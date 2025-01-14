Commvault Automates Active Directory Forest Recovery to Protect 'Keys to the Kingdom' Amidst Rampant and Debilitating Ransomware Attacks

Leverages the same platform that already delivers comprehensive protection of critical workloads – ushering in a new level of cyber resilience for customers and partners

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today introduced an expansion of its platform to provide full and automated forest recovery for the world's most widely used enterprise identity and access solution, Microsoft Active Directory.

As organizations continue to combat non-stop cyberattacks and threats, Commvault® Cloud Backup & Recovery for Active Directory Enterprise Edition is the latest addition to the Commvault Cloud platform, which already protects a vast array of workloads and is designed to keep customers resilient, operational, and in a state of continuous business.

Active Directory, often called the "backbone of enterprise IT," manages authentication for more than 610 million users worldwide1 and controls access to critical business systems, protecting everything from workstation logins to physical building access. If Active Directory goes offline, business operations can come to a halt. Bad actors know this all too well, which is why they make Active Directory a primary target in up to 9 out of 10 cyberattacks2. When disaster strikes, recovering Active Directory is vital, yet traditionally has been very hard to do, requiring intricate, time-consuming, manual processes, as described by Microsoft's Forest Recovery Guide.

Commvault is changing this with Backup & Recovery for Active Directory Enterprise Edition. It brings a new level of resilience to Active Directory by enabling automated, rapid recovery of the Active Directory forest, which includes users, groups, permissions, and domain controllers across the organization. This new offering eliminates slow and error-prone manual processes often associated with Active Directory forest recoveries. With Backup & Recovery for Active Directory Enterprise Edition, enterprises will be able to:

"Active Directory is the heart that keeps our business functioning and in the event of a ransomware attack, recovering it will be one of our top priorities," said Jeffrey Day, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Nevada Department of Transportation. "Commvault's innovation with Active Directory forest recovery will provide us with the confidence and peace of mind that not only can we recover our Active Directory data, but we will be able to do so quickly and accurately. And, having this offering integrated directly into the same cyber resilience platform that we use to protect mission-critical workloads is a win-win."

"Recovering Active Directory is foundational to maintaining continuous business after a cyberattack, yet traditional methods are too complex and prone to error," said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault. "With automated Active Directory forest recovery, we are giving customers game-changing recovery capabilities, and by integrating this into our unique cyber resilience platform with broad workload support, we're bringing a new era of continuous business to our customers that nobody can match."

"With identity-based attacks on the rise, it has never been more critical to protect Active Directory," said Krista Case, Research Director, Futurum Group. "Commvault's approach, which includes automated workbooks and folding Active Directory recovery into the same platform that also protects a wide range of other workloads, addresses several critical requirements we hear from practitioners, including the need to streamline security operations and to accelerate recoveries."

Availability and Pricing

Commvault Cloud Backup & Recovery for Active Directory Enterprise Edition is targeted for general availability within the first half of 2025 and priced per user.

For More Information

To learn more and demo the solution, visit the Active Directory solution page.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

