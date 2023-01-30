Community Involvement: A Cornerstone for Texas-based Superior HealthPlan in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, communities across Texas were faced with a range of healthcare challenges like COVID-19, mental health issues, and tragedy. As demonstrated in this annual Community Investment Report, Superior HealthPlan partnered with 425 organizations and was involved in more than 1,100 events to help fulfill the company's purpose of transforming the health of Texas communities, one person at a time.

"Across the state, we came together with our partners, providers, and leaders to encourage Texans to be active and engaged in their health and well-being," said, Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "Together, we have created innovative solutions to help Texans address personal struggles and critical health challenges, and I'm proud of our involvement in communities across the state."

Recognizing the impact of non-medical drivers of health, Superior expanded its support beyond traditional medical needs and took action to empower and uplift communities. These activities addressed challenges such as hygiene, sensory processing disorders, vaccinations, hunger, mental health and more.

With $8.8 million in total funding, Superior supported several initiatives and engagements throughout the year, including:

New Uvalde Community Center. Superior partnered with the Centene Charitable Foundation and Community Health Development, Inc. to break ground on a new community center for Uvalde County . Together, Superior and Centene provided $7.9 million for the project while also supporting other initiatives such as a community wellness fair, dental and visions checkups, and mental health support following a school shooting that happened last year in Uvalde .

Superior partnered with the Centene Charitable Foundation and Community Health Development, Inc. to break ground on a new community center for . Together, Superior and Centene provided for the project while also supporting other initiatives such as a community wellness fair, dental and visions checkups, and mental health support following a school shooting that happened last year in . Hygiene Closets. Since 2020, Superior has provided more than $300,000 to launch and support community hygiene closets for those in need. These closets are stocked with items such as personal protective equipment, toiletries, laundry baskets and detergents.

Since 2020, Superior has provided more than to launch and support community hygiene closets for those in need. These closets are stocked with items such as personal protective equipment, toiletries, laundry baskets and detergents. Sensory-friendly Events. Each month in 2022, Superior teamed up with local movie theaters to offer sensory-friendly movies for guests and their families affected by autism and sensory processing disorders. Since 2018, Superior has donated more than $50,000 to offer these movies at no cost to attendees.

Each month in 2022, Superior teamed up with local movie theaters to offer sensory-friendly movies for guests and their families affected by autism and sensory processing disorders. Since 2018, Superior has donated more than to offer these movies at no cost to attendees. United Way. Over the past 7 years, Superior employees have pledged nearly $2 million to Texas chapters of United Way, including nearly $214,000 in 2022. The annual giving campaign has supported multiple community initiatives that help Texans in need.

These positive initiatives and partnerships brought improved health and well-being throughout Texas while allowing Superior to support and build meaningful relationships within dozens of communities. These connections will remain a priority for Superior in 2023 and beyond.

To learn more about Superior's investment in Texas communities and other ways the company gives back, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com/MembersFirst.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,000 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

