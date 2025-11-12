Commvault Cloud Unity Platform Release Brings New Levels of Simplicity, Scalability, Cost Optimization, and Resilience for Cloud-First Enterprises

Delivers a modern, AI-enabled interface that centralizes resilience operations across clouds, regions and on-premises environments, including data centers and edge locations

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHIFT 2025 – Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in enterprise resilience for the AI era, today announced that via the Commvault Cloud Unity platform release, the company is setting a new benchmark for cloud-native data protection.

Purpose-built for cloud-first and hybrid enterprises, the new release introduces a re-engineered experience designed for simplicity, speed, scale, and cost optimization, as Commvault centralizes resilience operations across clouds, regions, and accounts. With AI-enabled discovery, classification, and protection policy recommendations, this platform is designed to scale resilience in minutes across multi-cloud environments – at the best TCO.

As cloud adoption accelerates, decentralization has amplified the challenges of fragmented tools, inconsistent protection policies, and limited visibility. With 86% of enterprises now operating in multi-cloud environments1 and nearly half of all cloud spend wasted due to lack of visibility,2 the need for a unified approach has never been greater.

Unlike tools that only protect within their own ecosystem, Commvault's latest platform release gives cloud teams a clear view of what's protected, and what isn't – highlighting the risk of unprotected data. It also provides visibility into the cost advantages of Commvault Cloud compared to other cloud solutions and providers, to create, store, manage, and recover secure copies of sensitive data.

In addition, the new platform interface enables easy docking of on-premises workloads from data centers and edge locations to further centralize governance across all data, no matter where it lives. With coverage spanning 160+ cloud regions and protection for over 200 cloud services, Commvault delivers the industry's broadest workload protection and global resilience.

"Simplified onboarding for every workload — powered by AI-enabled discovery and recommendations within a unified cloud experience is a true game changer," said Hamzah Mahafzah, Enterprise Architecture Director, Najm. "We will instantly see anomalies, identify unprotected data, and make smarter, faster decisions – all while driving lower TCO."

Now also available in both Microsoft Azure and AWS marketplaces, the platform release empowers organizations to:

Rapidly Onboard with AI-Enabled Simplicity: An AI-enabled experience automatically finds workloads across an organization's cloud estates and recommends protection policies based on workload classification while supporting compliance initiatives.

An AI-enabled experience automatically finds workloads across an organization's cloud estates and recommends protection policies based on workload classification while supporting compliance initiatives. Analyze Cloud Data Risk: Discovered cloud resources are analyzed for protection risk, with reports that include status of existing snapshots of discovered workloads, so cloud administrators can see protected versus under-protected workloads.

Discovered cloud resources are analyzed for protection risk, with reports that include status of existing snapshots of discovered workloads, so cloud administrators can see protected versus under-protected workloads. Customer-Specific TCO Analysis: After automatically discovering cloud resources, customers benefit from a TCO analysis that displays a list of unprotected and cloud-protected workloads (e.g., cloud snapshots), and the expected TCO savings the user would see by protecting those workloads with Commvault Cloud.

After automatically discovering cloud resources, customers benefit from a TCO analysis that displays a list of unprotected and cloud-protected workloads (e.g., cloud snapshots), the expected TCO savings the user would see by protecting those workloads with Commvault Cloud. Unparalleled Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Support: This platform release is designed to unify protection across clouds, regions, and accounts and extends to protect on-premises environments across data centers and edge locations – all in one centralized UI.

This platform release is designed to unify protection across clouds, regions, and accounts extends to protect on-premises environments across data centers and edge locations – all in one centralized UI. Integrated Cyber Resilience: For customers that want to go beyond the simple native cloud backup solutions offered by hyperscalers, Commvault Cloud makes it easy to add additional, integrated cyber resilience capabilities.

"Enterprises today are evolving from managing data in silos to orchestrating it across diverse cloud environments," said Shelly Kramer, Principal Analyst, Kramer and Co. "The Commvault Cloud Unity platform release advances this shift by streamlining management, helping enterprises close protection gaps, optimizing costs, and transforming cloud native protection from an operational burden to a strategic advantage."

"We want to meet cloud-first and hybrid customers where they are today and will be tomorrow," said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer, Commvault. "That means giving enterprises the speed, precision, visibility, and confidence to protect, recover, and rebuild their data and applications anywhere in the cloud all via one simple, intelligent experience."

Availability and Global Access

The capabilities included in this press release are generally available today as are the consumption-based pricing models, via the AWS and Microsoft Azure marketplaces. To learn more about these capabilities, visit our blog here.

Learn More at SHIFT 2025

This announcement complements other significant announcements at SHIFT 2025, including the company's Commvault Cloud Unity platform release and other distinctive innovations that are changing the game in identity resilience and cyber recovery.

To get a first-hand look at all of these announcements, please join Commvault at SHIFT 2025 virtually on November 19 (register here).

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

1 Microsoft. (2024). State of Multi-Cloud Risk Report. https://cdn-dynmedia-1.microsoft.com/is/content/microsoftcorp/microsoft/final/en-us/microsoft-brand/documents/2024-State-of-Multicloud-Security-Risk-Report.pdf

2 Stormforge. (2022) StormForge Kubernetes & Cloud Waste Survey.

https://stormforge.io/survey-report/stormforge-2022-kubernetes-cloud-waste-survey/

SOURCE COMMVAULT