Commvault Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for 10th Consecutive Time

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, announced that Gartner has named the company as a "Leader" in its most recent report: "2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions."

The 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions recognizes the dynamic backup and recovery market, focusing on a large range of workloads and capabilities from vendors in the space.

"Backup and recovery are absolutely critical in this age of growing threats to data and ever-broadening attack surfaces," said Ranga Rajagopalan, VP of Product Management at Commvault. "We believe Commvault is uniquely positioned to address the critical uses cases customers encounter on their transformation journeys, such as ransomware protection and data protection across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, as well as Backup-as-a-Service. Our flexible delivery models and SaaS leadership provide customers with leading technology, however they choose to consume it."

To read the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report, visit: https://www.commvault.com/itleaders.

Gartner, 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, Jerry Rozeman, Santhosh Rao, Nik Simpson and Michael Hoeck, July 19, 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant report was titled "Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions" from 2016-2020.





