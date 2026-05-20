Commvault Systems, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 17, 2026 to Discuss Your Rights - CVLT

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Commvault Systems, Inc. ("Commvault" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CVLT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Commvault investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/commvault-systems-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=186545&wire=4

CVLT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Commvault's ARR growth environment; pertinently, Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company's ARR growth guidance failed to properly factor in crucial variables, such as the type of sale. On January 27, 2026, Commvault published third quarter 2026 fiscal results, which included ARR growth below the guidance provided by the Company. In particular, ARR growth for the third quarter 2026 was $39 million, which fell short of the $45 million projection provided. Following this news, the price of Commvault's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $129.36 per share on January 26, 2026, Commvault's stock price fell to $89.13 per share on January 27, 2026, a decline of over 31% in a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Commvault during the relevant time frame, you have until July 17, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP