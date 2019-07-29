Commvault Appoints Michael John Melnyk As Director Of Investor Relations

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data for cloud and on-premises environments, today announced Michael John Melnyk as the company's new director of investor relations. Reporting to Brian Carolan, Commvault's Chief Financial Officer, Melnyk will be responsible for identifying, developing and building relationships with third-party financial analysts and influencers and managing Commvault's quarterly earnings calls with investors.

"With 20 years on Wall Street, Mike has extensive experience in equity research, valuation analysis, financial modeling and capital markets," said Carolan. "This financial markets expertise, combined with his excellent communications skills, make him an ideal addition to our investor relations team."

Prior to joining Commvault, Melnyk was a senior vice president and senior analyst at Fred Alger Management, where he assessed industry trends and companies' competitive positioning, business strategies, growth opportunities, capital structure and long-term financial goals.

He also conducted due diligence and proprietary research to develop and support differentiated investment viewpoints. Before Fred Alger Management, Melnyk held a variety of analyst positions at CR Intrinsic/SAC Capital, Maverick Capital, and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Melnyk is a CFA Charterholder.

"I look forward to using my financial markets experience and communications skills to further strengthen Commvault's relationships with investors and analysts during what is clearly one of the most exciting periods in the company's long history," said Melnyk. "Working closely with the executive team, I am eager to educate the investment community and share insight's on how our plan to build on Commvault's record of innovation, simplify our business and improve our execution will create shareholder value."

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,500 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

