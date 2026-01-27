Commvault Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

News provided by

COMMVAULT

Jan 27, 2026, 07:45 ET

Total Revenue climbs +19% year over year to a record $314 million

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR)1 reaches $1,085 million, up +22% year over year

Sets high for new customers added in fiscal 2026

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (Nasdaq: CVLT) today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

"Commvault delivered another quarter of healthy growth and profitability driven by record customer engagement and adoption," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "Customers and partners are turning to Commvault because they require an AI-enabled platform that addresses rapidly evolving identity and emerging threats, supports compliance, and brings resilience to hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

Notes are contained at the end of this press release 

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights -

  • Total revenues were $314 million, up 19% year over year
  • Total ARR1 grew to $1,085 million, up 22% year over year, or 17% on a constant currency basis using March 31, 2025 spot rates
  • Subscription revenue was $206 million, up 30% year over year, inclusive of term-based license revenue of $119 million, up 22% year over year, and SaaS revenue of $87 million, up 44% year over year
  • Subscription ARR1 grew to $941 million, up 28% year over year, or 24% on a constant currency basis using March 31, 2025 spot rates
  • Income from operations (EBIT) was $20 million, an operating margin of 6.3%
  • Non-GAAP EBIT2 was $61 million, an operating margin of 19.6%
  • Operating cash flow was $4 million, with free cash flow2 of $2 million, impacted by the timing of certain working capital items

Recent Business Highlights -

  • Commvault released the Commvault Cloud Unity Platform, unifying data security, cyber recovery and identity resilience across cloud, hybrid and on-premise environments.
  • Commvault and Delinea announced a new partnership that expands Commvault's unified data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery offerings within the Commvault Cloud platform, enabling customers to manage credentials and limit privilege misuse.
  • Commvault received a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, being named the Global Storage Partner of the Year.
  • Commvault announced a partnership with Pinecone, enabling customers to protect and recover vector database workloads that support enterprise AI applications.

Financial Outlook for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 20263 -

We are providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, based on current macroeconomic conditions:

  • Total revenues are expected to be between $305 million and $308 million
  • Subscription revenue is expected to be between $203 million and $207 million
  • Non-GAAP gross margin2 is expected to be approximately 81%
  • Non-GAAP EBIT margin2 is expected to be approximately 19%

We are providing the following updated guidance for the full fiscal year 2026, based on current macroeconomic conditions:

  • Total revenues are expected to be between $1,177 million and $1,180 million
  • Total ARR1 is expected to grow approximately 18% year over year
  • Subscription revenue is expected to be between $764 million and $768 million
  • Subscription ARR1 is expected to grow approximately 24% year over year
  • Non-GAAP gross margin2 is expected to be between 81% and 81.5%
  • Non-GAAP EBIT margin2 is expected to be between 19% and 20%
  • Free cash flow2 is expected to be between $215 million and $220 million, reflecting one-time payments associated with the cost optimization program (restructuring plan) initiated in the third quarter

The above statements are based on the incorporation of actual third quarter results and current targets. These statements are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions discussed in detail below. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Conference Call Information
Commvault will host a conference call today, January 27, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss quarterly results. The live webcast and call dial-in numbers can be accessed by registering under the "News & Events" section of Commvault's website at ir.commvault.com under the "Investor Events" heading. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.

About Commvault
Commvault (Nasdaq: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as those related to our restructuring plans, competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Overview
($ in thousands)

Q3'25

Q4'25

Q1'26

Q2'26

Q3'26

Revenue

Y/Y
Growth

Revenue

Y/Y
Growth

Revenue

Y/Y
Growth

Revenue

Y/Y
Growth

Revenue

Y/Y
Growth

Subscription:













Term-based license

$  97,625

21 %

$  107,954

33 %

$  109,282

36 %

$  92,647

10 %

$  118,950

22 %

SaaS

60,696

82 %

65,274

69 %

72,445

66 %

80,018

61 %

87,379

44 %

Total subscription

158,321

39 %

173,228

45 %

181,727

46 %

172,665

29 %

206,329

30 %

Perpetual license

16,423

10 %

14,962

(2) %

7,335

(47) %

12,073

15 %

13,675

(17) %

Customer support

77,078

— %

76,509

(1) %

79,021

4 %

80,229

3 %

80,271

4 %

Other services

10,808

(1) %

10,340

(8) %

13,895

31 %

11,221

2 %

13,557

25 %

Total revenues

$  262,630

21 %

$  275,039

23 %

$  281,978

26 %

$  276,188

18 %

$  313,832

19 %

Constant Currency - Revenue
($ in thousands)

The constant currency impact is calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from the prior year period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the current corresponding period. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Q3'25 
Revenue as
Reported
(GAAP)

Q3'26 
Revenue as
Reported
(GAAP)

Constant
Currency
Impact

% Change Y/Y
(GAAP)

% Change Y/Y
Constant
Currency

Subscription:








Term-based license

$           97,625

$        118,950

$          (4,483)

22 %

17 %

SaaS

60,696

87,379

(1,733)

44 %

41 %

Total subscription

158,321

206,329

(6,216)

30 %

26 %

Perpetual license

16,423

13,675

(497)

(17) %

(20) %

Customer support

77,078

80,271

(2,192)

4 %

1 %

Other services

10,808

13,557

(606)

25 %

20 %

Total

$        262,630

$        313,832

$          (9,511)

19 %

16 %

Disaggregation of Revenues
($ in thousands)

Our Americas region includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Our International region primarily includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, and China.

Q3'25

Q4'25

Q1'26

Q2'26

Q3'26

Revenue

Y/Y
Growth

Revenue

Y/Y
Growth

Revenue

Y/Y
Growth

Revenue

Y/Y
Growth

Revenue

Y/Y
Growth

Americas

$  155,435

24 %

$  169,384

29 %

$  170,928

23 %

$  168,125

16 %

$  178,852

15 %

International

107,195

17 %

105,655

15 %

111,050

29 %

108,063

22 %

134,980

26 %

Total revenues

$  262,630

21 %

$  275,039

23 %

$  281,978

26 %

$  276,188

18 %

$  313,832

19 %

Total ARR, Subscription ARR and SaaS ARR1
($ in thousands)

Q3'25

Q4'25

Q1'26

Q2'26

Q3'26

Total ARR1

$        889,628

$        930,051

$        996,202

$     1,043,295

$     1,084,880

Subscription ARR1

$        734,212

$        780,098

$        843,873

$        893,707

$        940,859

SaaS ARR1

$        258,957

$        281,045

$        306,874

$        335,669

$        363,732

Constant Currency - ARR1
($ in thousands)

The constant currency impact on ARR1 is calculated using the foreign exchange spot rates from March 31, 2025 and applying these rates to foreign-denominated results in the periods presented.

Q3'25

Q4'25

Q1'26

Q2'26

Q3'26

Total ARR1 as Reported

$        889,628

$        930,051

$        996,202

$     1,043,295

$     1,084,880

As Reported NNARR

$          36,363

$          40,423

$          66,151

$          47,093

$          41,585

Total ARR1 using March 31, 2025 rates

$        899,365

$        930,051

$        969,693

$     1,016,697

$     1,055,806

Constant currency NNARR

$          61,291

$          30,686

$          39,642

$          47,004

$          39,109










Subscription ARR1 as Reported

$        734,212

$        780,098

$        843,873

$        893,707

$        940,859

As Reported NNARR

$          47,162

$          45,886

$          63,775

$          49,834

$          47,152

Subscription ARR1 using March 31, 2025 rates

$        741,526

$        780,098

$        822,695

$        872,065

$        916,722

Constant currency NNARR

$          66,196

$          38,572

$          42,597

$          49,370

$          44,657










SaaS ARR1 as Reported

$        258,957

$        281,045

$        306,874

$        335,669

$        363,732

As Reported NNARR

$          44,125

$          22,088

$          25,829

$          28,795

$          28,063

SaaS ARR1 using March 31, 2025 rates

$        261,416

$        281,045

$        299,017

$        327,781

$        354,888

Constant currency NNARR

$          50,831

$          19,629

$          17,972

$          28,764

$          27,107

Additional Financial Information

  • GAAP net income was $18 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2025
  • GAAP gross margin was 81.1% and non-GAAP gross margin2 was 81.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2025
  • We repurchased approximately 327,000 shares of common stock for $41 million during the three months ended December 31, 2025
  • Commvault's Board of Directors approved recommitting our share repurchase program so that $250 million was made available as of January 14, 2026
  • Weighted average diluted shares outstanding were approximately 45 million for the period ended December 31, 2025
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,026 million as of December 31, 2025
  • SaaS net dollar retention rate (NRR)4 was 121% as of December 31, 2025
  • At the end of the third quarter, we initiated a cost optimization program aimed to align our cost structure to the evolving needs of the business. Refer to Note 7 below for further details.

