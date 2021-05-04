Commvault Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter

Fiscal 2021 GAAP Results:







Revenues

$191.3 million

$723.5 million Income (Loss) from Operations (EBIT)

$10.3 million

$(22.3) million EBIT Margin

5.4%

(3.1)% Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$0.13

$(0.66)









Non-GAAP Results:







Income from Operations (EBIT)

$38.8 million

$137.5 million EBIT Margin

20.3%

19.0% Diluted Earnings Per Share

$0.59

$2.11

Commvault [NASDAQ: CVLT] today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

"We are proud to report Commvault delivered record quarter and full fiscal year revenue coupled with material operating margin expansion," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO. "Our portfolio and roadmap are strong, our team is focused on execution, and our vision is resonating in the marketplace. While our work is never done, our transformation efforts thus far have been successful and we expect will fuel our continued growth in the new fiscal year."

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were $191.3 million, an increase of 16% year over year. Total recurring revenue was $145.6 million, an increase of 24% year over year. For the full fiscal year, total revenues were $723.5 million, an increase of 8% from fiscal year 2020.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the annualized value of all active Commvault recurring revenue streams at the end of the reporting period, was $517.9 million as of March 31, 2021, up 15% from March 31, 2020.

Software and products revenue in the fourth quarter was $89.4 million, an increase of 35% year over year. The year over year increase in software and products revenue was driven by a 39% increase in revenue from larger deals (deals greater than $0.1 million in software and products revenue).



Larger deal revenue represented 69% of our software and products revenue in the three months ended March 31, 2021. The number of larger deal revenue transactions increased 30% year over year to 198 deals for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The average dollar amount of larger deal revenue transactions was approximately $313,000, representing a 7% increase from the prior year quarter.

Software and products revenue for the full fiscal year was $326.8 million, an increase of 19% from fiscal 2020. The year over year increase in software and products revenue was driven by a 26% increase in revenue from larger deals. Larger deal revenue represented 69% of our software and products revenue in fiscal year 2021. The number of larger deal revenue transactions increased 12% from fiscal year 2020 to 673 deals. The average dollar amount of larger deal revenue transactions was approximately $335,000, representing a 13% increase from the prior year.

Services revenue in the quarter was $102.0 million, up 4% year over year. For the full fiscal year, services revenue was $396.6 million, flat from fiscal 2020.

On a GAAP basis, income from operations (EBIT) was $10.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to loss of $2.2 million in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP EBIT was $38.8 million in the quarter compared to $18.3 million in the prior year.

On a GAAP basis, loss from operations (EBIT) for the full fiscal year was $22.3 million compared to loss of $17.5 million in fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations (EBIT) was $137.5 million in fiscal 2021 compared to $87.5 million in the prior fiscal year.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Commvault reported net income of $6.3 million. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $28.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted share.

For the full fiscal year, Commvault reported net loss of $31.0 million. Non-GAAP net income for the full fiscal year was $101.1 million, or $2.11 per diluted share.

Operating cash flow totaled $64.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $32.5 million in the prior year quarter. For the full fiscal year, operating cash flow was $124.0 million, compared to $88.5 million for fiscal year 2020. Total cash and short-term investments were $397.2 million as of March 31, 2021 compared to $339.7 million as of March 31, 2020.

During the fiscal fourth quarter, Commvault repurchased approximately 943,000 shares of its common stock totaling $62.1 million at an average price of approximately $65.91 per share. During the full fiscal year, Commvault repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares of its common stock totaling $95.3 million at an average price of approximately $57.97 per share.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and annualized recurring revenue (ARR). This selected financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. In addition, Commvault believes these non-GAAP operating measures are useful to investors, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating Commvault's ongoing operational performance. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided software and products, services and total revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided in Table IV included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures primarily exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional FICA and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards as well as restructuring costs. In fiscal 2021, Commvault has also excluded certain costs related to key employees of Hedvig and the noncash amortization and impairment of intangible assets from its non-GAAP results. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.

Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

Amortization and impairment charges of intangible assets are noncash items. Commvault believes the exclusion of these expenses provide for a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. Lastly, the components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures.

