Commvault Introduces Innovations to Advance Secure, Controlled Agentic Transformation in the Enterprise

Next-generation AI capabilities will leverage Commvault Cloud to safely activate AI and build agentic workflows with trusted data, governance, and recovery

TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced new and forthcoming AI capabilities that help organizations confidently adopt AI while maintaining control over data, agents, and recovery. These capabilities will enable enterprises to activate AI safely, discover and govern AI agents, and build and control agentic workflows, all from Commvault Cloud.

As organizations deploy AI, many struggle to balance innovation with the potential exposure of sensitive data and losing control over AI agents. According to Deloitte, 60% of AI leaders cite risk and compliance concerns and legacy system integration as the top barriers to agentic AI adoption.1 Building on AI resilience, Data Activate, AI Protect, and AI Studio will address these challenges by helping teams understand the impact of agent-driven changes and roll back when necessary.

"Every enterprise era has produced a system of record – ERP for business operations, CRM for customers, and now AI for the enterprise," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "If data powering AI is compromised, AI is compromised. If data can't be recovered, AI can't be trusted. Commvault Cloud is the system of record for AI resilience."

Activating Data Safely for the Agentic Era

Data Activate enables organizations to classify and curate data from protected backup copies and prepare approved datasets in formats like Apache Iceberg and Parquet for use with large language models and AI data platforms. The offering continuously publishes updated and vetted datasets, making it easier to keep AI pipelines in sync with trusted data. For example, teams can identify and exclude personally identifiable information before activating datasets for model development. Built on Commvault Cloud's governance and zero-trust architecture, Data Activate helps reduce the possibility of exposing sensitive data through AI while enabling safe, controlled data activation.

Extending Next-Level Control to Agentic AI

AI Protect will help organizations identify vulnerabilities, understand the impact of agent-driven changes, recover affected applications, and perform full-stack recovery across AI-driven environments. As the application stack evolves and more agents can enact unwanted and unbounded changes across data, systems, and configurations, organizations need a unified approach to manage both complexity and threats. AI Protect will discover and inventory agents across environments and map their activity to AI stacks.

Unlocking a New Era in Agentic Automation

AI Studio will enable organizations to create and utilize agents that address their specific needs, including a repository of built-in agents for common resilience use cases. Teams will be able to build custom agents that automatically and securely utilize Commvault's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and integrate with other enterprise systems.

With these innovations, teams will continue to advance an AI resiliency lifecycle that starts with safely activating data for AI purposes all the way through bringing discovery, governance, protection, and recovery to AI agents across on-prem, SaaS, and hybrid cloud environments.

"As we deploy AI agents across our organization, a key concern will be maintaining visibility and control over what these agents can access and how they interact with our sensitive data," said Marius Horja, CCoE Compute Architecture and Engineering with Emerson Electric. "Having the ability to view, manage, govern, and orchestrate our agent ecosystem in real time from a single platform will give us greater confidence to scale AI innovation without sacrificing safety or resiliency."

"As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, they need solutions that reduce risk while delivering real business value," said Sean Alexander, SVP Connected Ecosystem, Lumen. "Our partnership with Commvault, including our Lumen Validated Design for Cyber Resilience, brings together trusted cyber and AI resilience from Commvault with secure, scalable connectivity from Lumen—helping customers deploy with confidence and innovate safely in the agentic era."

"In agentic environments, agents mutate state across data, systems, and configurations in ways that compound fast and are hard to trace," said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault. "When something goes wrong, teams need to recover not just data, but the full stack — applications, agent configurations, and dependencies — back to a known good state. That's what AI Protect delivers."

Additional Information

To learn more about Commvault's latest AI offerings, read today's blogs about Data Activate, AI Protect, and AI Studio.

Attend our webinar, "Activating AI with Confidence: A New Approach to Resilience, Governance, and Trusted Data," taking place on June 17, 2026 at 1:00 pm ET. Register here.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

1 Deloitte. (2025, September 15). AI trends 2025: Adoption barriers and updated predictions. https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/what-we-do/capabilities/applied-artificial-intelligence/blogs/pulse-check-series-latest-ai-developments/ai-adoption-challenges-ai-trends.html

SOURCE COMMVAULT