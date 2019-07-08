Commvault Announces Earnings Release Date

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) - Commvault will release the Company's financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, followed by a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time).

Investors can access the webcast by visiting www.commvault.com. The live webcast and replay will be hosted under "Investor Events" located under the "Investor Relations" section of the website. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.

Investors may also access the call by dialing (844) 742-4247 (domestic) or (661) 378-9470 (international).

Supporting Resources

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage, and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs approximately 2,500 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit commvault.com.