Commvault's management generally compensates for the limitations described above related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures by providing investors with a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Further, Commvault management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,600 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

Table I

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Software and products $ 89,355



$ 66,408



$ 326,843



$ 275,308

Services 101,986



98,341



396,629



395,577

Total revenues 191,341



164,749



723,472



670,885

Cost of revenues:













Software and products 6,552



5,144



27,218



28,082

Services 23,059



21,450



82,155



88,996

Total cost of revenues 29,611



26,594



109,373



117,078

Gross margin 161,730



138,155



614,099



553,807

Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 86,661



82,877



331,948



335,785

Research and development 35,577



32,710



133,401



110,020

General and administrative 23,205



21,006



92,214



92,130

Restructuring 3,762



2,397



23,471



21,348

Impairment of intangible assets —



—



40,700



—

Depreciation and amortization 2,187



5,134



14,628



15,815

Net change in contingent consideration —



(3,783)



—



(3,783)

Total operating expenses 151,392



140,341



636,362



571,315

Income (loss) from operations 10,338



(2,186)



(22,263)



(17,508)

Interest income 269



692



1,028



4,962

Income (loss) before income taxes 10,607



(1,494)



(21,235)



(12,546)

Income tax expense (benefit) 4,346



(10,429)



9,719



(6,901)

Net income (loss) $ 6,261



$ 8,935



$ (30,954)



$ (5,645)

Net income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 0.13



$ 0.19



$ (0.66)



$ (0.12)

Diluted $ 0.13



$ 0.19



$ (0.66)



$ (0.12)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 46,888



46,420



46,652



45,793

Diluted 48,670



46,718



46,652



45,793



Table II

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)





March 31,

March 31,



2021

2020 ASSETS Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 397,237



$ 288,082

Restricted cash

—



8,000

Short-term investments

—



43,645

Trade accounts receivable, net

188,126



146,990

Other current assets

22,237



26,969

Total current assets

607,600



513,686











Property and equipment, net

112,779



114,519

Operating lease assets

20,778



15,009

Deferred commissions cost

38,444



31,394

Intangible assets, net

—



46,350

Goodwill

112,435



112,435

Other assets

12,137



11,683

Total assets

$ 904,173



$ 845,076











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 374



$ 307

Accrued liabilities

112,148



87,051

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

7,469



7,699

Deferred revenue

253,211



233,497

Total current liabilities

373,202



328,554











Deferred revenue, less current portion

119,231



92,723

Deferred tax liabilities, net

761



849

Long-term operating lease liabilities

15,419



8,808

Other liabilities

1,526



2,238











Total stockholders' equity

394,034



411,904

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 904,173



$ 845,076



Table III

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (loss) $ 6,261



$ 8,935



$ (30,954)



$ (5,645)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,499



5,447



15,878



17,065

Noncash stock-based compensation 23,261



17,307



84,833



65,888

Noncash change in contingent consideration —



(3,783)



—



(3,783)

Impairment of intangible assets —



—



40,700



—

Deferred income taxes (92)



(1,783)



(92)



(1,783)

Amortization of deferred commissions cost 4,571



4,567



18,318



17,717

Impairment of operating lease assets 380



566



1,684



2,761

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net 4,348



13,361



(34,622)



26,096

Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (438)



(714)



(1,157)



(1,226)

Other current assets and Other assets 4,932



(6,832)



11,887



(1,246)

Deferred commissions cost (8,149)



(4,711)



(24,095)



(16,063)

Accounts payable (224)



(748)



49



(2,474)

Accrued liabilities 10,176



21



10,660



(1,997)

Deferred revenue 21,021



32



31,740



(6,230)

Other liabilities (3,838)



791



(874)



(616)

Net cash provided by operating activities 64,708



32,456



123,955



88,464

Cash flows from investing activities













Purchase of short-term investments —



(10,845)



—



(43,645)

Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments 10,845



32,188



43,645



130,338

Purchase of property and equipment, net (2,182)



(1,292)



(8,176)



(3,203)

Business combination, net of cash acquired —



—



—



(157,495)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8,663



20,051



35,469



(74,005)

Cash flows from financing activities













Repurchase of common stock (62,127)



(37,172)



(95,259)



(77,198)

Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans 13,518



6,851



20,521



37,795

Net cash used in financing activities (48,609)



(30,321)



(74,738)



(39,403)

Effects of exchange rate — changes in cash (5,094)



(6,129)



16,469



(6,966)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 19,668



16,057



101,155



(31,910)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 377,569



280,025



296,082



327,992

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 397,237



$ 296,082



$ 397,237



$ 296,082



Table IV

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:













GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 10,338



$ (2,186)



$ (22,263)



$ (17,508)

Noncash stock-based compensation (1) 22,372



17,236



82,086



64,135

FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2) 952



381



2,196



1,571

Restructuring (3) 3,762



2,397



23,471



21,348

Hedvig deferred payments (4) 1,406



1,406



5,624



2,812

Amortization of intangible assets (5) —



2,825



5,650



5,650

Impairment of intangible assets (6) —



—



40,700



—

Net change in contingent consideration (7) —



(3,783)



—



(3,783)

Non-routine shareholder matters (8) —



—



—



7,628

Acquisition costs (9) —



—



—



5,639

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 38,830



$ 18,276



$ 137,464



$ 87,492

















GAAP net income (loss) $ 6,261



$ 8,935



$ (30,954)



$ (5,645)

Noncash stock-based compensation (1) 22,372



17,236



82,086



64,135

FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2) 952



381



2,196



1,571

Restructuring (3) 3,762



2,397



23,471



21,348

Hedvig deferred payments (4) 1,406



1,406



5,624



2,812

Amortization of intangible assets (5) —



2,825



5,650



5,650

Impairment of intangible assets (6) —



—



40,700



—

Net change in contingent consideration (7) —



(3,783)



—



(3,783)

Non-routine shareholder matters (8) —



—



—



7,628

Acquisition costs (9) —



—



—



5,639

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment (10) (6,210)



(15,550)



(27,674)



(31,863)

Non-GAAP net income $ 28,543



$ 13,847



$ 101,099



$ 67,492

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 48,670



46,718



47,803



46,440

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.59



$ 0.30



$ 2.11



$ 1.45





Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Subscription software and products revenue $ 53,057



$ 26,390



$ 191,296



$ 112,439

Perpetual software and products revenue 36,298



40,018



135,547



162,869

Total software and products revenue $ 89,355



$ 66,408



$ 326,843



$ 275,308

Subscription as a % of total software and products revenue 59%



40%



59%



41%





Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Subscription software and products revenue $ 53,057



$ 26,390



$ 191,296



$ 112,439

Recurring support and services revenue 92,521



91,214



364,487



364,519

Total recurring revenue $ 145,578



$ 117,604



$ 555,783



$ 476,958

Percentage of total revenues 76%



71%



77%



71%

















Perpetual software and products revenue $ 36,298



$ 40,018



$ 135,547



$ 162,869

Non-recurring services revenue 9,465



7,127



32,142



31,058

Total non-recurring revenue $ 45,763



$ 47,145



$ 167,689



$ 193,927

Percentage of total revenues 24%



29%



23%



29%

















Total Revenue (11) $ 191,341



$ 164,749



$ 723,472



$ 670,885







Measures at period ending ($000s)



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021 Annualized Recurring Revenue (12)

$ 451,667



$ 507,242



$ 517,948































Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 53,505

$ 27,441

$ 8,409

$ 89,355

Customer Support Revenue 52,928

26,591

10,490

90,009

Other Services Revenue 7,326

3,167

1,484

11,977

Total Revenue $ 113,759

$ 57,199

$ 20,383

$ 191,341





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 34,481

$ 23,434

$ 8,493

$ 66,408

Customer Support Revenue 56,776

23,155

10,183

90,114

Other Services Revenue 4,599

2,424

1,204

8,227

Total Revenue $ 95,856

$ 49,013

$ 19,880

$ 164,749





Year Ended March 31, 2021

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 187,027

$ 101,673

$ 38,143

$ 326,843

Customer Support Revenue 215,831

100,620

41,330

357,781

Other Services Revenue 21,264

12,138

5,446

38,848

Total Revenue $ 424,122

$ 214,431

$ 84,919

$ 723,472















Year Ended March 31, 2020

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 141,856

$ 95,356

$ 38,096

$ 275,308

Customer Support Revenue 230,226

88,965

40,939

360,130

Other Services Revenue 18,778

10,459

6,210

35,447

Total Revenue $ 390,860

$ 194,780

$ 85,245

$ 670,885

















Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Year Ended March 31, 2021



Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP software and products revenue reconciliation











GAAP software and products revenue

$ 89,355



$ 89,355



$ 326,843

Adjustment for currency impact

(403)

(3,312)

