THIS MONTH: National School Choice Week to Draw Millions to 28,000+ Events

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of millions of U.S. parents are expected to consider finding new schools for their children in 2026.

Beginning Sunday, January 25, National School Choice Week 2026 will give families across the country new opportunities to start that search. The Week shines a national spotlight on the full range of K–12 options available to families—including public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional schools.

School choice is the process of parents selecting learning environments that best match their children's needs, interests, and talents. Over the past five years, more than 30 states have expanded or enacted policies giving families greater flexibility in how and where their children learn.

To help parents navigate those options, National School Choice Week will feature more than 28,000 events and activities nationwide—from school fairs and open houses to parent information nights and community forums. These events are independently organized by more than 26,500 schools and nonprofit organizations, reaching communities in 80 percent of U.S. counties.

In addition to local events, nonprofit partners are working with the Week's organizer, the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF), to organize 55 large-scale school fairs, state capitol rallies, and student showcases designed to raise statewide awareness of education options.

"In 20 years, I have not seen the level of excitement and energy around school choice that exists right now," said Andrew Campanella, NSCAF's CEO. "There is a growing understanding that school choice is not about picking winners and losers or criticizing any one type of school. It's about recognizing what makes each child unique and helping them reach their fullest potential.

"That's the spirit of this year's National School Choice Week," Campanella added. "We hope parents will use the Week to explore their options—and if they're happy with their child's school, to stand up and let other families know why it's working."

Families can find step-by-step information about education options in every state, in both English and Spanish, at myschoolchoice.com and opcionesescolares.com.

Journalists can access multimedia resources and event details at schoolchoiceweek.com/multimedia. For information about events in your area, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/state-celebrations.

SOURCE National School Choice Week