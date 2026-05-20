Roblox (RBLX) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Roblox reported 151.5 million daily active users on its Q3 2025 earnings call

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) who suffered losses are urged to submit their information now. On its Q3 2025 earnings call on October 30, 2025, CEO David Baszucki told investors: "In Q3, our DAUs hit 151.5 million. That's up 70% year-on-year." You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

DAU is a key leading indicator for platform companies because increased engagement can support future bookings, revenue forecasts, and valuation multiples. On the same Q3 call, CFO Naveen Chopra stated: "We are way ahead of our long-term growth plans." The stock subsequently declined sharply as corrective information reached the market.

On the Q4 2025 earnings call on February 5, 2026, Baszucki repeated an inflated user figure, telling investors: "We are unique in large platforms with over 100 million DAUs." Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Roblox's public statements regarding its user metrics were materially accurate at the time they were made.

Shareholders who lost money on their RBLX investment are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities investigations and actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RBLX Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the RBLX investigation? A: Investors who purchased RBLX stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Roblox made materially false or misleading statements regarding its daily active user counts and platform growth metrics. When corrective information reached the market, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did RBLX stock drop? A: Roblox shares declined significantly after the company's reported DAU figures were contradicted by subsequent disclosures. Investors who purchased shares at prices reflecting the higher user figures may be entitled to recovery.

Q: What do RBLX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my RBLX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought RBLX and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities investigations involving revenue inflation, misleading operating metrics, earnings guidance issues, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP