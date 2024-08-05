Commvault Expands Cybersecurity Ecosystem with Leading Integration Partners

Major security ecosystem expansion with Acante, Dasera, Google Cloud, Splunk, and Wiz

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced an expansion of its cyber and data security ecosystem through strategic integrations with an array of security partners: Acante, Dasera, Google Cloud, Splunk, and Wiz.

These integrations play a key role in helping joint customers advance cyber resilience in a variety of ways across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments – from identifying potential threats or anomalies, to understanding where sensitive data exists, to accelerating clean recoveries. These bi-directional integrations also empower customers to use their preferred security, data protection, and cyber recovery solutions. Security operations teams can leverage these integrations to help better understand risks and threats, defend against them, and recover with confidence.

The need for these types of integrations has never been more critical or timely. According to a recent study commissioned by Commvault and conducted by GigaOm, only 13% of organizations are equipped to effectively defend against and rapidly recover from cyberattacks, with 54% of these organizations expressing full confidence in their recovery abilities. For more on these findings, read the 2024 Cyber Recovery Readiness Report.

"Commvault is committed to partnering with industry leaders in cyber security, data security posture management (DSPM), and artificial intelligence (AI) with one goal in mind – to help customers advance their security posture," said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer, Commvault. "It takes a village to fight today's cyber threats, and through these integrations, we help enable our customers to build a bridge towards true organizational resilience."

Integrations with these partners continue to advance data discovery and classification, cyber resilience, and cyber security.

Acante : Acante's data access governance solution for modern data and AI clouds empowers data teams to radically simplify and dramatically accelerate precise, secure, and compliant access to their fast-growing critical data.



Dasera : Offers DSPM solutions that help companies identify where sensitive structured and unstructured data is, automate data security and governance, and rapidly find, flag, and fix data security risks.



Google Threat Intelligence : Provides unmatched threat visibility and actionable context powered by AI to help organizations proactively set defenses, hunt efficiently, and investigate and respond to new and novel threats. With a Google Threat Intelligence licensed API key, customers can realize a seamless experience to investigate Commvault detected threats without jumping between tabs.



Splunk : Enhances threat detection and response capabilities via Splunk's advanced data analytics platform, providing real-time operational intelligence for comprehensive security insights.



Enhances threat detection and response capabilities via Splunk's advanced data analytics platform, providing real-time operational intelligence for comprehensive security insights. Wiz: Delivers a consolidated cloud security platform that excels in providing clarity, visibility, and context, enabling users to secure their cloud environments.

Quotes from Integration Partners

Acante: "We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Commvault to help customers bolster their data resiliency by combining Commvault's cutting edge data protection technology with Acante's data access governance solution," said Ranga Rangachari, Acante CEO and co-founder. "This integration dramatically enhances our customers' data security posture."

Dasera: "Our DSPM solutions complement Commvault's offerings and help to provide continuous monitoring and rapid remediation of data security risks," said Ani Chaudhuri, Dasera CEO and Cofounder. "Together, we are committed to helping organizations achieve robust data security and compliance."

Wiz: "The collaboration between Wiz and Commvault delivers cloud security context that enables highly secure backup recoveries with embedded vulnerability patching," said Oron Noah, VP of Product Extensibility & Partnership at Wiz. "We're paving the way for a new era of cloud resilience, where data protection and security go hand in hand."

Learn More About These Security Integrations at the Black Hat Conference

To learn more about Commvault's latest integrations, book a meeting with us at Black Hat USA (August 7-8), or stop by Booth #2701.

At the booth, visitors can also learn how to fight attackers in an increasingly complex digital landscape with Commvault Cloud Cleanroom Recovery. It provides:

An isolated environment designed to test and strengthen a company's cyber resilience

A classroom to enlighten the IT and security teams about unknown threats

A strategic war room for crafting realistic plans to tackle new compliance challenges

Availability

These new integrations are available immediately through Commvault and its partners. For detailed product specifications, configuration guides, and additional resources, visit Commvault's Partner page.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

