Commvault Extends Identity Resilience to Okta Amid Exploding Identity-Driven Cyber Risk

TINTON FALLS, N.J., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced the expansion of its Identity Resilience portfolio to include support for Okta. Building on proven protection for identity systems, the new capability enables organizations to rapidly recover their Okta environments from misconfigurations, operational disruptions, and identity-driven cyberattacks.

Identity exposure and credential theft are accelerating at an unprecedented rate as non-human, agentic, and API-based identities propagate and multiply. In 2024 alone, 107 billion identity records were exposed globally1 and last year, 57% of cyberattacks began with a compromised identity.2 As organizations adopt hybrid cloud architectures, SaaS applications, and AI-driven automation, identity systems have become the enterprise control plane, making their resilience mission-critical.

While Okta's platform is designed to be resilient and help mitigate potential identity-based attacks, when an identity provider is disrupted – whether through human error or malicious activity – users are locked out, applications fail to authenticate, and operations can stall. Revenue impact, productivity loss, and customer-facing downtime can follow within minutes. Many organizations still rely on manual scripts and ad hoc processes to restore identity environments, increasing downtime and operational risk.

Commvault's Identity Resilience capabilities close this gap with automated protection and granular, point-in-time recovery of critical Okta objects and configurations. By combining secure, immutable storage with precise restoration capabilities, organizations can reduce disruption and regain access quickly.

"Identity is the new cyber battleground, with most modern attacks targeting identity systems," said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Commvault. "By extending our Identity Resilience capabilities to Okta, we're helping customers protect one of their most critical control planes so they can rapidly recover access and maintain business continuity even in the face of disruption."

"As identity-driven attacks continue to escalate, integrating Commvault's Identity Resilience capabilities with Okta will give us even greater confidence that if our identity platform is compromised or misconfigured, we can recover quickly and precisely without rebuilding our entire environment," said Phil Winder, Chief of Information Technology at Delaware Department of Correction.

Key capabilities include:

Accelerated recovery from identity disruptions: Automated, policy-driven protection of critical Okta objects – including users, groups, applications, and policies – helps organizations quickly restore access following outages, operational mistakes, or cyber incidents.

Automated, policy-driven protection of critical Okta objects – including users, groups, applications, and policies – helps organizations quickly restore access following outages, operational mistakes, or cyber incidents. Granular, point-in-time recovery: Enables precise restoration of only the deleted, misconfigured, or compromised objects and settings, reducing downtime and eliminating the need for risky, full-environment rebuilds.

Enables precise restoration of only the deleted, misconfigured, or compromised objects and settings, reducing downtime and eliminating the need for risky, full-environment rebuilds. Ransomware-resistant protection: Backup data is stored in Commvault-managed immutable, air-gapped storage isolated from production environments, helping safeguard identity data from ransomware and unauthorized changes.

Backup data is stored in Commvault-managed immutable, air-gapped storage isolated from production environments, helping safeguard identity data from ransomware and unauthorized changes. Streamlined recovery: Restore data and configurations across complex, interconnected, and interdependent identity systems through one integrated workflow – saving time and resources.

Restore data and configurations across complex, interconnected, and interdependent identity systems through one integrated workflow – saving time and resources. Unified identity resilience platform: Extends Commvault's single-platform approach to protect Okta and other identity systems – simplifying operations across hybrid identity environments and maintaining consistent policy enforcement, governance, and recovery across providers.

"Identity resilience is fundamental to achieving higher levels of operating resilience," said Dave Gruber, Principal Analyst at Omdia. "While identity management and security have always been critical to security programs, the AI-era, and more specifically, the use of agent-based AI solutions, is elevating the importance of both identity and data resilience. Solutions that combine protection, immutability, and granular recovery across multiple identity providers can help reduce operational risk and recovery time."

Availability

Commvault's identity resilience support for Okta is expected to be available through public Early Access in spring 2026, with general availability planned for summer 2026. The solution will be offered globally as part of the Commvault Cloud Identity Resilience suite and priced on a per-user basis. To learn more, click here , read today's blog, and attend the upcoming webinar – Identity Under Attack: Take Back Control with Commvault Identity Resilience, Now Supporting Okta.

Join Commvault at RSAC 2026

Commvault's latest identity resilience offerings take center stage at this year's RSAC Conference (Booth #S-0634) from March 23-26 in San Francisco. Show attendees can grab a ringside seat for the ResOps Rumble where resilience and operations join forces to deliver unified cyber recovery, identity resilience, and data security. Register today for ransomware recovery demos and sessions, expert insights on identity resilience and clean recovery, and the ultimate prize – unified resilience for your organization.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

