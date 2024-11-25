Commvault Positioned as a Leader and Receives Top Score in 'Current Offering' Category in a Comprehensive Report on Data Resilience by Independent Research Firm

Commvault's modern cloud native software received highest possible score in "Hyperscale cloud/IaaS" criterion

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced its position as a Leader with the top score in the current offering category in The Forrester Wave™: Data Resilience Solutions, Q4 2024. The Forrester Wave is a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace, with evaluation highlighting Leaders, Strong Performers, and Contenders.

In this report, Commvault received the highest possible scores in 13 criteria within the current offering category, including hyperscale cloud/IaaS, regulatory and compliance features, directly supported SaaS platforms, protection for generative AI models/data, and recovery to alternate infrastructure. Forrester also cited Commvault's revamped core platform, Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI, and added capabilities from acquisitions like TrapX and Appranix, forming Threatwise and Cloud Rewind features respectively.

Along with these offerings, the full Commvault Cloud platform of data protection, security, recovery, and rebuild solutions for on-prem, hybrid cloud, and SaaS environments help customers maintain and strengthen their cyber resilience in the face of ever-growing cyber threats. The breadth of coverage is a key differentiator for the company, with the Forrester report noting, "Commvault has the most comprehensive supported workload list of all the vendors in this evaluation." In addition, "reference customers noted the breadth of Commvault's workload coverage and commented on the superior reliability of the product."

"Commvault is committed to delivering industry-leading cloud-first cyber resilience solutions that help our customers anticipate, mitigate, and recover from cyberattacks," said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer, Commvault. "This is where our strength lies, and we believe the industry agrees. We have been recognized as a leader in this Forrester Wave, as well as the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions and the GigaOm Sonar Report for Cloud-Native Data Protection."

In addition to citing Commvault's workload support, Forrester also noted Commvault's "commitment to innovation through R&D and acquisition as well as a well-developed partner ecosystem of channel, technology, go-to-market and infrastructure partners." According to the report, "Commvault is a great fit for customers looking to protect large complex IT environments across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS."

Discover why we believe Commvault is trusted to secure and protect IT infrastructures worldwide. Read the full report here.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

