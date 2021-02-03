Commvault and Skytap expand innovative support capabilities for IBM i (AS/400) in Microsoft Azure

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announces a new partnership with Skytap to expand data protection and migration for IBM i (AS/400) workloads hosted in Skytap on Microsoft Azure. Through the partnership, Commvault and Skytap are further accelerating the hybrid cloud journey of enterprise customers by enabling the ability to migrate, run, and protect IBM i workloads natively on Azure.

Many industries, including financial services, retail, entertainment, and casinos, for decades have relied on trusted IBM i technology to house mission-critical data on-premises. Now with the rising costs of protecting mainframe technology, businesses are looking to cloud alternatives, including Azure, to offer cost-effective solutions without compromising their data protection SLAs.

To address this need, Commvault is partnering with Skytap to offer a seamless solution that backs up, recovers, and migrates data on IBM i that is hosted and running in Skytap for Azure cloud datacenters. The solution eliminates expensive mainframe backup hardware, instead using Azure as a seamless backup target, powered by Commvault's differentiated cloud-native data protection. As customers migrate their IBM i workloads from on-premises environments to Skytap on Azure, they can continue using the same trusted data protection from Commvault, driven by the simplicity of the Commvault Command Center.

"Working with Commvault so we can provide backup, recovery, and migration support for mission-critical IBM i workloads just makes sense," said Brad Schick, CEO, Skytap. "We combined Commvault's industry-leading data backup and recovery solution with Skytap's ability to natively run IBM i workloads in Microsoft Azure to offer customers the most reliable and affordable IBM i solution available today."

"As an industry leader in data management with 20-plus years of expertise in supporting Microsoft solutions, we strive to provide trusted data management and protection for a wide range of enterprise applications across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, including on mainframe platforms," said Randy De Meno, VP and CTO, Microsoft Practice & Solutions, Commvault. "With Skytap, we are able to make it effortless for companies to back up, recover, and migrate data from IBM i on-premises to Microsoft Azure. This relationship, coupled with our collaboration with Microsoft, allows us to continue enabling our customers to run even their most business-critical workloads in Azure, with the confidence that all the data is reliably protected and easy to recover."

"Commvault takes full advantage of the Microsoft Azure infrastructure to enhance its enterprise-grade data management solution, adding value to not only Microsoft products, but others like IBM workloads on Azure via Skytap," said David Totten, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft. "With Commvault and Metallic utilizing Azure as their compute host and backup target, our customers are able to use a single seamless data management solution for their heterogeneous environments."

Find more information about Commvault's support for Microsoft Azure here.