(6,843) Non-GAAP software and products revenue on a constant currency basis (13)

$ 88,952



$ 86,043



$ 320,000



















Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Year Ended March 31, 2021



Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP services revenue reconciliation











GAAP services revenue

$ 101,986



$ 101,986



$ 396,629

Adjustment for currency impact

(957)

(3,744)

(6,628) Non-GAAP services revenue on a constant currency basis (13)

$ 101,029



$ 98,242



$ 390,001



















Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Year Ended March 31, 2021



Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP total revenue reconciliation











GAAP total revenues

$ 191,341



$ 191,341



$ 723,472

Adjustment for currency impact

(1,360)

(7,056)

(13,471) Non-GAAP total revenues on a constant currency basis (13)

$ 189,981



$ 184,285



$ 710,001



Footnotes - Adjustments

(1) Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Those amounts are represented as follows:







Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of services revenue 966



581



3,317



2,604

Sales and marketing 9,671



7,646



35,577



31,779

Research and development 7,101



5,368



24,823



14,594

General and administrative 4,634



3,641



18,369



15,158

Stock-based compensation expense 22,372



17,236



82,086



64,135





The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in footnote three.



(2) Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.



(3) In recent fiscal years, Commvault initiated restructuring plans to increase efficiency in its sales, marketing and distribution functions as well as reduce costs across all functional areas. These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions, as well as the closure of offices. Restructuring includes stock-based compensation related to modifications of awards granted to former employees. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these charges will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.



(4) In connection with the acquisition of Hedvig Inc., certain Hedvig shareholders will receive cash payments for the 30 months following the date of acquisition, subject to their continued employment with Commvault. While these payments are proportionate to these shareholders' ownership of Hedvig, under GAAP they are accounted for as compensation expense within Research and development expenses over the course of the 30 month service period. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these non-routine expenses will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.



(5) Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.



(6) In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Commvault recorded an impairment charge of its acquired intangible assets. These non-cash charges are not representative of ongoing costs to the business and are not expected to recur. As a result, these charges are being excluded to provide investors with a more comparable measure of costs associated with ongoing operations.



(7) Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration associated with the acquisition of Hedvig.



(8) During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Commvault incurred costs related to the acquisition of Hedvig, Inc. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to other periods.



(9) During fiscal 2020, Commvault incurred costs related to a non-routine shareholder matter. The costs are for professional fees related to the settlement agreement with the shareholder and consulting fees incurred with the operational review which was agreed to as part of the settlement. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will better help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.



(10) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.



(11) This table includes the following financial metrics that are derived from Commvault's GAAP recognized revenue:





Subscription software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line include the software and product portion of a) non-cancellable term-based, or subscription, licenses that expire at the end of the contractual term; and b) "pay-as-you-go" utility arrangements based on product usage that are structured with no guaranteed minimums. These revenues are included in Software and Products Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.





Perpetual software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily associated with revenue from the sale of perpetual software licenses. These revenues are included in Software and Products Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.





Recurring support and services revenue - The amounts included on this line consist primarily of maintenance and support revenues associated with the sale of both subscription and perpetual software arrangements. This revenue is included in Services Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations. This line also includes revenue from software-as-a-service arrangements.





Non-recurring services revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily revenues associated with Commvault's installation and consultation services. These revenues are included in Services Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.





Management believes that reviewing these metrics, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the recurring nature of certain revenue amounts and trends as compared to prior periods.





Note that nearly all of Commvault's software and product revenue is related to solutions that are run in the customer's environment. Commvault currently does not have material revenue related to hosted, or software as a solution products. As a result, as required under ASC 606, substantially all of Commvault's software and product revenue is recognized at a point in time, when it is delivered to the customer, and not ratably over the course of a contractual period. This is the case for both perpetual software licenses and subscription software licenses. Metallic, Commvault's software-as-a-service offering is recognized over time as services revenue.



(12) Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. It includes the following contract types: subscription agreements (including utility), maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses, other extended maintenance contracts (enterprise support), managed services, and Metallic. It excludes any element of the deal arrangement that is not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses and most professional services. Contracts will be annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term, then multiplying by 365.





ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams versus prior periods.



(13) Revenues on a constant currency basis are calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from a previous period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the corresponding period of fiscal 2021. The difference between revenue calculated based on these foreign exchange rates and revenues calculated in accordance with GAAP is listed as Adjustment for currency impact in the table above.

