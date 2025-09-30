Commvault Delivers Industry-First Cyber Resilience for AI Data Lakehouses on AWS with Support for Apache Iceberg Tables

Commvault sets a new standard for data lakehouse resilience

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today launched Clumio for Apache Iceberg on AWS, the industry's first and only solution to deliver Iceberg-aware, air-gapped cyber resilience. Commvault is empowering organizations to accelerate the recovery of their critical AI and analytics workloads at a massive scale while establishing a new standard for data lakehouse protection.

The adoption of Apache Iceberg is on the rise; today, technology leaders such as Netflix1, Apple2, and Airbnb3 rely on Apache Iceberg, and "over 70% of IT and data professionals expect the data lakehouse to become the primary architecture for their analytics within the next three years"4.

Modern data lakehouses built on Apache Iceberg, while foundational to AI and analytics initiatives, often lack robust, native data resilience. This leaves organizations at risk for data loss, ransomware attacks, and compliance risks. Native snapshots, while a first step, are typically tied to the source account, lack a true air-gapped copy, and are not designed for large-scale, point-in-time recovery. This makes them vulnerable to the same risks. Furthermore, restoring from non-Iceberg-aware backups often requires complex manual processes to rewire and reconfigure tables, leading to extended downtime and a high risk of data inconsistency.

Clumio for Apache Iceberg on AWS is engineered to close these protection gaps left by native and traditional backup tools, supporting organizations' data security, compliance, and recovery requirements.

Key features and benefits include:

Iceberg-Aware Data Resilience: Delivers fast, reliable, and transactionally consistent backups – meaning it captures a complete state of data – that intrinsically understand Iceberg table structures. Designed to eliminate manual, error-prone restores and support a range of recovery options, including point-in-time, snapshot-level, cross-region, cross-account, and in-place restore.

Making the Entire Data Pipeline Resilient

Clumio for Apache Iceberg marks the latest step in Commvault's strategy to deliver comprehensive resilience for the entire AWS data pipeline. Following the introduction of unique resilience capabilities for Amazon S3 and DynamoDB, Commvault now brings deep and extensive resilience capabilities critical to the data lakehouse layer, protecting customers at every stage of their data lifecycle in ways that no other vendor can match. To learn more about Clumio for Apache Iceberg on AWS, read this blog.

"The data that powers AI and analytics is one of the most valuable assets for an organization, yet it's often the most exposed," said Woon Jung, Chief Technology Officer, Cloud Native, Commvault. "With Clumio for Apache Iceberg, we are providing the industry's first true safety net for the data lakehouse. For the first time, organizations can protect their AI and analytics data with an air-gapped, automated solution, allowing them to accelerate innovation with confidence."

"The explosion of data lakehouse environments for AI has created a blind spot in many enterprises' data protection strategies," said Archana Venkatraman, Senior Research Director, IDC. "Apache-aware data protection such as Commvault's Clumio for Apache Iceberg directly addresses emerging governance risks with air-gapped, transactionally aware recovery that is becoming an imperative now. It's a timely solution for a fast-rising market vulnerability."

Availability

The launch of Clumio for Apache Iceberg on AWS reinforces Commvault's leadership in the cyber resilience market and deepens its partnership with AWS. Clumio for Apache Iceberg is now generally available in the AWS Marketplace, supporting both self-managed tables via the AWS Glue Data Catalog and fully managed tables via Amazon S3 Tables.

More information about Clumio for Apache Iceberg on AWS can be found here.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

