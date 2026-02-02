Commvault Introduces Commvault Geo Shield™ to Help Organizations Manage Cyber Resilience While Retaining Control of Their Data

Solution approach supports data residency and select regional, national, and private sovereign cloud environments without sacrificing recoverability or data security

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced Commvault Geo Shield™, a solution approach designed to help organizations protect and recover critical data while retaining control over data location, how environments are operated, and who holds the encryption keys.

As customers' sovereign needs evolve and cloud adoption accelerates, Commvault continues to meet its customers where they are. Commvault Geo Shield extends the company's long-standing support for regulated and compliance-driven environments.

"Commvault Geo Shield is designed to help customers strengthen resilience, support data compliance efforts, and maintain control over how and where their data is managed," said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer, Commvault.

A Unified Approach to Sovereign Cyber Resilience

Commvault's adaptive fabric architecture that separates the control and data planes is the foundation of Geo Shield – providing customers control over where data is stored, how it is protected, and who controls access within customer or partner-operated environments. With this announcement, Commvault is focused on providing customers cloud sovereignty options that meet their individual requirements:

Commvault Cloud SaaS in local hyperscaler regions , where available, to support data residency requirements.

, where available, to support data residency requirements. Commvault Cloud SaaS in sovereign hyperscaler regions , including initial support for environments such as AWS European Sovereign Cloud, with additional regional sovereign cloud support planned.

, including initial support for environments such as AWS European Sovereign Cloud, with additional regional sovereign cloud support planned. Partner-operated sovereign offerings , enabling qualified local service providers to deliver national or regional sovereign cloud services using Commvault software and air-gapped protection.

, enabling qualified local service providers to deliver national or regional sovereign cloud services using Commvault software and air-gapped protection. Private sovereign cloud deployments, operated by customers or designated partners within dedicated environments.

Key Capabilities

Commvault Geo Shield helps organizations:

Enable cyber resilience without sacrificing sovereignty by supporting deployment patterns that validate recoverability and operational resilience while maintaining in-region control of data, operations, and encryption keys.

by supporting deployment patterns that validate recoverability and operational resilience while maintaining in-region control of data, operations, and encryption keys. Maintain customer-controlled encryption keys , for example, supporting Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) and Hold Your Own Key (HYOK) models, and integrating with customer- or partner-managed hardware security modules (HSMs).

, for example, supporting Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) and Hold Your Own Key (HYOK) models, and integrating with customer- or partner-managed hardware security modules (HSMs). Operate within boundaries, including "no call home" requirements with operations run by screened local partners.

Bridging Regulatory and Sovereign Requirements with a Unified Platform

Commvault already supports a broad spectrum of federal, industry, and global regulatory requirements, including: FedRAMP High, FIPS 140-3, and GovRAMP, industry-specific mandates like SEC Rule 17a, HIPAA, and PCI DSS v4.0, as well as frameworks such as DORA and NIS2. Additionally, Commvault supports a host of global frameworks including IRAP PROTECTED status for the Australian Federal Government and certified Cloud Service Provider (CSP) status with the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC).

Availability

Availability of additional Commvault Geo Shield specific deployment models will be announced separately based on implementation timelines with partners in relevant regions. For more information about Commvault Geo Shield, visit here.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

SOURCE COMMVAULT