Northwest Medical Arts Becomes Gathering Place for South Sound

Woman and Minority-Owned Business Changes the Face of University Place

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Medical Arts (NWMA) , Tacoma's premier comprehensive skin health & rejuvenation center, has built its reputation on giving back and creating a space where all are welcome. They are hosting a free Halloween-themed event for all ages on Sunday, October 22 from 12pm-4pm in their parking lot at 5350 Orchard Street West in University Place, Washington.

NWMA Tent or Treat

Northwest Medical Arts Tent or Treat NW Medical Arts team with University Place Mayor Steve Worthington and staff at ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Get ready for a spooktacular and safe Halloween celebration at NWMA's first-ever 'Tent or Treat Pop Up Market'! Bring the whole family for a day of candy, cider, and fun as we celebrate the season. Also, discover the exciting products and services offered by our local partners. It's a day of treats and treasures you don't want to miss!

NWMA opened its doors in April 2023, when owners Shanti Benoit-Boyce and Heather Grods brought their 15 years of experience from Seattle to uplift faces and spaces in the South Sound. Since launch, Northwest Medical Arts has hosted several community events, received dozens of 5-star reviews and donated thousands to local families and nonprofits.

Multicultural Family & Child Hope Center was the first recipient for NWMA Impact Circle funding, making a difference for children and families in Tacoma. This fall, NWMA raised funds and awareness for PTSD, supporting hope and healing for veterans with Permission to Start Dreaming Foundation in Gig Harbor.

"As a new business, we are trying to make an impact on the community. We believe the power of helping someone feel their best self enables them to go out into the world and make a difference too. By coming to NWMA, not only can you uplift yourself, you can uplift your community," said Shanti, ARNP.

"We believe in naturally restoring the beauty of your skin and building a healthy relationship based on what is in your best interest. Our longtime clients drive from Seattle to see us!" said Heather, ARNP. She adds "What sets us apart is our commitment to helping others shine from the inside out."

Northwest Medical Arts also offers their beautiful location featuring modern furnishings and warm ambiance for receptions and gatherings of home-based businesses, PTAs, moms meet ups and more. Ask about hosting your next event at Northwest Medical Arts or plan a special private party with group discounts on products and services.

NWMA offers aesthetic services including Botox, Laser Hair Removal, Dermal Fillers, Sculptra, B-12, Microneedling, BBL Light Therapy, DiamondGlow facials, Chemical Peels and more. Treatments also include hair restoration and medical grade skincare with Epionce, SkinMedica, Skin Better Science and ZO.

In addition to best-in-class medical aesthetics, NWMA gives clients the chance to uplift themselves while uplifting the community through monthly memberships where a portion of the proceeds support the Impact Circle, starting at just $30 per month.

Appointment bookings available at NWMedicalArts.com or at (253) 352-0882. Follow us on Instagram @nwmedicalarts .

Media Contact:

Shelly Kurtz

206-999-9030

[email protected]

SOURCE Northwest Medical Arts