Commvault and CloudSEK Join Forces to Address a Growing and Rapidly Emerging Identity Threat: Exposed Credentials on the Dark Web

Integration combines CloudSEK's external credential exposure intelligence with Commvault's Active Directory offerings to help organizations combat identity and AI-driven cyberattacks

TINTON FALLS, N.J., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced an integration with CloudSEK, a leader in Predictive Threat Intelligence and AI-driven external risk monitoring, to help enterprises proactively defend against identity-based cyberattacks fueled by stolen and exposed credentials.

As identity becomes the new attack surface, nearly 80% of breaches involve compromised credentials.1 Today, more than 24 billion stolen credentials are scattered across dark web marketplaces, stealer logs, and underground forums.2 With the rise of AI-driven attack automation and agentic adversaries, the time between credential exposure and exploitation has collapsed from months to hours, so identifying and remediating risks early is of paramount importance.

This integration brings CloudSEK's real-time Dark Web Credential Intelligence directly into Commvault's Active Directory Vulnerability Assessments and Active Directory Advanced Audit and Anomaly Detection solutions. By correlating external credential exposure signals with internal identity telemetry, customers can identify exposed accounts early and take decisive action, including: disabling, locking, or resetting compromised credentials and rolling back malicious changes to Active Directory before attackers can escalate privileges, deploy ransomware, or exfiltrate sensitive data.

Additionally, via this integration, vulnerabilities and risks across internal, public, and dark web sources are automatically scored, prioritized, and delivered with clear remediation guidance, eliminating guesswork and enabling security teams to focus on the most critical issues first.

"By integrating CloudSEK's external exposure threat intelligence with Commvault's Active Directory protection capabilities, we're expanding customers' ability to uncover hidden identity risks earlier and neutralize identity-based threats before they escalate – critical as attacks become more AI-driven and agentic," said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Commvault.

"In today's AI-driven threat landscape, partnerships are critical to closing the gap between external intelligence and internal action," said Nivya Ravi, AVP – Partnerships at CloudSEK. "By embedding CloudSEK's predictive threat intelligence into enterprise security workflows, we enable organizations to act on exposed credentials and identity risks before attackers can operationalize them. This is about shifting from reactive detection to proactive disruption."

Availability

The CloudSEK integration will be available this summer at no charge for customers using Commvault Active Directory Vulnerability Assessments and Active Directory Advanced Audit and Anomaly Detection solutions. Customers will also have the opportunity to upgrade to the full suite of CloudSEK solutions.

Join Commvault at RSAC 2026

Commvault's latest identity resilience offerings take center stage at this year's RSAC Conference (Booth #S-0634) from March 23-26 in San Francisco. Show attendees can grab a ringside seat for the ResOps Rumble where resilience and operations join forces to deliver unified cyber recovery, identity resilience, and data security. Register today for ransomware recovery demos and sessions, expert insights on identity resilience and clean recovery, and the ultimate prize – unified resilience for your organization.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

About CloudSEK

CloudSEK is the leading Predictive Cyber Threat Intelligence platform that forecasts and disrupts attack paths before AI-driven adversaries can weaponize them.

CISOs and security teams rely on CloudSEK to uncover how weak signals combine into real breach scenarios and to neutralize those paths before damage occurs.

1 Verizon Business. (2024). 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report. https://www.verizon.com/business/resources/reports/2024-dbir-data-breach-investigations-report.pdf

2 Chickowski, E. (2022, June 15). 24+ Billion Credentials Circulating on the Dark Web in 2022 — So Far. Dark Reading. https://www.darkreading.com/vulnerabilities-threats/24-billion-credentials-circulate-dark-web-2022

SOURCE COMMVAULT