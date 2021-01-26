Commvault Debuts Major New SaaS and Hybrid Cloud Workloads for Metallic, Continues Global Expansion

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced another expansion of its award-winning Metallic Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) portfolio. On the heels of last quarter's accelerated innovation, Metallic is adding new data protection solutions, features, and enterprise workload support including: enhanced SaaS application protection with the introduction of Metallic Salesforce Backup and Microsoft Teams recovery enhancements; the addition of Oracle and Active Directory to Metallic Database Backup; and the expansion of its hybrid cloud capabilities with the addition of HyperScale X as a fully integrated appliance and edge offering for Metallic.

In addition, Metallic is now generally available in 23 countries in total, announcing support for nine new countries in the EMEA region today, including Austria, France, Germany, Norway, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, and Switzerland.

"As we continue our global rollout of Metallic, we're finding more and more customers around the world are immediately grasping the value and inherent simplicity that cloud-native, as-a-service data protection can bring to their environments," said Manoj Nair, General Manager, Metallic. "With our new offerings like Salesforce and Oracle backup and our unique SaaS Plus capabilities, Metallic solutions offer customers what no other cloud-delivered backup service can match: the most comprehensive portfolio of BaaS solutions and the flexibility to backup each data source to the optimal storage target--whether that be cloud or on-premises storage, or the new HyperScale X for Metallic at the edge for ultimate performance with BaaS simplicity."

"The rise in both remote work and potential data risk is driving strong demand for cloud-based data protection solutions that offer customers the security, agility, and functionality needed to not only continue day-to-day operations, but in many cases, to exceed them," said Vinny Choinski, Senior Validation Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. "With the continued expansion of Metallic's SaaS Plus portfolio, Commvault has created an impressive backup-as-a-service ecosystem – a comprehensive range of offerings supporting enterprise-wide workloads to the backup target of choice, whether it's on-prem, in the cloud, or to the HyperScale X appliance."

New Metallic Solutions

Understanding that businesses across the globe need dedicated protection for their SaaS applications, Metallic has made global availability a top priority, tripling its country availability and doubling its product offerings. Recent additions include hybrid cloud data protection solutions for SAP HANA and Kubernetes, in addition to today's newest enhancements:

Metallic™ Salesforce Backup provides customers scalable, enterprise-grade SaaS data protection for the Salesforce Sales, Service, and Financial Cloud. It offers simple protection for valuable Salesforce data with unlimited retention, unlimited storage, and hardened security controls built-in – helping to meet stringent standards, unique requirements like sandbox seeding, recovery requirements, and SLAs.

Metallic™ Office 365 & Teams Backup & Recovery now builds on Metallic's existing Microsoft Teams capabilities to include in-place restore of Teams conversations and other data. This enables administrators to granularly recover data stored within Teams, channels, and conversations, with better speed and precision while maintaining existing site structures and settings. All new and existing Metallic Office 365 Backup customers will automatically receive Microsoft Teams functionality as part of their subscription – which also provides coverage for Microsoft Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive.

HyperScale X for Metallic offers customers the choice of a fully integrated appliance for single-vendor management of on-premises storage and SaaS-delivered data backup. It enables the Commvault appliance, HyperScale X, to run in edge mode, allowing it to operate as a backup target for hybrid cloud workloads protected by Metallic. This innovative edge offering represents the next step in Metallic's hybrid expansion, combining the best of Metallic BaaS with the best of the HyperScale X scale-out storage platform. Customers can use Metallic to protect data in any hybrid data protection schema, whether cloud to cloud, on-premises data to cloud with an on-premises copy for fast restore, cloud to edge appliance, and more.

Support for Oracle Database and Microsoft Active Directory backup are now offered as part of the Metallic™ Database Backup solution. Providing BaaS database protection for customers' hybrid world, Metallic Database Backup gives administrators seamless visibility and database protection for SAP HANA, Oracle, Microsoft SQL, and Active Directory on-premises, in the cloud, and in Azure.

For more information about Metallic's cloud-native data protection solutions and availability, please visit www.metallic.io.

About Metallic™

Metallic™, A Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation software-as-a-service (SaaS) data protection to the market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant and safe from deletion, corruption and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io.

About Commvault

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

