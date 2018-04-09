Commvault Names Patrick Williams Vice President of the Asia Pacific Region

Williams brings extensive sales leadership and experience in all routes to market, specifically Enterprise, Channel and Alliances. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President Sales, Asia Pacific at Autodesk. In this role, Williams led strategic planning and execution efforts that resulted in Asia Pacific being Autodesk's fastest growing region. Prior to that, he was Vice President Sales at Mentor Graphics, an international design software company, based in Tokyo, Japan where he more than doubled company revenues during his 8-year tenure.

"We're confident that Patrick will continue to build on our success in APAC, driving even greater growth across Commvault's customer and partner ecosystem," said Ron Miiller, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Commvault. "Furthermore, his 20 years of experience leading global brands directly aligns with our strategy to further expand and scale our global business."

Both public and private organizations, across the APAC region, are looking to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. However, they are also tasked with keeping up with an increasingly complex regulatory and threat landscape, while effectively managing and protecting large volumes of data. Commvault is helping customers meet these challenges and drive their digital transformation with powerful simplicity by unlocking the strategic value of their data.

"Commvault has seen great traction in the APAC region over the past few years and I look forward to building on it," said Williams. "With a proven track record and innovative new solutions like Commvault HyperScale™ Technology, I'm excited to deepen the relationships we have with current customers and partners, as well as uncover new opportunities that take Commvault to the next level."

Williams is based in Singapore at Commvault's regional headquarters and succeeds Owen Taraniuk who has recently been appointed Commvault's Head of Worldwide Partnerships and Market Development.

