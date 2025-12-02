Commvault Awarded 2025 AWS Global Storage Partner of the Year

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced it is a recipient of a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Commvault is excited to announce it has been named the winner of the Global Storage Partner of the Year, which recognizes a top AWS Storage Competency partner who provides industry-leading consulting and technology services for a variety of use cases, including Backup & Restore operations to, from, and within the AWS environment; primary storage using IP File or Block protocols and object storage; active and passive data archiving capabilities; and business continuity/disaster recovery (BCDR) solutions.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

Commvault was named the AWS Global Storage Partner of the Year for its sustained innovation in cloud-native data protection, enterprise-grade storage operations, and joint customer success at scale. Available on AWS Marketplace, Commvault uniquely delivers unified resilience to enterprises globally, helping them migrate, protect, and cleanly recover critical AI data and workloads using AWS object, file, and block storage services. This helps organizations reduce risk, simplify operations, and maintain a state of continuous readiness.

"Being named AWS Global Storage Partner of the Year is an incredible honor and a validation that Commvault and AWS together are delivering the unified resilience enterprises need for the AI era," said Michelle Graff, Senior Vice President, Global Partners & Channel Sales, Commvault. "AWS makes AI possible. Commvault makes it resilient. By unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery across AWS and hybrid environments, we're giving customers the simplicity and confidence to innovate at massive scale."

"Partnering with Commvault and AWS has changed the way we protect and recover our most critical data. Together, they've helped us recover faster, simplify operations, and strengthen confidence in our cloud strategy," said Matt Williams, Director, Compute Ops, News Corp.

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

Learn more at AWS re:Invent

Whether it's Amazon S3, DynamoDB, or Apache Iceberg, Commvault enables AWS customers to protect, recover, and rebuild their most critical data and applications. See how at AWS re:Invent, December 1-5 at Booth #621. For unified resilience that runs deep, register here.

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

The AWS Partner Awards recognise members of the AWS Partner Network (APN) whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation and customer-success execution in the AWS ecosystem. The Storage Partner of the Year category honours top partners providing consulting and technology services for backup & restore operations to, from, and within the AWS environment; primary storage using file or block protocols and object storage; active and passive archiving; and business-continuity/disaster-recovery (BCDR) solutions. (Amazon Web Services, Inc.)

