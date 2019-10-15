Commvault Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions for 8th Straight Time

DENVER and TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data for cloud and on-premises environments, today announced it was positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the recently released Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions. Gartner positioned Commvault furthest for completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant and highest for ability to execute in the entire Magic Quadrant. This is the eighth consecutive time Commvault has been named a Leader in this Gartner market evaluation for backup and recovery.

According to Gartner, "the data center backup and recovery market is rapidly changing as it addresses I&O leaders' needs for simpler, more agile and cost-optimized solutions. This research provides analyses of execution and vision of leading backup and recovery vendors and solutions."

"We're excited to celebrate our position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant today at our annual customer event, Commvault GO, where Commvault will share its vision on how it intends to build on its backup and recovery innovation," said Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO and President, Commvault. "We feel this recognition by Gartner for the eighth time in a row validates our ability to consistently deliver innovative technology and world-class customer service and support, enabling our customers to be data ready and thrive in today's data centric world. I want to thank our employees, customers and partners for their passion and dedication, which we believe makes our ability to execute possible."

The report also states that "today, ease of deployment, instant recovery and, especially, a greater ease of daily administration are key requirements. The backup and recovery market is also consolidating many features like data replication, (cloud) disaster recovery automation and orchestration, and intercloud data mobility on a single platform. In addition, backup vendors are adding data management functionality to their backup platforms to support analytics, test/dev and/or ransomware detection on cloud copies of backup data to deliver a higher return on the investment of data protection."

Commvault believes Gartner's recognition validates its position in the data backup and recovery market by directly addressing the evolving data management needs facing enterprises today and beyond by delivering:

Recovery Readiness: Reducing risk from data loss through protection and recoverability processes that preserve organizations' reputations, deliver better customer experiences, ensure business continuity and increase productivity.

Seamless Multi-Cloud Access: Enabling customers to push more workloads to multiple clouds to improve visibility, availability and use of data – all from a single platform and with flexible, scalable recovery.

Infrastructure modernization: Working with world leading partners to ensure customers can seamlessly consolidate, manage and scale their hybrid infrastructures, accelerate business innovation, improve customer experience and achieve higher efficiencies.

The industry's broadest support of operating systems, hypervisors, applications, databases, storage arrays, public cloud providers, and data management functions.

Flexible pricing and packaging options.

Industry leading customer support.

According to Gartner, Magic Quadrant Leaders have "the highest combined measures of ability to execute and completeness of vision. They have the most comprehensive and scalable product portfolios. They have a proven track record of established market presence and financial performance. For vision, they are perceived in the industry as thought leaders, and have well-articulated plans for enhancing recovery capabilities, improving ease of deployment and administration, and increasing their scalability and product breadth. A fundamental sea change is occurring in the backup and recovery market. For vendors to have long-term success, they must plan to address the legacy requirements of traditional backup and recovery, while looking to expand their integration with and exploitation of emerging applications, hypervisors, snapshot and replication technologies, and public cloud capabilities. A cornerstone for Leaders is the ability to articulate how new requirements will be addressed as part of their vision for recovery management. As a group, Leaders can be expected to be considered part of most new purchase proposals and to have high success rates in winning new business. This does not mean, however, that a large market share alone is a primary indicator of a Leader. Leaders are strategic vendors, well-positioned for the future, having established success in meeting the needs of upper midsize and large data centers."

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions, Santhosh Rao, Chandra Mukhyala, Nik Simpson, 10 October 2019. This report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup Software and Integrated Appliances, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup/Recovery Software, and Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Disk-Based Backup/Recovery.

