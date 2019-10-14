Commvault Launches Metallic™, a New SaaS Backup and Recovery Brand with an Enterprise-Class Foundation

DENVER and TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today launched Metallic™, a new Commvault® venture. Metallic delivers a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) portfolio that enables companies to affordably protect their on-premises, cloud-based and hybrid file and application data. Launching at Commvault GO 2019, Metallic is a fast, flexible, powerful SaaS solution aimed at the most popular application workloads with enterprise scalability that can be up and running in 15 minutes.

Available through Commvault partners, Metallic comes in three distinct offerings:

Metallic™ Core Backup & Recovery

Metallic™ Office 365 Backup & Recovery

Metallic™ Endpoint Backup & Recovery

Customers can purchase each offering on an annual or monthly subscription basis. It is available in the US at launch and globally over time. The design of the core backup & recovery offering allows customers to choose whether they want to back up their data leveraging Metallic's cloud storage, or to a mix of their own existing on-premises or cloud storage.

"Many of our mutual customers are migrating their applications and data to the cloud. One of the really interesting use cases for Metallic is protecting individual user information within Office 365. Metallic provides the level of protection and governance that every company is going to be looking for," said Steve Guggenheimer, Corporate Vice President, AI & ISV Engagement, Microsoft. "We've worked together for decades and Commvault has been right there with us in leveraging our latest capabilities. It's exciting to see this new SaaS service coming along on top of Azure that brings together the best of what both companies have to offer."

Whether protecting 1TB or multiple petabytes of data, Metallic customers have the power to grow. The offering's pre-configured backup and recovery plans combine 20 years of best practices with fast onboarding and flexibility for custom configurations.

"It's simple. If you lose important data you can lose your job. We designed and built Metallic with that in mind. When data loss hits, Metallic gets it back fast and without any surprises," said Robert Kaloustian, SVP and General Manager of Metallic, A Commvault Venture. "Metallic is fast, secure, reliable and targeted at the most commonly used workloads in the midmarket, with enterprise-grade scalability. Combine these attributes with the ease and flexibility of a SaaS delivery model and we have a game-changing solution."

For partners, Metallic is designed to drive business without complex sales cycles and attaches easily to what they sell today, including cloud storage and SaaS application licenses. A 45-day free trial of Metallic can be accessed on metallic.io, and subscription-based plans are available through select launch partners.

About Metallic™

Metallic™, A Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation software-as-a-service (SaaS) data protection to the market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant and safe from deletion, corruption and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io.

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

