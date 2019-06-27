Commvault Strengthens Public Sector Leadership with Key New Hires

TINTON FALLS, N.J., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data for cloud and on-premises environments, today announced Steven Picot and Richard Breakiron to new sales leadership roles in the Americas Public Sector. Reporting to Anthony Faustini, vice president of sales for the Americas, Picot will be responsible for leading Commvault's business in the public sector. Breakiron will serve as senior director of strategic initiatives.

Together Picot and Breakiron will help government agencies improve recovery readiness, leverage modern infrastructure and cloud offerings, and activate data for valuable insights.

"Steve's experience will be essential to our expansion into the public sector, while Richard has spent 40 years supporting the U.S. Department of Defense and brings an insider perspective into how these organizations can use technology to transform their businesses," said Faustini.

Prior to joining Commvault, Picot served as the chief revenue officer for root9B, an advanced cybersecurity company serving the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Cyber Command and other U.S. intelligence agencies. Prior to root9B, he was chief sales officer for IronNet Cybersecurity, a venture-funded analytics company founded by General (Ret.) Keith Alexander, former director of the U.S. National Security Agency. Before IronNet, Picot held the roles of co-founder and CEO of cyber analytics firm Ascolta, vice president of sales for ViON, and director of operations at Cisco Systems.

"Commvault has an outstanding track record in the public sector and I'm thrilled to be here as we deliver new solutions that will help these organizations thrive," said Picot.

Prior to joining Commvault, Breakiron served as executive vice president, Public Sector, at root9B. Prior to this position, Breakiron served as the senior director, cyber solutions for ViON. During a stint at the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), he led the Joint Regional Security Stack (JRSS) program as its executive program director. He also served at the Pentagon in the office of the U.S. Army Chief Information Officer/G-6 as a network capacity domain manager and interim chief integration officer.

"I'm extremely excited to begin launching new enterprise data initiatives that expand our work with the public sector, allowing these organizations to leverage Commvault's innovative approach to implement holistic data management for simplified data recovery, information readiness and actionable analysis," added Breakiron.

