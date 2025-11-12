Commvault Honors the Fearless Few - Announcing Global Partner of the Year Award Winners at SHIFT NYC

HPE, CDW, Softcat, and Logicalis Australia lead the 2025 Fearless Awards announced at SHIFT NYC

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHIFT 2025 – Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced the winners of its inaugural Commvault Fearless Awards 2025, celebrating partners worldwide who have shown fearless devotion to resilience in the face of cyber threats, market barriers, and business disruption.

Unveiled live at SHIFT NYC, the awards celebrate 24 standout partners across the globe – ranging from industry leaders and cloud pioneers to managed service experts and rising stars – each demonstrating Commvault's customer-first mindset and unified, cloud-native approach to resilience.

"Our partners embody what it means to be fearless," said Michelle Graff, Senior Vice President, Global Partners & Channel Sales, Commvault. "These awards celebrate partners who deliver exceptional customer outcomes — accelerating enterprise readiness and resilience by unifying data security, governance, and recovery. Together, we're helping organizations reduce risk, operate safely across hybrid environments, and harness the power of AI to drive growth and stay competitive."

Recognizing the Fearless Few

From regional leaders to global innovators, this year's winners represent the most trusted and tenacious names across the Commvault partner ecosystem:

Global Champion Award: HPE

AMER Champion Award: CDW

EMEA Champion Award: Softcat

APAC Champion Award: Logicalis Australia

"Organizations' data is more valuable and vulnerable than ever before. Being named Global Champion by Commvault reflects our shared vision to achieve comprehensive cyber resilience and data protection that spans from edge to cloud and source to target," said Patrick Osborne, SVP for Hybrid Cloud Technology Acceleration at HPE. "Backed by a combination of industry-leading technologies and expertise, we are uniquely positioned to create resilient, cyber-ready enterprises."

"We are proud to be recognised as Commvault's EMEA Champion. This award reflects the strength of a long-standing partnership built on shared values of innovation and customer-centricity," said Matthew Bailey, Hybrid Platforms Alliances Lead, Softcat. "In an era where cyber threats and data complexity continue to escalate, our collaboration with Commvault enables us to deliver secure, scalable, and intelligent solutions that empower organisations to operate with confidence."

"Being recognised as Commvault's APAC Champion is a testament to our fearless partnership and shared commitment to innovation. Together, we're helping customers strengthen resilience, drive agility, and navigate complexity with confidence across the region," said Lisa Fortey, General Manager, Logicalis Australia.

The full list of this year's Fearless Awards honorees include:

GLOBAL

Global Champion Award: HPE

Global AI Innovation Award: AWS

Global Alliance Partner of the Year: Hitachi Vantara

Global Cloud Partner of the Year: Microsoft

Global GSI Growth Award: Kyndryl

Global Cyber Readiness Award: Bytes

Global GSI Innovation Award: HCLTech

Global Cloud Rewind Award: Infosys

Global Clumio Growth Award: Pellera

AMER

AMER Champion Award: CDW

AMER MSP of the Year: CDW

AMER Public Sector Award: Carahsoft

AMER Solution Provider of the Year: Ahead

AMER Breakthrough Award: WWT

APAC

APAC Champion Award: Logicalis Australia

APAC MSP of the Year: Interactive

APAC Distributor of the Year: Dicker Data

APAC Solution Provider of the Year: Sempre

APAC Breakthrough Award: NCS

EMEAI

EMEA Champion Award: Softcat

EMEA MSP of the Year: Databarracks

EMEA Distributor of the Year: ABnet

EMEA Solution Provider of the Year: SVA

EMEA Breakthrough Award: Mideast Data Systems - Saudi Arabia

To learn more about these partners and why they won, visit the Commvault Fearless Awards page.

About the Program

The Commvault Fearless Awards 2025 honor partners and individuals who demonstrate unwavering commitment to resilience amid today's evolving threat landscape. From AI-driven protection to cloud excellence and cyber readiness, the awards celebrate innovation that keeps data safe and businesses running.

Learn More at SHIFT 2025

This announcement complements other significant announcements at SHIFT 2025, including the company's Commvault Cloud Unity platform release and other distinctive innovations that are changing the game in identity resilience, cloud native data protection, and cyber recovery.

To get a first-hand look at all of these announcements, please join Commvault at SHIFT 2025 virtually on November 19 (register here).

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

