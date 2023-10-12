Northwest Medical Arts Becomes Gathering Place for South Sound

News provided by

Northwest Medical Arts

12 Oct, 2023, 08:46 ET

Woman and Minority-Owned Business Changes the Face of University Place

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Medical Arts (NWMA), Tacoma's premier comprehensive skin health & rejuvenation center, has built its reputation on giving back and creating a space where all are welcome. They are hosting a free Halloween-themed event for all ages on Sunday, October 22 from 12pm-4pm in their parking lot at 5350 Orchard Street West in University Place, Washington.

NWMA Tent or Treat

Continue Reading
Northwest Medical Arts Tent or Treat
Northwest Medical Arts Tent or Treat
NW Medical Arts team with University Place Mayor Steve Worthington and staff at ribbon-cutting ceremony.
NW Medical Arts team with University Place Mayor Steve Worthington and staff at ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Get ready for a spooktacular and safe Halloween celebration at NWMA's first-ever 'Tent or Treat Pop Up Market'! Bring the whole family for a day of candy, cider, and fun as we celebrate the season. Also, discover the exciting products and services offered by our local partners. It's a day of treats and treasures you don't want to miss!

NWMA opened its doors in April 2023, when owners Shanti Benoit-Boyce and Heather Grods brought their 15 years of experience from Seattle to uplift faces and spaces in the South Sound. Since launch, Northwest Medical Arts has hosted several community events, received dozens of 5-star reviews and donated thousands to local families and nonprofits.

Multicultural Family & Child Hope Center was the first recipient for NWMA Impact Circle funding, making a difference for children and families in Tacoma. This fall, NWMA raised funds and awareness for PTSD, supporting hope and healing for veterans with Permission to Start Dreaming Foundation in Gig Harbor.

"As a new business, we are trying to make an impact on the community. We believe the power of helping someone feel their best self enables them to go out into the world and make a difference too.  By coming to NWMA, not only can you uplift yourself, you can uplift your community," said Shanti, ARNP. 

"We believe in naturally restoring the beauty of your skin and building a healthy relationship based on what is in your best interest. Our longtime clients drive from Seattle to see us!" said Heather, ARNP. She adds "What sets us apart is our commitment to helping others shine from the inside out."

Northwest Medical Arts also offers their beautiful location featuring modern furnishings and warm ambiance for receptions and gatherings of home-based businesses, PTAs, moms meet ups and more. Ask about hosting your next event at Northwest Medical Arts or plan a special private party with group discounts on products and services.

NWMA offers aesthetic services including Botox, Laser Hair Removal, Dermal Fillers, Sculptra, B-12, Microneedling, BBL Light Therapy, DiamondGlow facials, Chemical Peels and more. Treatments also include hair restoration and medical grade skincare with Epionce, SkinMedica, Skin Better Science and ZO.

In addition to best-in-class medical aesthetics, NWMA gives clients the chance to uplift themselves while uplifting the community through monthly memberships where a portion of the proceeds support the Impact Circle, starting at just $30 per month.

Appointment bookings available at NWMedicalArts.com or at (253) 352-0882. Follow us on Instagram @nwmedicalarts.

Media Contact:
Shelly Kurtz
206-999-9030
[email protected]

SOURCE Northwest Medical Arts

Also from this source

Northwest Medical Arts Hosts Grand Opening April 22

Northwest Medical Arts Hosts Grand Opening April 22

Northwest Medical Arts (NWMA), a Comprehensive Skin Health & Rejuvenation Center opens its doors on April 24, 2023, in University Place, WA. To...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.