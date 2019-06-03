Community Spaces Get A Colorful Makeover For National Painting Week

Since 2012, Sherwin-Williams employees have celebrated National Painting Week by volunteering their time, donating paint and supplies, and showcasing the power of paint and color to transform deserving local organizations, including community centers, schools, animal shelters and more. Ongoing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Canada, Ronald McDonald House Charities and Rebuilding Together help match local stores with organizations in need. And along with Sherwin-Williams team efforts, many painting contractors and builders donate their time to local projects, providing crucial additional labor and expertise.

"Our employees and partners are passionate about lending a helping hand in their communities," said Ellen Moreau, senior vice president of marketing communications at Sherwin-Williams. "Many of the organizations we partner with during National Painting Week haven't been painted in years. We love their enthusiastic reaction when they see how a new color palette and a fresh coat of paint can totally transform their space."

For this year's National Painting Week, Sherwin-Williams employees donated more than 2,500 gallons of paint and 1,300 hours of their time to their local communities. Since the first National Painting Week in 2012, more than 35,700 gallons of paint have been donated to make over more than 1,500 community organizations.

Since many of the organizations that receive a fresh coat of paint and a pop of color during National Painting Week provide a safe and inspiring place for children, Sherwin-Williams curated its favorite project-inspired shades into three go-to color palettes for kids' spaces.

"These fun, kid-friendly palettes were inspired by the hundreds of projects we've completed for children as part of National Painting Week—from gymnasiums and classrooms to bedrooms and backyard playhouses," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. "Each colorful collection represents the free spirit and good nature of kids, making it simple to create beautiful spaces in which they can thrive."

Among the many community projects that inspired the palettes were those completed in collaboration with kids' design guru Mandi Gubler of the DIY blog Vintage Revivals. Gubler has worked with Sherwin-Williams to design more than 10 kids' spaces and has given back to her community in southern Utah as part of National Painting Week since 2014.

The project-inspired Sherwin-Williams kids' palettes are:

More information on National Painting Week, including the 200 projects completed this year and all of the communities that Sherwin-Williams has helped improve since 2012, is available online at swpaintingweek.com.

About Sherwin-Williams National Painting Week

Sherwin-Williams National Painting Week is an annual celebration dedicated to the transformative power of paint and color in our homes and in our communities. Every year thousands of Sherwin-Williams associates volunteer to refresh hundreds of local spaces, including community centers, historic landmarks and more. We aim to inspire DIYers and pros to embrace paint as a powerful solution for transformation.

Ask Sherwin-Williams™

