Community Open House and Spaghetti Dinner to Celebrate School Choice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Colorado Springs school will wrap up its week-long celebration of National Catholic School Week and National School Choice Week with an open house and oodles of pasta on Feb. 1, 2020. Corpus Christi Catholic School's "Community Open House and Spaghetti Dinner Celebrating School Choice" will also mark the first day of open enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year.

Students, parents, educators, parishioners, and community members are invited to the event, which will take place 2-9 p.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic School. The event will begin with an open house from 2-5 p.m. for families who wish to tour the school or receive information about enrollment. Following the open house, all are invited to enjoy a 6 p.m. spaghetti dinner in the school gym. Principal Anneliese Degenhart will provide welcoming remarks to the community.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are excited to be celebrating both Catholic Schools Week and National School Choice Week," said Anneliese Degenhart, principal at Corpus Christi Catholic School. "We want to share what makes us unique as a school and encourage all families to look for the best fit for them."

Corpus Christi Catholic School serves 250 students in grades pre-K-8 with a mission of developing each child as a whole person—spiritually, intellectually, morally, physically and socially.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

