Commvault Achieves AWS Resilience Competency Status

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Resilience Competency in the Recovery category. This designation recognizes Commvault as an AWS Partner that provides validated solutions to help customers improve their critical systems availability and resilience posture using AWS Resilience Services.

In achieving the AWS Resilience Competency in the Recovery category, Commvault has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting AWS customers' resilience goals. This achievement builds on Commvault's work with AWS to help enterprises recover faster from cyber incidents, cloud outages, and data corruption across AWS native, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

"Achieving the AWS Resilience Competency reflects Commvault's dedication to providing solutions that strengthen their resilience when using AWS," said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer, Commvault. "Organizations today face increasing pressure to protect their data from cyber threats, operational disruptions, and the rapid adoption of AI. Our cloud-native platform delivers the visibility, automation, and recovery intelligence needed to keep critical workloads secure and available on AWS. By leveraging AWS, we're enabling customers to build a more resilient future with confidence."

Commvault supports a wide breadth of AWS workloads, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), and Amazon DynamoDB. From readiness to protection to recovery, Commvault delivers these capabilities through the cloud-native Commvault Cloud platform and integrated solutions from strategic GSI and security partners for AWS environments.

Most recently, Commvault has made it even easier for AWS customers to access its full portfolio of offerings with the new multi-product listing in AWS Marketplace. This includes three of Commvault's industry-leading cyber resilience and data protection solutions - Commvault Cloud, Cloud Rewind, and Clumio. Click here to view the listing.

Whether it's Amazon S3, DynamoDB, or Apache Iceberg, Commvault enables AWS customers to protect, recover, and rebuild their most critical data.

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

