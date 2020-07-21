Commvault Accelerates Cloud Adoption with New Intelligent Data Management Portfolio

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Commvault FutureReady, Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, announced a new portfolio of products and services to intelligently manage data. In addition, the company also announced new flexible subscription pricing, optimizing value and making it easier for customers to simplify data management in hybrid cloud.

New to the portfolio are Commvault® Backup & Recovery, Commvault® Disaster Recovery, Commvault Complete™ Data Protection and Commvault HyperScale™ X.

Commvault ® HyperScale X



The next generation of Commvault HyperScale is a scale-out integrated solution that delivers simple, flexible data protection for all workloads (including containers, virtual, and databases), optimized scalability, and built-in ransomware protection. The first Hedvig integration with the Commvault portfolio, HyperScale X enables customers to simplify and accelerate hybrid cloud adoption.





The new standalone backup & recovery product ensures data availability for all workloads – including containers, cloud-native, and virtual – across cloud and on-premises environments, delivering simple, reliable, data protection through a single extensible platform.





As a comprehensive disaster recovery product, Commvault Disaster Recovery enables customers to ensure business continuity and verify recoverability across cloud and on-prem environments, delivering simple, automated disaster recovery orchestration, flexible replication, and verified recovery readiness.





The combination of Commvault Backup & Recovery and Commvault Disaster Recovery brings Commvault's industry-leading functionality into a single data protection solution to ensure data availability and business continuity for all workloads across cloud and on-prem environments.

"With an already-robust Commvault deployment in place, we're now leveraging Commvault's cloud capabilities to shed ownership of our technology infrastructure—instead, we're investing heavily in the cloud to keep our IT operations running. The software solution from Commvault fills gaps in native cloud tools, and has cut across every use case McDonald's Cloud Services team has, providing optimized and effective backups across databases. Commvault's solution tunes performance across AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud servers and drives cost savings through deduplication and compression. McDonald's realizes value from a trusted, innovative team with Commvault," said Douglas Leonard, Director – Cloud Services, McDonald's Corporation.

Additional enhancements include new data insights and governance solutions, rich Kubernetes support in the Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform, and broader availability of Commvault's subscription-based licensing model.

Commvault ® Data Governance, Commvault ® eDiscovery & Compliance and Commvault ® File Storage Optimization



These solutions, previously bundled together as Commvault Activate, give customers greater visibility into their data, identify opportunities for storage efficiencies and manage risk. Leveraging Commvault's simplified pricing model, organizations can now purchase these solutions in alignment with how they consume other Commvault offerings.





Commvault's new native API Kubernetes enhancements in the Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform provides customers the flexibility to develop and run modern applications in any Kubernetes environment with the ability to seamlessly protect, migrate, recover, and use their data.





As customers are increasingly looking to shift toward OPEX-based and cloud-like pricing, they require the flexibility and efficiency that a subscription pricing model enables. Commvault has led this transition, with more than 40% of its software and product revenue coming from subscription licensing. Today's announcement, further enables Commvault's products and ecosystems to lead with subscription pricing models, enabling simplified choice for customers. Commvault will continue to support customer requirements for a perpetual pricing model.

"We're rapidly innovating to exceed customer needs in this era of constant change. The updated Commvault portfolio helps customers effectively manage change across their hybrid IT environments," said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer, Commvault. "Customers need to be increasingly agile, flexible, and scalable. This new portfolio addresses data management risks that exist today and that may exist tomorrow, intelligently. From a natural disaster, to human error, to ransomware, our customers are covered."

