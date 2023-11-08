Commvault Joins Forces with Leading Security, AI Companies to Help Customers Stay Ahead of Bad Actors and Escalating Cyber Threats

Key integrations between Commvault Cloud and security and AI partners can help customers advance data insights as well as threat detection, protection, mitigation, and recovery

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMMVAULT SHIFT -- Commvault, a leading provider of data protection and cyber resilience solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, today announced that it's marrying modern cyber resilience technologies from Commvault with advanced security and data intelligence from pioneers in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud.

Industry leaders in these areas are integrating with the newly announced Commvault Cloud platform to provide joint customers with more ways to rapidly detect, protect, and respond to potential threats and attacks while also improving data visibility and governance. Commvault is working with partners across the security tool chain, including: security information and event management (SIEM), security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), network detection and response, vulnerability and threat detection and assessment, incident management, and data governance and privacy.

The timing of these security and AI integrations is ideal as companies face unprecedented volumes of cyber threats and have major concerns about what bad actors can do in terms of business disruption and brand reputations. According to a recent IDC study commissioned by Commvault, 61% of respondents believed that data loss within the next 12 months due to increasingly sophisticated access is "likely" to "very likely."1

Given these on-going concerns, Commvault believes collaboration is key. Earlier this year, Commvault announced integrations with Microsoft Sentinel and Palo Alto Networks. Today the full expansive set of security and AI partners that are integrating with Commvault Cloud includes: 

  • Avira (part of Gen): aims to protect the online world by providing cybersecurity products and services, both direct to consumers as well as via APIs for many of the industry's best-known cybersecurity companies.
  • Darktrace: using AI that learns in real-time on the unique data of each business, Darktrace's Cyber AI products are designed to help organizations of all sizes prevent, detect, respond to, and heal from cyber disruption. 
  • Databricks: combines the best of data warehouses and data lakes to offer an open and unified platform for data and AI.
  • Entrust: a global data security and identity solutions provider that is a leader in post-quantum cryptography and data encryption to secure data from current and future threats, advancing cyber resiliency.
  • Netskope: a global SASE cybersecurity leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats.
  • Palo Alto Networks: leveraging Cortex XSOAR, accelerates incident response times to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence.
  • Trellix: the Trellix Intelligent Virtual Execution (IVX) sandbox allows organizations to safely analyze and inspect malware in an isolated environment, enabling better understanding of zero-day threat patterns in both backup data and production networks.

"To be effective for cyber resilience, data security products must integrate with products in the cyber-recovery ecosystem," said Christophe Bertrand, Practice Director, ESG. "Our recent research on the state of ransomware preparedness shows that organizations around the world want their data protection vendors to work directly with core security tools and service providers. These integrations between security and AI ecosystem partners and Commvault Cloud can play a key role in helping companies advance their security posture while also elevating data governance."

"By integrating with a broad ecosystem of new security and AI partners via our Commvault Cloud platform, we are not only meeting customers where they need to be met at this critical moment, but we can collectively and jointly bring faster, smarter, and more connected security insights to organizations around the world," said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer, Commvault.

Quotes from Integration Partners 

Avira: "The integration between Avira and Commvault could not come at a better time for customers who are increasingly bombarded by cyber threats," said Alexander Vukcevic, Director, Protection Labs and QA, Avira. "Our AI/ML-driven threat intelligence, prediction, analysis and antimalware technologies augment Commvault Cloud's powerful security features to help customers rapidly identify potentially malicious activity faster, enabling better protection against existing and emerging threats like ransomware, polymorphic and shapeshifting attacks."

Darktrace: "As the threat landscape evolves, Darktrace's Self-Learning AI is a powerful tool to help stretched teams detect novel and unknown threats, manage security incidents more efficiently, and restore their systems back to health quickly," said Matt Bovbjerg, Vice President of Integrations, Darktrace. "The planned integration between Darktrace HEAL™ and the Commvault Cloud platform will provide our joint customers with robust tools that help them prepare for, respond to and recover from potential cyber threats."

Entrust: "It is critical for enterprises to protect data integrity in ways that safeguard the organization and enable growth and scale in multi-cloud environments. Entrust KeyControl Key Management Server (KMS) and nShield Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) enable customers to integrate innovative key management capabilities and robust, post-quantum ready cryptography with Commvault Cloud and the company's cyber resilience capabilities, protecting the confidentiality and integrity of critical data and enabling customers to better defend against persistent attacks," said John Grimm, VP of Strategic Alliances, Entrust.

Netskope: "With the integrated data context and visibility the Netskope Zero Trust Engine provides in combination with Commvault Cloud, customers can leverage AI-powered threat and data protection with ultra-sensitive data awareness to protect people and data anywhere they go," said David Willis, VP, Technology Alliances, Netskope.

About Commvault
Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience. The company empowers customers to uncover, take action, and rapidly recover from cyberattacks – keeping data safe and businesses resilient. The company's unique AI-powered platform combines best-in-class data protection, exceptional data security, advanced data intelligence, and lightning-fast recovery across any workload or cloud at the lowest TCO. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations and a vast partner ecosystem have relied on Commvault to reduce risks, improve governance, and do more with data.

1 Goodwin, P. (2023). The cyber-resilient organization: maximum preparedness with bulletproof recovery [White paper]. IDC. https://www.commvault.com/resources/idc-whitepaper-the-cyber-resilient-organization-maximum-preparedness-with-bulletproof-recovery

SOURCE Commvault

