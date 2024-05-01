Commvault Shows CISOs and IT Leaders How to "Keep it Clean" at RSA Conference 2024

Join Commvault where the best go to test their cyber resilience - North Expo Booths #5778 and #4308

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, is excited to make its RSA Conference debut where attendees can visit Booth #N-5778 to experience what we believe is the first and only dedicated cleanroom experience for cyber recovery. Attendees can also see the latest in cyber resilience at Commvault's second location, Booth #N-4308. Commvault's full schedule will include a range of activities on the expo floor and beyond.

Welcome to the Modern World of Cyber Recovery: Commvault Cleanroom at Experience #N-5778: Dive into the future where recovery, testing, and resilience converge. It's called Commvault Cloud Cleanroom Recovery. This isolated environment is designed to test and strengthen your cyber resilience. It functions as a classroom to enlighten your team about unknown threats and a strategic war room for crafting realistic plans to tackle new compliance challenges. Discover how to fight attackers in an increasingly complex digital landscape. While Cleanroom Recovery typically exists in the cloud, we've brought it to the physical world at RSA.

Check out a sneak peek!

Discover Cutting-Edge Solutions at Booth #N-4308: Dive deep into the groundbreaking capabilities of Commvault Cloud Cleanroom Recovery:

Test your organization's cyber recovery plans and backup production systems before an attack occurs.

Recover data and applications swiftly and automatically.

Rebuild your digital infrastructure with confidence and agility after cyber incidents.

Exclusive Demos:

Don't miss our live demos to see how Commvault equips you to Test, Recover, and Rebuild with unmatched efficiency. Understand why our solutions are a must-see for CISOs seeking robust cyber resilience strategies.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Gaming Giveaways:

Schedule a demo or meeting at Booth #N-4308 and enter our raffle to win fantastic prizes, including an Xbox Series S, Meta Quest 2, and iRobot Braava Jet m6.

Featured Events:

RSA Kickoff Party: Join us and our partners, Trellix & AWS, for the RSAC Party at SF MOMA (151 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94103) on May 6th , starting at 7:00 PM . Register here to secure your spot.

94103) on , starting at . Register here to secure your spot. Public Sector Insights: Gain insights into solutions tailored for the public sector at the Hilton Union Square (333 O'Farrell Street , San Francisco, CA 94102) on May 6th , from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM . Click here for more information and to register.

, 94102) on , from – . Click here for more information and to register. Networking Reception: Network with industry leaders at Carahsoft's Reception at Charmaine's Rooftop Bar (45 McAllister Street , San Francisco, CA 94102) on May 7th at 6:00 PM . Space is limited – register now and arrive early!

For an in-depth exploration of Commvault's latest cyber resilience solutions, including Cleanroom Recovery, visit us at North Expo, Booth #4308 and Experience #5778.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

SOURCE COMMVAULT