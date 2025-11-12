Commvault Expands End-to-End Identity Resilience: Detect, Log, and Reverse Hard-to-Detect Threats in Active Directory

Also announces integration between Commvault's Active Directory forest recovery offering and Cleanroom Recovery, taking readiness to a new level

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHIFT 2025 – Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced an expansion of its end-to-end Identity Resilience portfolio – enabling customers to find hard-to-detect threats in Active Directory (AD), automatically log and audit malicious changes, and then rapidly roll back changes to a trusted, clean state.

The company also announced advancements to its Active Directory forest recovery offering that helps teams test recovery plans in good times, so they are ready for the bad times.

AD is one of the hottest threat vectors for bad actors to exploit. Nine out of ten attacks1 target AD because it controls access to data, systems, and applications – without it, business operations can grind to a halt. Bad actors often launch attacks that fly under the radar – like stealing credentials, exploiting broad permissions, and accessing sensitive data and systems.

Introduced as part of the Commvault Cloud Unity platform release, Commvault's latest identity resilience advancements help enterprises rapidly address these challenges from every angle.

Detect weaknesses and threats: Uses integrated vulnerability assessment, identity change, and anomaly detection to track risks across users, groups, and policies in AD.

Uses integrated vulnerability assessment, identity change, and anomaly detection to track risks across users, groups, and policies in AD. Log and audit the changes: IT and security teams can see who made what changes, when, and from where – and maintain an audit trail that logs all important change events.

IT and security teams can see who made what changes, when, and from where – and maintain an audit trail that logs all important change events. Reverse unwanted changes in real time: From the change log itself, teams can identify suspicious modifications and quickly roll them back – without needing to locate recovery points or objects manually.

"Active Directory serves as the core of our business operations and if compromised, key business functions could be impacted," said Erich Beter, Senior Director, Information Security, Jazwares. "Commvault's innovation with Identity Resilience will allow us to detect and roll back malicious identity changes as they happen so that we can maintain reliable authentication and access control while strengthening our overall cyber resilience."

"When identity systems are compromised, the consequences can be severe. Unauthorized access to user accounts and sensitive information are known to be key causes leading to data breaches, financial loss, and unauthorized activity," said Fernando Montenegro, VP of Cybersecurity & Resilience at The Futurum Group. "Commvault's capabilities that help enterprises spot hard-to-detect threats in Active Directory and roll back safely to a trusted state can play an important role in addressing identity-based attacks."

AD Forest Recovery + Cleanroom Recovery

Commvault is also integrating its AD forest recovery offering with Cleanroom Recovery.

By integrating these technologies, customers can now recover AD forests in an isolated cleanroom and test their recovery plans in advance, without disrupting their identity systems in production.

"Commvault's end-to-end Identity Resilience portfolio provides game-changing protection and recovery to customers. And, with Commvault, we go much further," said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer, Commvault. "We unify identity resilience with data protection and data security on one platform. That means a lower overall TCO for customers and a single, reliable recovery plan for their entire enterprise, not just one workload."

Availability

These Identity Resilience advancements will be introduced at SHIFT 2025 and available in early access beginning in early 2026. To learn more, watch this short demo.

Learn More at SHIFT 2025

This announcement complements other significant announcements at SHIFT 2025, including the company's Commvault Cloud Unity platform release and other distinctive innovations that are changing the game in cloud native data protection and cyber recovery.

To get a first-hand look at all of these announcements, please join Commvault at SHIFT 2025 virtually on November 19 (register here).

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