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues:






Subscription:






Term-based license

$    118,950

$       97,625

$    320,879

$    262,457

Software-as-a-service

87,379

60,696

239,842

153,982

Total subscription

206,329

158,321

560,721

416,439

Perpetual license

13,675

16,423

33,083

40,681

Customer support

80,271

77,078

239,521

231,054

Other services

13,557

10,808

38,673

32,406

Total revenues

313,832

262,630

871,998

720,580

Cost of revenues:






Subscription:






Term-based license

2,999

2,653

7,655

6,802

Software-as-a-service

31,587

23,373

86,746

56,296

Total subscription

34,586

26,026

94,401

63,098

Perpetual license

60

410

499

1,188

Customer support

15,428

14,360

44,482

43,934

Other services

9,221

7,823

25,734

23,049

Total cost of revenues

59,295

48,619

165,116

131,269

Gross margin

254,537

214,011

706,882

589,311

Operating expenses:






Sales and marketing

139,314

116,068

384,033

313,965

Research and development

42,230

40,010

122,151

106,953

General and administrative

38,732

35,133

122,555

100,101

Depreciation and amortization

2,606

2,730

7,785

6,671

Restructuring

11,885

3,969

13,551

9,214

Change in contingent consideration


2,486

(545)

2,486

Impairment charges




2,910

Total operating expenses

234,767

200,396

649,530

542,300

Income from operations

19,770

13,615

57,352

47,011

Interest income

8,401

1,564

13,497

5,098

Interest expense

(1,449)

(104)

(2,364)

(313)

Other income, net

302

31

522

624

Income before income taxes

27,024

15,106

69,007

52,420

Income tax expense

9,242

4,085

12,999

7,307

Net income

$       17,782

$       11,021

$       56,008

$       45,113

Net income per common share:






Basic

$           0.40

$           0.25

$           1.26

$           1.03

Diluted

$           0.40

$           0.24

$           1.24

$           1.00

Weighted average common shares outstanding:






Basic

44,111

43,889

44,281

43,779

Diluted

44,613

45,184

45,063

45,177

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



December 31,

March 31,


2025

2025

ASSETS

Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$          1,026,346

$              302,103

Trade accounts receivable, net

361,846

251,995

Assets held for sale


34,770

Other current assets

56,869

46,189

Total current assets

1,445,061

635,057





Deferred tax assets, net

151,879

133,378

Property and equipment, net

11,140

8,294

Operating lease assets

37,770

10,124

Deferred commissions cost

94,933

79,309

Intangible assets, net

20,971

20,737

Goodwill

210,840

185,255

Other assets

65,540

46,112

Total assets

$          2,038,134

$          1,118,266





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:



Accounts payable

$                      268

$                      373

Accrued liabilities

152,636

147,133

Current portion of operating lease liabilities                                                  

6,992

4,614

Deferred revenue

456,732

402,930

Total current liabilities

616,628

555,050





Convertible notes, net

879,827

Deferred revenue, less current portion

276,149

223,282

Deferred tax liabilities

1,528

1,384

Long-term operating lease liabilities

31,826

6,338

Other liabilities

15,445

7,090





Total stockholders' equity

216,731

325,122

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$          2,038,134

$          1,118,266

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities






Net income

$     17,782

$     11,021

$     56,008

$     45,113

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

3,782

2,759

9,455

6,758

Noncash stock-based compensation

29,057

31,463

91,461

84,270

Noncash operating lease expense

2,740

1,378

6,150

4,326

Noncash change in fair value of equity securities

(207)

167

(406)

32

Noncash change in fair value of contingent consideration


2,486

(545)

2,486

Noncash adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback



495

Noncash impairment charges




2,910

Deferred income taxes

142

2,203

9,718

(6,280)

Amortization of deferred commissions cost

12,137

8,279

34,347

23,756

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Trade accounts receivable, net

(124,987)

(88,550)

(100,981)

(65,437)

Operating lease liabilities

(2,287)

(1,200)

(5,934)

(5,173)

Other current assets and Other assets

(12,240)

4,778

(18,143)

436

Deferred commissions cost

(21,747)

(12,112)

(50,531)

(29,532)

Accounts payable

(59)

(1,035)

(147)

(1,240)

Accrued liabilities

43,453

21,927

(1,777)

10,095

Deferred revenue

55,518

46,080

83,471

57,910

Other liabilities

961

502

(146)

(3)

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,045

30,146

112,495

130,427

Cash flows from investing activities






Purchase of property and equipment

(2,119)

(262)

(7,185)

(2,973)

Purchase of equity securities

(156)

(207)

(6,782)

(788)

Proceeds from sale of headquarters, net



34,849

Business combination, net of cash acquired


(44,909)

(26,015)

(65,909)

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,275)

(45,378)

(5,133)

(69,670)

Cash flows from financing activities






Repurchase of common stock

(40,740)

(31,899)

(186,813)

(135,194)

Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans



6,974

11,100

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes



900,000

Purchase of capped calls



(99,630)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(1,158)


(23,400)

Other

(18)


(48)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(41,916)

(31,899)

597,083

(124,094)

Effects of exchange rate — changes in cash

2,937

(12,365)

19,798

(5,842)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(37,209)

(59,496)

724,243

(69,179)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,063,555

303,071

302,103

312,754

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$  1,026,346

$   243,575

$  1,026,346

$   243,575

Supplemental disclosures of noncash activities






Issuance of common stock for business combination

$             —

$             —

$             —

$       4,900

Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

$     12,916

$           220

$     35,081

$       4,687

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 (In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:






GAAP income from operations

$   19,770

$   13,615

$   57,352

$   47,011

Noncash stock-based compensation5

27,721

31,156

89,639

79,775

FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation6

812

1,557

3,449

3,692

Restructuring7

11,885

3,969

13,551

9,214

Amortization of intangible assets8

1,255

1,383

3,466

2,529

Litigation settlement9




675

Business combination costs10

12

415

1,902

2,340

Change in contingent consideration11


2,486

(545)

2,486

Adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback12



495

Noncash impairment charges13




2,910

Other nonrecurring charges14



1,805

Non-GAAP income from operations

$   61,455

$   54,581

$ 171,114

$ 150,632








GAAP net income

$   17,782

$   11,021

$   56,008

$   45,113

Noncash stock-based compensation5

27,721

31,156

89,639

79,775

FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation6

812

1,557

3,449

3,692

Restructuring7

11,885

3,969

13,551

9,214

Amortization of intangible assets8

1,255

1,383

3,466

2,529

Litigation settlement9




675

Business combination costs10

12

415

1,902

2,340

Change in contingent consideration11


2,486

(545)

2,486

Adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback12



495

Noncash impairment charges13




2,910

Other nonrecurring charges14



1,805

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment15

(7,249)

(9,373)

(30,866)

(30,143)

Non-GAAP net income

$   52,218

$   42,614

$ 138,904

$ 118,591








GAAP diluted earnings per share

$       0.40

$       0.24

$       1.24

$       1.00

Noncash stock-based compensation5

0.62

0.69

1.99

1.77

FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation6

0.02

0.03

0.08

0.08

Restructuring7

0.27

0.09

0.30

0.20

Amortization of intangible assets8

0.03

0.03

0.08

0.06

Litigation settlement9




0.01

Business combination costs10


0.01

0.04

0.05

Change in contingent consideration11


0.06

(0.01)

0.06

Adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback12



0.01

Noncash impairment charges13




0.06

Other nonrecurring charges14



0.04

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment15

(0.17)

(0.21)

(0.69)

(0.66)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$       1.17

$       0.94

$       3.08

$       2.63

GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding

44,613

45,184

45,063

45,177



Three Months Ended
December 31,

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Non-GAAP gross margin reconciliation:






GAAP gross margin

81.1 %

81.5 %

81.1 %

81.8 %

Cost of revenues related to noncash stock-based compensation

0.4 %

0.5 %

0.4 %

0.6 %

Non-GAAP gross margin

81.5 %

82.0 %

81.5 %

82.4 %



Three Months Ended
December 31,

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Non-GAAP free cash flow reconciliation:                                   






GAAP cash provided by operating activities

$     4,045

$   30,146

$ 112,495

$ 130,427

Purchase of property and equipment

(2,119)

(262)

(7,185)

(2,973)

Non-GAAP free cash flow

$     1,926

$   29,884

$ 105,310

$ 127,454

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations (EBIT), non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP free cash flow, annualized recurring revenue (ARR), subscription ARR, SaaS ARR and SaaS net dollar retention rate (NRR). This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided its revenues, ARR, subscription ARR and SaaS ARR on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth, ARR, subscription ARR and SaaS ARR on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees vest in restricted stock awards. Commvault has also excluded restructuring costs, noncash amortization of intangible assets, business combination costs, the change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration, adjustments from the sale and leaseback of headquarters and other nonrecurring charges from its non-GAAP results. These adjustments are further discussed in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses. 

Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. The following table presents the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative ($ in thousands): 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cost of revenues

$       1,323

$       1,465

$       3,895

$       4,420

Sales and marketing

13,361

13,911

38,704

35,028

Research and development

6,739

7,084

21,561

17,803

General and administrative

6,298

8,696

25,479

22,524

Stock-based compensation expense

$    27,721

$    31,156

$    89,639

$    79,775

The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in Note 7.

The components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. 

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24%.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Non-GAAP gross margin. Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as GAAP gross margin adjusted to exclude cost of revenues related to noncash stock-based compensation.

