFM under eye treatments free
|
$2,100
|
$900
|
Laser Hair Removal
|
Buy a 6-Pack for one area, get another 50% off
|
varies
|
varies
|
Halo Treatment
|
Face 2-Pack
Add BBL 2-Pack
|
$2,500
$800
|
$500
$100
|
Halo Face & Neck
|
Face and Neck 2-Pack
Add BBL 2-Pack
|
$3,000
$1,000
|
$500
$300
Founders Shanti & Heather are top injectors from Seattle bringing their expertise and unmatched dedication to skin education to the Tacoma area. This dynamic duo have quickly become active members of the community through the Tacoma Chamber of Commerce, local events and charitable fundraisers.
"It was a gamble to move our practice from Seattle to Tacoma, but we have been blown away by the support of this community," said Shanti. "We have grown so much that we can invest in next generation medical devices like the Halo, which we can't wait to showcase at our anniversary event."
"Our patients are dedicated to going the extra mile to get the best service —many commute from Seattle and Bellevue to see us," said Heather, ARNP and co-owner. "Popular treatments include BBL Light Therapy and Microneedling with PRP."
Introducing the Halo
Halo offers dramatic results for clients with minimal downtime. Treating textural issues, wrinkles, pore size, sun damage, and acne scars in as little as one appointment. Topical numbing makes this procedure comfortable while the technology provides safe, reproducible results that will give you that, "Halo Glow."
NWMA Year in Review
Spring
- Impact Circle "Care Squad" Program Launch
- Grand Opening Community Celebration
- Happy Hour featuring Local Women's Businesses
- Nurses Week giveaway recognizing dedicated local nurses
Summer
- Ribbon Cutting with University Place Mayor
- Multicultural Child & Family Hope Center gala
- Joy Thru Tears Foundation gala
- YoungLife Peninsula gala
- Associated Ministries Lead the Way Home Breakfast sponsor
Fall
- Trunk or Treat Event
- Local Moms Meetup
- Women's Clothing Exchange
- Permission to Start Dreaming Foundation veterans support
Winter
- "Battle of the Badges" Blood drive sponsor
- Bagels & Botox educational talk at Harbornest
- B-12 Shots at R Storie
- Random Acts of Kindness campaign with Pierce County Declaration
- Junior League of Tacoma Learning Session
- Food Drive for Eloise's Cooking Pot in Tacoma
Learn more at NWMedicalArts.com or call 253-352-0882. Same day appointments available pending availability.
Media Contact:
Shelly Kurtz for NWMA
206-999-9030
[email protected]
SOURCE Northwest Medical Arts
