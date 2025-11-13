Commvault Delivers Complete Cyber Resilience for the AI-Powered Enterprise at Microsoft Ignite 2025

Visit booth #5426 to learn how to protect mission critical data and workloads at the speed and scale of AI-aided cyber threats

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced it is showcasing its cyber resilience and recovery solutions at Microsoft Ignite. The annual event, dedicated to the latest technology trends and innovations that drive impact in the era of AI, will take place November 18-20, 2025, in San Francisco.

Attend Commvault's Speaking Session, "Cyber Attack Readiness in an AI World: A Blueprint for Success"

Commvault's Senior Director of Portfolio Marketing, Michael Fasulo will join Dean Dang, Director, Enterprise Applications & Services at University of Illinois Chicago and Rob Lawrence, Account Technology Strategist at Microsoft, for a conversation on how organizations are improving their readiness to recover when cyberattacks strike. Taking place on November 20 at 1:00pm, attendees will gain valuable insight and actionable strategies designed to help you recover with confidence. Add to your schedule here.

Join Commvault at Booth #5426 for Product Demonstrations and Giveaways

Visit Commvault at booth #5426 for a demonstration of its complete cyber resilience platform, including Cloud Rewind, Air Gap Protect, Cleanroom Recovery, and more. Have a tight schedule? Reserve time with Commvault in advance through our booking link, and don't miss special in-booth giveaways, including Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Sunglasses integrated with Meta AI.

Build Cyber Resilience in an AI-Driven World at SHIFT Virtual 2025

Learn about Commvault's latest offerings and what's to come at SHIFT Virtual 2025 on November 19. Hear from Commvault executives and industry experts on the latest AI trends, take part in a live Q&A, and more. Register for SHIFT Virtual today.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