Non-GAAP free cash flow. Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Commvault considers non-GAAP free cash flow a useful metric for Commvault management and its investors in evaluating Commvault's ability to generate cash from its business operations. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP free cash flow.

Forward-looking non-GAAP measures. In this press release, Commvault presents non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP EBIT margin and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis. The most directly comparable GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts, because certain items that impact these GAAP measures, cannot be reasonably predicted or quantified. The probable significance of these items may be material, and as a result, the corresponding GAAP measures and a quantitative reconciliation to those GAAP measures are not available on a forward-looking basis.

Notes

  1. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. It includes recurring subscription offerings (including term licenses, SaaS, and utility software), maintenance related to perpetual and term licenses, extended maintenance contracts (enterprise support), and managed services. It excludes non-recurring elements such as perpetual licenses and professional services which are typically delivered at a point in time. ARR is calculated by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term and multiplying by 365. Subscription ARR includes only term licenses, SaaS, and utility arrangements, calculated using the same methodology as ARR. SaaS ARR includes only the cloud-hosted portion of subscription ARR and is calculated using the same methodology.
     
    These metrics should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and are not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. These metrics are not a forecast of future revenues. Management believes that reviewing these metrics, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams presented on an annualized basis. There is no direct GAAP comparative to ARR. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional explanation.
     
  2. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
     
  3. Commvault does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. See "Forward-looking non-GAAP measures" for additional explanation.
     
  4. SaaS net dollar retention rate (NRR) is the percentage of SaaS ARR retained from existing customers at the start of an annual period after accounting for expansion revenue, churn, and downgrades. It is presented on a constant currency basis using exchange rates as of March 31, 2025. Acquired SaaS ARR is excluded until the acquisition is fully integrated, which we generally expect to occur twelve months from the close date. We believe our SaaS NRR offers valuable insight into the year-over-year expansion of our existing customer base, reflecting both increased utilization of current products and services as well as the adoption of additional offerings. There is no direct GAAP comparative to NRR. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional explanation.

  5. Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan, exclusive of stock-based compensation expense related to Commvault's restructuring activities described below in Note 7.
     
  6. Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees vest in restricted stock awards.
     
  7. During fiscal 2026, we initiated two restructuring plans designed to optimize our cost structure, enhance organizational agility, align resources with strategic priorities, and reorganize our business technology function. These initiatives include workforce reductions, technology transitions, office lease closures, and the exit of operations in certain jurisdictions. The related charges primarily consist of severance and associated employee termination costs, stock‑based compensation expense resulting from modification events, and office closure and exit charges. We expect both restructuring plans to be substantially completed during fiscal 2027.
     
    Restructuring charges incurred in the prior year relate to a plan initiated in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and completed in fiscal 2025. These charges consisted of severance and associated employee termination costs and stock‑based compensation expense resulting from modification events.

  8. Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.
     
  9. During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we entered into a settlement agreement resulting in a payment of approximately $1.5 million which resolved certain legal matters. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, approximately $0.7 million was recorded in general and administrative expenses and the remaining $0.8 million was incurred in a prior period that is not presented in the consolidated statements of operations.
     
  10. These charges relate to acquisition and business development activities, including legal, accounting and advisory services. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to other periods.
     
  11. Represents the change in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration arrangement related to the acquisition of Appranix, Inc.
     
  12. During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we finalized the sale of our corporate headquarters and entered into a lease for a portion of the premises. These noncash charges represent accounting adjustments for a $1.3 million loss associated with the related lease terms and an $0.8 million adjustment to reflect the final sale price of the assets resulting in a net charge of $0.5 million recorded in general and administrative expense on the consolidated statements of operations.
     
  13. Represents noncash impairment charges related to our corporate headquarters.
     
  14. These primarily legal and consulting expenses are related to our response in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 to a one-time security matter from the first quarter. Given the non-recurring nature of the matter, these costs have been excluded from non-GAAP results to provide a clearer view of ongoing operating performance.

  15. The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24%.

SOURCE COMMVAULT

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Commvault Expands Collaboration with Google Cloud to Help Strengthen Enterprise Protection and Cyber Resilience

Commvault Expands Collaboration with Google Cloud to Help Strengthen Enterprise Protection and Cyber Resilience

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud that...
Commvault Launches Unified Data Vault - Giving Cloud Developers an Easy and Unified Way to Bring Resilience to S3 Data

Commvault Launches Unified Data Vault - Giving Cloud Developers an Easy and Unified Way to Bring Resilience to S3 Data

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced Commvault Cloud Unified Data Vault, a cloud-native...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics