Commvault Appoints John Tavares as New Vice President, Global Channel and Alliances

In his new role, Tavares will be responsible for overseeing the growth of Commvault's Global Partner Organization and strengthening the company's relationships with partners worldwide. Tavares joins Commvault from Dell EMC, where he worked in a variety of sales leadership roles, first for EMC and continuing through the merger with Dell, for the last 25 years. During his tenure with Dell EMC, Tavares grew the company's datacenter business encompassing software, hardware, and services, built a world-class sales team, and increased revenue year-over-year.

"I am excited to bring my long-standing sales expertise to Commvault and aid the company in continuing to grow its reputation for providing trusted enterprise-grade data management solutions across the global channel," said Tavares. "The Global Partner Organization has done some amazing things, especially during such uncertain times this past year. I look forward to building on this momentum and creating long-lasting partnerships that will truly benefit our customers."

With this change, Commvault's former Vice President of the Global Partner Organization, Mercer Rowe, will be taking on the role of Area Vice President for Commvault's business in Japan. He will be focused on growing Metallic, Commvault's SaaS division, in the region and further strengthening Commvault's presence in Asia Pacific.

"John is joining Commvault at the perfect time – bringing his wealth of valuable expertise to the Global Partner Organization and serving as a barometer of what we can expect in this next fiscal year," said Riccardo Di Blasio, Chief Revenue Officer, Commvault. "With John as the head of our GPO, working closely with our regional leadership, I am confident that our partnership opportunities will flourish, reaching new audiences and increasing productivity."

