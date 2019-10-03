Commvault Launches Global Enterprise Segment And Names Anthony Faustini As Vice President; Former EMC Executive David Boyle Assumes Role As Vice President Of Americas Sales

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data for cloud and on premises environments, today announced a new initiative aimed at driving greater impact with the largest global enterprises in the market, naming Anthony Faustini as vice president of global accounts.

"We work with the largest global enterprises to solve hard data management problems and we have a unique opportunity to do even more going forward," said Riccardo Di Blasio, chief revenue officer, Commvault. "I've asked one of our most seasoned leaders to step in and work with customers and prospects to build on Commvault's role of bringing value to those accounts—Anthony will drive this."

In addition, David Boyle will be joining the company as vice president of sales for the Americas and will be responsible for driving the next phase of growth for Commvault by delivering the company's industry-leading innovation to customers as they grapple with the onslaught of data and advance their journey to multi cloud.

Boyle brings 31 years of proven IT experience and was pivotal in helping grow Dell EMC's commercial business. His expertise in crafting world-class sales teams will be essential to delivering on Commvault's priorities to simplify, innovate and execute. Through his career, he has hired more than 1,500 sales executives and promoted more than 250 executives to leadership positions.

These appointments are indicative of the continuing momentum of the company, following the recent acquisition of Hedvig, which closed on October 1st. "Businesses are demanding more from their data management partners. We are in an excellent position to answer that call with aggressive product innovation and business simplification," said Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO, Commvault. "We are thrilled to have these two trusted professionals as part of our global leadership team, focused on continuing to serve our customers."

In conjunction with today's announcement, and ahead of Commvault's annual user conference, Commvault GO 2019, in Denver, Colorado, October 14-16, Commvault notes that it now expects Q2'20 financial results to exceed the guidance previously provided during the fiscal first quarter conference call held on July 30, 2019. Commvault will release its Q2'20 financial results on October 29, 2019 and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time), at which time we expect to provide guidance for the next fiscal quarter. The earnings call webcast and dial-in details will be provided in a separate release.

