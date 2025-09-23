Commvault and BeyondTrust Partner for Privilege Access Management

New partnership integrates BeyondTrust's Identity Security solution with Commvault Cloud, helping joint customers tighten unauthorized access to credentials, critical systems, and data

TINTON FALLS, N.J. and ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, and BeyondTrust, a global leader in identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced a strategic integration between the Commvault Cloud cyber resilience platform and BeyondTrust Password Safe privileged access management (PAM) solution on the BeyondTrust Pathfinder Platform. This collaboration is designed for customers to further mitigate risks, improve security posture, and enhance data recovery efficiency.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, organizations are working tirelessly to ensure only authorized users with the right level of privilege have access to their data. While securing user credentials is a familiar challenge, the proliferation of non-human, machine identities – used by applications, scripts, and automated services – creates a vast and often misunderstood attack surface.

"Today's organizations are facing increasingly complex identity environments, with every human, machine, application, and agentic AI identity representing a potential threat. This new integration between BeyondTrust and Commvault provides our customers with exceptional visibility and control in managing privileged access within their backup and recovery environments, while advancing cyber resilience via Commvault Cloud," said David Manks, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at BeyondTrust.

With today's announcement, Commvault and BeyondTrust are overcoming this challenge by combining the security, scalability, and flexibility of Commvault Cloud with the simplicity, visibility, and control provided by Password Safe, to:

Centralize Credential Management: Securely manage credentials from a single, secure, and centralized location.





Securely manage credentials from a single, secure, and centralized location. Leverage Just-in-Time (JIT) Access: Grant unique, temporary credentials that are valid only for that specific task. This "just-in-time" approach is designed to automatically revoke access once the job is complete, reducing the risk of credential misuse or account hijacking.





Grant unique, temporary credentials that are valid only for that specific task. This "just-in-time" approach is designed to automatically revoke access once the job is complete, reducing the risk of credential misuse or account hijacking. Strengthen Audit and Compliance Capabilities: Maintain a detailed audit trail and support compliance objectives. The integration helps organizations enforce principles like least privilege and role-based access, automatically rotate passwords, and securely control third-party access.





Maintain a detailed audit trail and support compliance objectives. The integration helps organizations enforce principles like least privilege and role-based access, automatically rotate passwords, and securely control third-party access. Advance Cyber Resilience via Commvault Cloud: Leverage a unified platform that seamlessly combines AI, data protection, threat detection and response, to help secure all environments, workloads, and mission-critical datasets.

"Securing access points is a critical component of a cyber resilience strategy," said Alan Atkinson, Chief Business Development Officer at Commvault. "In partnering with BeyondTrust, we provide customers innovative options to manage privileged access within their backup and recovery environments in order to combat threats tied to stolen logins and unauthorized access."

Customers can leverage the BeyondTrust Password Safe and Commvault Cloud integration globally today at no extra cost. To learn how Commvault and BeyondTrust are helping security and IT teams stay resilient in a world of escalating threats, visit the Commvault and BeyondTrust Partner Pages.

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

BeyondTrust is the global identity security leader protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners.

